Eurobio Scientific: full-year revenues up 17% to €59.1M

2020 turnover target achieved almost one year ahead of schedule

Continued development in molecular biology

Paris, January 27, 2020 – 18:15

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French group in the field of specialty in vitro medical diagnostics, is today releasing its consolidated full-year revenues at December 31, 2019.

Consolidated revenues (in €M) 2019 2018 Change Total 59.1 50.5 +17%



Unaudited figures

The breakdown of revenues by activity will be presented with the 2019 annual results

Strong revenues growth in 2019

The Eurobio Scientific Group achieved €59.1M in consolidated revenues for 2019, up +17% from 2018. On a like-for-like basis, excluding the sales recorded by Pathway Diagnostics (UK), consolidated since July 1, 2019, full-year revenues were up 15%. The Group once again significantly outperformed the market (-1,1% in France at end-November 2019, source: SIDIV).

Eurobio Scientific is developing its market shares thanks in particular to new public and private clients and an expanded range of solutions, benefiting from new distribution agreements and increasingly successful proprietary products.

Business continuing to be driven by molecular biology growth

In line with the trends from 2018, the Group’s business is being driven by strong growth in molecular biology (around 22% of revenues, versus 18% in 2018). Alongside this, the trend for the Transplant Division’s revenues, which contracted last year, was reversed in 2019, with an increase in HLA test sales.

Denis Fortier, General Manager of Eurobio Scientific, explains: “We successfully maintained a strong rate of growth over the second half of the year thanks to a robust commercial performance, further strengthening the impact of the contracts signed since 2018. Almost one year ahead of schedule, Eurobio Scientific has achieved its 2020 revenues target, delivering 24% growth compared with 2017”.

“The relevance of our positioning, further strengthened in 2019 with increased research and production capabilities at our new Les Ulis headquarters, will enable us to continue outperforming the market over the coming years”, concludes Jean-Michel Carle, Chairman.

Next Financial Meeting

2019 annual results: April 14, 2020 (after market close)

About Eurobio Scientific



Eurobio Scientific (ex Diaxonhit) is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 120 employees and two production units based in the Paris region and in the United States.







For more information, please visit: www.eurobio-scientific.com







The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris

Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices.

Symbol: ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP







