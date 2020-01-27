Fort Myers, Fla., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), whose mission is to support the long-term viability of community oncology, today announced the appointment of Todd Schonherz as President & Chief Operating Officer of AON, effective Jan. 27, 2020.

Todd has served as Chief Operating Officer of AON since 2017 and is responsible for overseeing AON’s day-to-day operations, including practice operations, information technology, care management, oversight of central ancillaries and research, and marketing. His appointment as President & COO will allow him to focus on the overall long-term strategic direction and success of the organization.

Within the past year and a half, the AON network has expanded to include nearly 75 physicians and over 30 nurse practitioners in 11 states. “We have made great strides in a very short time,” noted President & COO Todd Schonherz. “Through access to centralized services such as revenue cycle management, drug purchasing, payer contracting and IT, as well as enhanced services such as pathology and oral-oncolytic pharmacy, AON practices have realized significant results in increased productivity and improved operations.”

“Todd’s commitment to operational excellence will play an instrumental role in further growing the American Oncology Network,” said AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA. “Todd and his team will continue to build upon our commitment to ensuring the long-term viability of community oncology practice, the setting where nearly 80 percent of Americans battling cancer now receive treatment and experience the best outcomes.”

AON Board Member & Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman added, “Todd has been instrumental since AON’s inception and critical to its development and growth. He brings an accelerated focus on executing against key strategies, due to his deep knowledge of the healthcare system and a proven track record of leadership.”

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly growing AON network represents 72 physicians and 33 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 11 states. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

