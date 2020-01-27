New York, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Concrete and Cement Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842260/?utm_source=GNW

The report on concrete and cement market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing adoption of smart concrete. In addition, rising demand for green cement is anticipated to boost the growth of the concrete and cement market as well.



Market Segmentation

The concrete and cement market is segmented as below:

Product

• Cement

• Concrete



End-User

• Residential

• Non-Residential



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for concrete and cement market growth

This study identifies rising demand for green cement as the prime reasons driving the concrete and cement market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in concrete and cement market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the concrete and cement market, including some of the vendors such as Adelaide Brighton Ltd., Cementir Holding SpA, CEMEX SAB de CV, China National Building Material Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC, HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., PPC Ltd. and Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



