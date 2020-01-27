Paris, 27 January 2020 – After the announcement of the Michelin Guide’s selection, Sodexo Sports & Leisure Worldwide CEO Nathalie Bellon-Szabo congratulated Chef Frédéric Anton and all his teams at the restaurants Le Jules Verne, which won a star just six months after reopening, and Le Pré Catelan, which has had three stars since 2007.

Sodexo Sports & Leisure is privileged to have had the famous Red Guide single out two of its restaurants: Le Jules Verne, a gourmet venue at the top of the Eiffel Tower, and Le Pré Catelan, the jewel in the crown of the Maison Lenôtre nestling in the heart of the Bois de Boulogne. This is a unique recognition of the excellence and know-how of the teams led by chef Frédéric Anton.

"I’m very happy,” says Mr. Anton. “These stars reward all the hard work the teams have done at Le Jules Verne and Le Pré Catelan in both the dining room and kitchen. It's thrilling on two counts: getting a first star at Le Jules Verne just six months after its reopening and having three stars for the thirteenth consecutive year at Le Pré Catelan, which is just as exciting."

"Sodexo is delighted to have two of the world's most beautiful restaurants, Le Jules Verne and Le Pré Catelan, awarded one and three stars, respectively," says Sodexo Sports & Leisure Worldwide CEO and Lenôtre Chairwoman Nathalie Bellon-Szabo. "This is a great acknowledgement and a huge source of pride for all Sodexo employees. On behalf of the Group, I would like to warmly thank chef Frédéric Anton and his teams at Le Jules Verne and Le Pré Catelan and tell them how happy and honoured we are to work with them".

About Sodexo Sports et Loisirs

Sodexo Sports & Loisirs is one of the Sodexo Group’s strategic segments in France and around the world. It provides a major service for the management of distinguished cultural and sports venues and major events. Sodexo Sports & Loisirs operates as the owner of prestigious venues and brands (Le Lido de Paris, Lenôtre, Le Pré Catelan, Bateaux Parisiens, Yachts de Paris, etc.) or as a strategic partner for its clients, exceptional venues (the Eiffel Tower restaurants, Prestige Houses, the Seine Musicale, etc.) and major events (Super Bowl 2020, Roland-Garros, the Tour de France, Royal Ascot, the Rugby World Cup, etc.). Posting €1.7 billion in sales worldwide, the segment employs nearly 40,000 people in over a hundred professions.

