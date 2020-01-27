Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari”) (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2019 will be released on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2019 full year and fourth quarter results will begin at 2.00 p.m. GMT / 3.00 p.m. CET / 9.00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 4.
Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari’s corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com prior to the event. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari’s corporate website (http://corporate.ferrari.com) for two weeks after the call.
