DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Delta Companies (TDC), a leading healthcare staffing firm for providers nationwide, announced it has partnered with DaXtra to further enhance its digital transformation initiatives. By utilizing one of the company’s signature products, DaXtra Capture, TDC can automate the delivery of online candidate applications directly to its customer relationship management (CRM) database, saving time and resources. With a streamlined workflow, TDC can focus on other strategic functions and internal initiatives that support providers and clients.



TDC will utilize DaXtra Capture to gather candidate data from a variety of sources, such as network folders, website portals, and email address. The data is loaded into the CRM without error or duplication, enabling TDC to access and share candidate information quickly and efficiently.

“Moving from a manual process to an automated process makes it easier and faster to integrate and track candidate data, saving TDC 23 hours every week,” Susan Soofi, Associate Director of Advertising says. “The efficiencies we gain for our staff will translate into better management workflow and even more successful placements.”

ABOUT THE DELTA COMPANIES

The Delta Companies (TDC) is the leading physician and healthcare staffing firm in the United States offering permanent and temporary staffing solutions nationwide for physicians, physician extenders, allied, and therapy healthcare professionals. Since it was founded in 1997, TDC has launched three business units: Delta Physician Placement for permanent physician staffing solutions, Delta Healthcare Providers for allied and travel therapy providers, and Delta Locum Tenens for short-term and long-term provider placements. Members of TDC’s executive and management teams serve on various industry boards, including the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations, National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations, and American Staffing Association Healthcare Council. Employees of TDC regularly participate in philanthropic events and have raised more than $1.3 million for Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

