Gettysburg, Pa, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an analysis of health and human service technology products available nationwide, OPEN MINDS found 128 that offer population health analytics functionality. Population health analytics technology products are defined as systems that aggregate consumer data from multiple sources into singular records for use. The aggregation of such data can assist with consumer risk stratification, understanding consumer risk levels, and improvement of clinical and financial outcomes.

Of the 128 products, 72% (92) serve the primary care market, and 68% (87) serve the residential and hospital-based acute care market.

By Health & Human Service Market Primary Care 92 Residential & Hospital-Based Acute Care 87 Non-Hospital Based Acute Care 86 Mental Health 85 Retail Clinics & Urgent Care 74 Addiction Treatment 73 Chronic Care Management 71 Long Term Services & Supports 67 Autism & I/DD Services 58 Payers-Health Plans-Care Managers 58 Children & Family Services 48 Adult Corrections Health Care 45 Social Services (Including Homeless) 43 Juvenile Justice 35

A comprehensive list of population health analytics health care technology products is available at HealthTechNavigator.org.

HealthTechNavigator.org is the only online directory laser-focused on health care technology specifically for the health and human services (HHS) sector. With over 2,800 products, from nearly 1,000 vendors, and organized by 45 HHS-relevant categories, HealthTechNavigator.org is the most comprehensive HHS technology resource.

HealthTechNavigator.org connects provider organizations and tech vendors, closes the gap between them, and restores order to what has been the chaos of understanding technology designed for the field.

