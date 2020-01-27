Press Relations:

Following the success of Capgemini’s friendly tender offer for Altran

the offer is reopening from January 28 to February 10, 2020 (inclusive)

Paris, January 27, 2020 – In accordance with the general regulations of the French financial market authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) and following the success of the friendly tender offer of Capgemini (Euronext Paris: CAP) for Altran Technologies (Euronext Paris: ALT) 1 the offer is automatically reopening from January 28 to February 10, 2020 (inclusive). Shareholders who have not yet tendered their shares to the tender offer will have the right to do so, under identical terms of the initial tender offer, i.e. for a price of €14.50 per Altran share, which represents a premium on the full value of Altran.

Capgemini's offer document and Altran's response document, as approved by the AMF on October 14, 2019 under visa no. 19-489 and visa no. 19-490 respectively, as well as documents relating to the other information of each company, are available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org), and on the websites of Capgemini (www.capgemini.com/altran-en) or Altran Technologies (www.altran.com). These documents can be obtained free of charge from Capgemini (11 rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris, France) or Altran Technologies (96 avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France), depending on whether they relate to Capgemini or Altran Technologies.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of over 200,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2018 global revenues of EUR 13.2 billion.

About Altran

Altran ranks as the undisputed global leader in engineering and R&D services. The Group offers clients an unmatched value proposition to address their transformation and innovation needs. Altran works alongside its clients, from initial concept through industrialization, to invent the products and services of tomorrow. For over 30 years, the company has provided expertise in automotive, aeronautics, space, defense & naval, infrastructure & transportation, industry & consumer goods, life sciences, communications, semiconductors & electronics, software & internet, finance and the public sector. The Aricent acquisition extends this leadership to semiconductors, digital experience and design innovation. Altran generated revenues of €2.9 billion in 2018, with nearly 47,000 employees in more than 30 countries.

