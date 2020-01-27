AMHERST, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc ., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Dell EMC™ that enables LTO SAS tape library sharing over Ethernet networks.



Using ATTO XstreamCORE ® ET 8200 storage controllers , Dell EMC ML3 tape libraries can connect to Ethernet paving the way for new architecture and workflow possibilities.

“Adding Ethernet connectivity to Dell EMC ML3 tape libraries allows greater flexibility in data access, backup routines and in physically locating the hardware,” said Timothy J. Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology. “We’re excited to join with Dell in offering a backup and archive solution that’s not only cost-effective but gives customers more freedom than they’ve ever had with this type of hardware."

ATTO XstreamCORE ET 8200 is an accelerated hardware protocol converter that connects Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) LTO tape drives to Ethernet networks via iSCSI. It enables reliable remote Ethernet connectivity to SAS tape devices cost-effectively.

Dell EMC ML3 Tape Libraries utilize the latest LTO tape technologies and are easy to configure, manage, and scale. Dell EMC ML3 tape solutions provide secure back-ups that can be automated on a schedule that suits the workflow of the environment.

With both products, customers get an uncomplicated backup and archive solution with advanced monitoring and management capabilities that delivers better throughput performance enabled by exclusive ATTO SpeedWrite™ technology.

XstreamCORE ET 8200/ Dell EMC ML3 combos are available exclusively through Dell EMC.

