Press release                                                                                     Paris, January 27, 2020

Financial schedule 2020

Sales revenue
Annual 2019                                                                                              January 29, 2020
Q1 2020                                                                                                           April 29, 2020
Q2 2020                                                                                                            July 29, 2020
Q3 2020                                                                                                    October 28, 2020
Annual 2020                                                                                              February 3, 2021

Results 2019
Press release                                                                                                  April 1st, 2020
Analysts / Investors Meeting                                                                          April 2, 2020

1st Half-year 2020 results
Press release                                                                                      September 16, 2020
Analysts / Investors Meeting                                                            September 17, 2020

Annual General Meeting                                                                            June 18, 2020

Dividends
Payment                                                                                                          June 26, 2020

Publications after the stock market closes.

Issued capital: €121,810,000
Euronext Paris compartiment B
ISIN FR0000032658, trading symbol SDG
Reuters SDGI.PA, Bloomberg SDG:FP
www.synergie.com

