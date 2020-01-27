FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE

Paris, January 27, 2020

Revenue growth for Q3 2019/2020: +7% Confirmation of the financial objectives for the fiscal period

Generix Group, Industrial, Logistics and Retail Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative SaaS Solutions issued today its revenues for the third quarter of its 2019/2020 fiscal year.

Continued growth dynamics (+7%) New historical record for quarterly revenue (€20.8M)

Quarter ended

December 31 Change 9 months ended December 31 Change Unaudited (K€) 2019 2018 2019 2018 SaaS 8 164 7 197 13% 24 417 20 588 19% Maintenance 4 849 4 741 2% 14 514 14 193 2% Licenses 1 070 1 034 3% 2 800 3 246 -14% Software revenues 14 083 12 972 9% 41 731 38 027 10% Consulting Services 6 733 6 421 5% 18 945 18 668 1% Revenues 20 816 19 393 7% 60 676 56 695 7%

With €20.8 million in turnover, a new record for quarterly revenue, the group showed 7% organic growth over the past quarter. This increase was driven by a dynamic and strategic SaaS business (+13%) and was rounded out by improvement in all other sectors of activity. Leading growth areas for the quarter were Russia (+37%), North America (+23%) and the Iberian Peninsula (+16%), in line with the company’s international deployment strategy.

At end December 2019, Group revenue rose to €60.7M, corresponding to organic growth of 7%.

New SaaS contracts for Q3: €1 M

Quarter ended December 31 Var. Q3 2019 vs Q3 2018 9 months ended December 31 Var. 2019 vs 2018 Unaudited (K€) 2019 2018 2019 2018 New SaaS contract signing (ACV*) 1 002 1 242 -19% 2 361 3 723 -37%



*New contracts are expressed in ACV (Annual Contract Value), which emphasizes the average annual complementary revenue to be generated after implementing these contracts.

Generix Group registered €1M in new contracts over the last quarter, an improvement as compared to the first two quarters of the fiscal year that partially makes up for delayed income.

Confirmation of financial objectives for the fiscal period

On the basis of the growth dynamics observed over the past quarter, the Group reiterates its financial goals for the fiscal year: increase in turnover and an improved EBITDA rate.

For the long term, Generix Group will continue a development program that relies on two strategic pillars, which are the continuous improvement of operational excellence and the acceleration of international deployment, most notably in North America.

Next financial press release: April 27, 2020 after the market closes

Publication of turnover for the 2019/2020 fiscal year

About Generix Group

Generix Group is a Collaborative Supply Chain expert present in 60 countries, thanks to its subsidiaries and network of partners. More than 6,000 companies around the world use its SaaS solutions. The group’s 550 employees provide daily support for such customers as Carrefour, Danone, FM Logistic, Fnac-Darty, Essilor, Ferrero and Geodis in the digital transformation of their Supply Chain.

Its collaborative platform, Generix Supply Chain Hub, helps companies to keep the promises they make to their customers. It combines the capabilities to execute physical flows, digitalize information flows, manage collaborative processes and connect companies to all their partners, in real time.

Generix Supply Chain Hub is aimed at all players in the Supply Chain: manufacturers, third- and fourth-party logistics providers (3PL/4PL) and retailers.

www.generixgroup.com

Founded in France in 1990, the company is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris, compartment C (ISIN: FR0010501692). To learn more: www.generixgroup.com

Financial Communication Contacts:

Generix Group – Ludovic Luzza – Chief Financial Officer – Tel.: +33 (0)1 77 45 42 80 – lluzza@generixgroup.com

CM-CIC Market Solutions – Stéphanie Stahr – Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 48 80 57 – stephanie.stahr@cmcic.fr

