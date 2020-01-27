New York, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thin-film Batteries Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842261/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing occurrences of hearing loss. In addition, growing smart wearables market is anticipated to boost the growth of the thin-film batteries market as well.



• Smart cards

• Medical devices

• Smart wearables

• and Others



• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• and MEA



This study identifies growing smart wearables market as the prime reasons driving the thin-film batteries market growth during the next few years.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the thin-film batteries market, including some of the vendors such as Angstrom Engineering Inc., Blue Spark Technologies, BrightVolt, Cymbet Corp., Enfucell, Front Edge Technology, Inc., LG Chem, Molex LLC, NEC Corp. and SAMSUNG SDI CO. LTD. .

