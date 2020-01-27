FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE

Paris, January 27, 2020

 Revenue growth for Q3 2019/2020: +7%                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       Confirmation of the financial objectives for the fiscal period                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

 

Generix Group, Industrial, Logistics and Retail Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative SaaS Solutions issued today its revenues for the third quarter of its 2019/2020 fiscal year.

 Continued growth dynamics (+7%)                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   New historical record for quarterly revenue (€20.8M)

 Quarter ended
December 31		Change9 months ended December 31Change
Unaudited (K€)2019201820192018
SaaS8 1647 19713%24 41720 58819%
Maintenance4 8494 7412%14 51414 1932%
Licenses1 0701 0343%2 8003 246-14%
Software revenues14 08312 9729%41 73138 02710%
Consulting Services6 7336 4215%18 94518 6681%
Revenues20 81619 3937%60 67656 6957%

 With €20.8 million in turnover, a new record for quarterly revenue, the group showed 7% organic growth over the past quarter. This increase was driven by a dynamic and strategic SaaS business (+13%) and was rounded out by improvement in all other sectors of activity. Leading growth areas for the quarter were Russia (+37%), North America (+23%) and the Iberian Peninsula (+16%), in line with the company’s international deployment strategy.

At end December 2019, Group revenue rose to €60.7M, corresponding to organic growth of 7%.

New SaaS contracts for Q3: €1 M 

 Quarter ended December 31Var. Q3 2019 vs Q3 20189 months ended December 31Var. 2019 vs 2018
Unaudited (K€)2019201820192018
New SaaS contract signing (ACV*)1 0021 242-19%2 3613 723-37%


*New contracts are expressed in ACV (Annual Contract Value), which emphasizes the average annual complementary revenue to be generated after implementing these contracts.

Generix Group registered €1M in new contracts over the last quarter, an improvement as compared to the first two quarters of the fiscal year that partially makes up for delayed income.

Confirmation of financial objectives for the fiscal period

On the basis of the growth dynamics observed over the past quarter, the Group reiterates its financial goals for the fiscal year: increase in turnover and an improved EBITDA rate.

For the long term, Generix Group will continue a development program that relies on two strategic pillars, which are the continuous improvement of operational excellence and the acceleration of international deployment, most notably in North America.

Next financial press release: April 27, 2020 after the market closes

Publication of turnover for the 2019/2020 fiscal year

About Generix Group

Generix Group is a Collaborative Supply Chain expert present in 60 countries, thanks to its subsidiaries and network of partners. More than 6,000 companies around the world use its SaaS solutions. The group’s 550 employees provide daily support for such customers as Carrefour, Danone, FM Logistic, Fnac-Darty, Essilor, Ferrero and Geodis in the digital transformation of their Supply Chain.

Its collaborative platform, Generix Supply Chain Hub, helps companies to keep the promises they make to their customers. It combines the capabilities to execute physical flows, digitalize information flows, manage collaborative processes and connect companies to all their partners, in real time.

Generix Supply Chain Hub is aimed at all players in the Supply Chain: manufacturers, third- and fourth-party logistics providers (3PL/4PL) and retailers. 

www.generixgroup.com

Founded in France in 1990, the company is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris, compartment C (ISIN: FR0010501692). To learn more: www.generixgroup.com

 

