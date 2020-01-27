Press release Paris, January 27, 2020
Financial schedule 2020
Sales revenue
Annual 2019 January 29, 2020
Q1 2020 April 29, 2020
Q2 2020 July 29, 2020
Q3 2020 October 28, 2020
Annual 2020 February 3, 2021
Results 2019
Press release April 1st, 2020
Analysts / Investors Meeting April 2, 2020
1st Half-year 2020 results
Press release September 16, 2020
Analysts / Investors Meeting September 17, 2020
Annual General Meeting June 18, 2020
Dividends
Payment June 26, 2020
Publications after the stock market closes.
Issued capital: €121,810,000
Euronext Paris compartiment B
ISIN FR0000032658, trading symbol SDG
Reuters SDGI.PA, Bloomberg SDG:FP
www.synergie.com
Attachment
SYNERGIE
Paris, FRANCE
SYNERGIE-CPcalendrier2020 - ENFILE URL | Copy the link below
SYNERGIE LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: