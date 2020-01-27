Paris, 27 January 2020 – Ipsos is partnering with the World Economic Forum to shed light on consumer attitudes and citizen opinions on the world’s most pressing societal, political and business matters via Global Advisor, Ipsos’ global research service.

Fielded every month in 28 countries across the world, Global Advisor provides the World Economic Forum with data and insights to inform the Forum’s discussions with the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society and to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

Throughout this partnership, ongoing since January 2019, Global Advisor has delved into a plurality of topics, ranging from aviation to data privacy and automation.

Most recently, three new studies were published during the Forum’s annual meeting at Davos, showing opinions and behaviors of the population on issues related to this year’s meeting theme, “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World”.

Global Divide on Social Mobility , showing widespread enthusiasm about the future in emerging markets contrasting with rampant pessimism in mature economies.

, showing widespread enthusiasm about the future in emerging markets contrasting with rampant pessimism in mature economies. Saving the planet starts at home , revealing that two out of three adults have modified their behavior out of concern about climate change;

, revealing that two out of three adults have modified their behavior out of concern about climate change; Only one third of workers expect their job to be automated , which finds that most employed adults across the world trust they have the skills needed to weather automation.

“As the world faces increasing uncertainty and complex challenges, Ipsos intensifies its commitment to conducting research that helps understand people’s mindset and behaviors. The partnership with the World Economic Forum showcases our determination to accomplish this mission”, said Didier Truchot, Ipsos Chairman and CEO.

Oliver Cann, Head of Strategic Communications for the World Economic Forum, said “Co-producing this recurring data with Ipsos enabled the Forum to access the general population in a robust and representative way about its main topics”.

