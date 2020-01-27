Pune, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Injection Molded Plastics Market size is expected to reach $513.45 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The rising uptake of injection-molded plastics across different industries is foreseen to be a key growth driver for this market in the forthcoming years. These plastics are being extensively utilized in the food and beverage industry owing to the stringent regulatory norms that govern their manufacturing process and quality. As a result, the majority of the molded plastics used are engineered to not react with the food or beverage that is being packed. These materials are primarily used to manufacture caps, containers, conveyor system components, and filters in the food and beverage industry. Another industry where these plastics are finding rising demand is medical and pharmaceutical.

Packaging of medicines and other medical equipment requires high-quality moldable material as any reaction with the medicine could prove disastrous for the patient. Injection-molded plastics provide the optimum solution for this industry as they have high strength and have good resistance to high temperatures.

Fortune Business Insights™ in this new report, titled “Injection Molded Plastics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin Polypropylene (PP), Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), High-density polyethylene (HDPE), Polystyrene (PS), and Others), By Application (Automotive, Packaging, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Medical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, states that the market value stood at $346.10 billion in 2018.



To Gain More Insights into the Market, Click Here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/injection-molded-plastics-market-101970





Besides this, the report also shares:

360-degree overview of the industry outlook;

Thorough research into the regional developments and competitive landscape characterizing this market;

A detailed assessment of the market drivers and restraints; and

Microscopic study of the different market segments.

Cost- and Size-related Limitations to Stem Growth

While there is high demand from different industries for injection molded plastics, certain limitations of these plastics related to size and cost may hold back the market from reaching its true potential. For instance, before reaching the final production stage, numerous designing and molding operations need to be performed, which can escalate costs for the manufacturer. Furthermore, the tool used for molding process is complex and requires skills to operate, thereby necessitating investment in training employees in handling this equipment. With regard to size, these products require large machines, whose installation and maintenance can prove pocket-heavy for the manufacturer. Moreover, making these plastics is a time-consuming process, taking up to 6 weeks to produce one product, which is a major disadvantage inhibiting the growth of this market.

“However, these drawbacks notwithstanding, the variety of advantages offered by these products will continue to lead the Injection Molded Plastics Market trends”, says a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights™.

List of Key Players Covered in the Injection Molded Plastics Market Report:

• Magna International Inc.

• Coastal Plastic Molding, Inc.

• LyondellBasell

• HTI Plastics

• Dow Inc.

• Huntsman Corporation

• Toshiba Corporation

• Valder Kunststoffverarbeitungs GmbH

• DuPont

• BASF SE





Click Here to Request a Sample Report





Expansion of Automotive Industry to Propel the Market in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the Injection Molded Plastics Market share on account of rapid expansion of the automotive industry fueled by rising incomes in India and China. In addition to this, there is increasing demand for efficient and safe food packaging in India, China, and Japan. Other factors driving the regional market include escalating pace of urbanization, growing adoption of smart buildings, and high population growth in this region.

Robust presence of major manufacturers along with well-established packaging and electronics industries will ensure stable growth of the market in North America, where the market size was at USD 49.93 billion in 2018. In Europe, high demand for injection molded plastics from the food and beverage industry will elevate the potential of the market in the region.

Offering of Eco-friendly Solutions to Make Competition Fierce

The Injection Molded Plastics Market forecast predicts that key players in this market are developing innovative, environmental-friendly products that are energy-efficient and recyclable. With sustainability being the industrial buzzword, such innovative offerings would stand in good stead for the companies in the coming decade.



Order a Single User License Copy https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101970





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Trends Overview of Global Injection Molded Plastics Production

Global Injection Molded Plastics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Resin Polypropylene (PP) Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) High-density polyethylene (HDPE) Polystyrene (PS) Others (Polycarbonate, Polyamide, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Automotive Packaging Building & Construction Electrical & Electronics Medical Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!



Request for Customization https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/injection-molded-plastics-market-101970





Key Industry Developments:

December 2019: BASF launched its polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) Ultrason ® P 2010, an upgrade to its renowned Ultrason ® P. The new offering features enhanced flow behavior in injection moldings, enabling manufacturing of complex items such as those used in airplanes. The advancement will also ensure low energy consumption as it enables more efficient raw material processing.

BASF launched its polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) Ultrason P 2010, an upgrade to its renowned Ultrason P. The new offering features enhanced flow behavior in injection moldings, enabling manufacturing of complex items such as those used in airplanes. The advancement will also ensure low energy consumption as it enables more efficient raw material processing. August 2019: Dow Inc. and Fuenix Ecogy Group collaborated to produce and fully-recyclable plastic. The partnership will achieve this by using pyrolysis oil feedstock, which Dow will utilize to manufacture new polymers at its production plants in the Netherlands. Polymers manufactured using this feedstock can be used in various industries, especially food packaging.

Have a Look at Related Market Insights:

Blow Molded Plastics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and Others), By Molding Method ( Extrusion Blow Molding, Injection Blow Molding, Stretch Blow Molding, Rotational Blow Molding and Others), By Application (Transportation, Packaging, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Products and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Polyethylene (PE) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Polypropylene (PP) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Polymer Foam Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Polyurethane (PU), Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Others), By Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Furniture, Appliances, Apparel and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Polyurethane (PU) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam, Molded Foam, Elastomers, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings, and Others), By Application (Furniture, Construction, Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Packaging, Footwear, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Bioplastics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable), By Application (Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture & Horticulture, Consumer Goods, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Food Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Materials (Glass, Metal, Paper & Paperboard, Wood, and Plastics [Polypropylene, Polyethylene, PET, and Others]), By Product (Rigid, Semi-Rigid, and Flexible) By Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy Products, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Paints and Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin (Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, PU, and Others), By Technology (Waterborne, Solvent Borne, Powder Coating, and Others) By Application (Architectural, Automotive OEM, Marine, Coil, General Industries, Protective Coatings, Automotive Refinish, Industrial Wood, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026



Paints and Coatings Additives Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Dispersing Agent, Rheology Agent, Leveling Agent, Anti-foaming Agent, Adhesion Promoting Agent, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Architectural, Wood, Industrial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/injection-molded-plastics-market-9529





