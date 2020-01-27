SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) ("Digerati" or the "Company") announced today that its operating subsidiary, T3 Communications, Inc. (“T3”) has partnered with Utah-based Telarus, the largest privately-held technology services distributor (Master Agent) with a network of 4,000 sales partners across the U.S., Canada, and Australia, and the UK to launch T3’s ‘Partner Program’ across the Telarus base of selling partners.



T3 targets the small to medium-sized business market with a go-to-market strategy that enables its channel partners consisting of traditional PBX vendors, IT service providers, and managed service providers with the ability to offer cloud telephony, UCaaS, and business continuity solutions to their embedded base of customers.

“We are thrilled to partner with one of the Nation’s top Master Agent programs,” said Ryan McDowell VP of new business development of T3 Communications. “Telarus’ industry-leading tools, such as GeoQuote and the UCaaS matrix enable their agents to check the availability of T3’s services and pricing from any place at any time.”

Under T3’s Partner Program, agents and partners earn a share of the revenue for marketing T3’s services and sourcing customers for the Company. In addition to expanding T3’s reach through the Telarus network of selling agents, the collaboration between the companies will provide the “Channel Partner” with access to Telarus’s proprietary back office system, which streamlines sales quoting and the commission management process.

“Telarus is excited to add T3 to our portfolio of cloud communications providers,” said Patrick Oborn, CPO and co-founder of Telarus. “Our partner community will benefit from this relationship, and we expect that this will fill a great niche for partners.”

About Telarus

Built for You, Telarus is the largest privately held technology services distributor (master agent) in the United States. Its dynamic agent-partner community sources data, voice, cloud, and managed services through its robust portfolio of over 200 leading service providers. The company is best known for its home-grown software pricing tools and mobile apps that are unique in the industry. To help the company’s partners grow their businesses, it has assembled the best support organization in the industry, which includes cybersecurity, SD-WAN, Cloud, mobility, contact center, and ILEC specialty practices whose primary goal is to help its partners identify and design the right technology solutions for their customers. To learn more about the Telarus opportunity, please visit www.telarus.com, or follow on Twitter @Telarus.

About Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the business market. Through its subsidiary T3 Communications (www.T3com.com), the Company is meeting the global needs of businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions, including cloud PBX, cloud mobile, Internet broadband, SD-WAN, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services, all delivered on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud™. For more information about Digerati Technologies, please visit www.digerati-inc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful execution of growth strategies, product development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors

IR@digerati-inc.com

The Eversull Group

Jack Eversull

jack@eversullgroup.com

(972) 571-1624

Twitter: @DIGERATI_IR