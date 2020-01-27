SMITHFIELD, N.C., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KS Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCBB: KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the “Bank”), announced unaudited results for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company reported net income of $939,000, or $0.85 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income of $906,000, for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $3.6 million, or $3.29 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.5 million, or $3.00 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. This represents a 9.67% increase in earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 as compared for the same time period in 2018.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019, was $3.3 million as as compared to $3.2 million for the comparable period in 2018. Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $769,000, compared to $747,000 for the comparable period ended December 31, 2018. Noninterest expense was $2.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared $2.8 million in the comparable period in 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net interest income was $12.9 million, compared to $12.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Noninterest income was $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $3.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Noninterest expense was $11.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $11.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The Company’s unaudited consolidated total assets increased $3.4 million, to $403.7 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $400.3 million at December 31, 2018. Net loan balances increased by $12.2 million, or 4.1%, to $307.8 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $295.6 million at December 31, 2018. The Company’s investment securities totaled $67.1 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $66.0 million at December 31, 2018.  Total deposits decreased $3.5 million, to $326.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $330.4 million at December 31, 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 there was a $3.1 million increase in core deposits and a $8.7 million decrease in brokered funding. Total stockholders’ equity increased $4.7 million or 21.2% from $22.1 million at December 31, 2018 to $26.8 million at December 31, 2019, as a result of accumulated other comprehensive gains and increase in net income.
                        
Nonperforming assets consisted of $1.1 million nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2019, representing less than .50% of the Company’s total assets. The Company had no foreclosed real estate owned at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2019 totaled $4.1 million, or 1.30% of  loans. 

Commenting on the fourth quarter results, Harold Keen, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank, stated, “With this report for the fourth quarter of 2019, we completed another very successful year. Actually, the most profitable year in the twenty-six years of KS Bancorp, Inc. The earnings per share of $3.29 was a goal met and a result to our focus on quality customer relationships and management of overhead expenses. Community banking is important to our market area and KS Bank is proud to be that community bank.”

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly  dividend of $0.10 per share for stockholders of record as of January 24, 2020, with payment to be made on February 12, 2020. 

KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards with total risk-based capital of 14.03%, tier 1 risk- based capital of 12.78%, common equity tier 1 risk- based capital of 12.78%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.74% at December 31, 2019. The minimum levels to be considered well capitalized for each of these ratios are 10.0%, 8.0%, 6.5%, and 5.0%, respectively.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp’s sole subsidiary.  The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina. In addition, KS Trust Services has an office in Asheboro, NC and maintains a presence in Waynesville and Wilmington, NC.  For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.           

 

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary 
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition 
     
     
  December 31, 2019 December 31, 
  (unaudited) 2018* 
      
     
  (Dollars in thousands) 
 ASSETS   
     
 Cash and due from banks:   
 Interest-earning$3,306 $21,220  
 Noninterest-earning 9,317  2,184  
   Time Deposit 100  100  
 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 67,150  66,004  
 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,763  1,696  
 Presold mortgages in process of settlement -   
     
 Loans 311,911  299,640  
 Less allowance for loan losses (4,057) (4,010) 
   Net loans 307,854  295,630  
     
 Accrued interest receivable 1,145  1,212  
 Property and equipment, net 8,032  7,324  
 Other assets 4,990  4,888  
         
     
   Total assets$403,657 $400,258  
         
     
 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
     
 Liabilities   
   Deposits$326,918 $330,423  
   Short-term borrowings -  7  
   Long-term borrowings 46,248  44,248  
   Accrued interest payable 396  380  
   Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,268  3,075  
         
     
   Total liabilities 376,830  378,133  
         
     
 Stockholder's Equity:   
   Common stock, no par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares;  
 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding in 2019 and 2018 1,360  1,360  
   Retained earnings, substantially restricted 25,290  22,026  
   Accumulated other comprehensive loss 177  (1,261) 
         
     
   Total stockholders' equity 26,827  22,125  
         
     
   Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$403,657 $400,258  
         
     
 * Derived from audited financial statements   
     



KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary 
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) 
        
        
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 
  December 31, December 31, 
   2019 2018  2019 2018  
  (In thousands, except per share data) 
Interest and dividend income:      
 Loans$3,994$3,877 $15,857$14,880  
 Investment securities      
 Taxable 332 347  1,385 1,260  
 Tax-exempt 34 32  122 142  
 Dividends 34 39  109 106  
 Interest-bearing deposits 47 49  192 105  
   Total interest and dividend income 4,441 4,344  17,665 16,493  
        
Interest expense:      
 Deposits 749 686  3,042 2,174  
 Borrowings 411 447  1,683 1,712  
   Total interest expense 1,160 1,133  4,725 3,886  
        
   Net interest income 3,281 3,189  12,940 12,607  
        
Provision for loan losses - -  25 -  
        
   Net interest income after      
   provision for loan losses 3,281 3,189  12,915 12,607  
        
Noninterest income:      
 Service charges on deposit accounts 388 347  1,495 1,378  
 Fees from presold mortgages 55 52  215 210  
 Other income 326 348  1,430 1,584  
   Total noninterest income 769 747  3,140 3,172  
        
Noninterest expenses:      
 Compensation and benefits 1,755 1,704  7,034 6,917  
 Occupancy and equipment 341 346  1,305 1,287  
 Data processing & outside service fees 227 240  892 835  
 Advertising 49 49  162 125  
 Net foreclosed real estate - -  - (10) 
 Other 490 482  2,035 2,136  
   Total noninterest expenses 2,862 2,821  11,428 11,290  
        
   Income before income taxes 1,188 1,137  4,627 4,489  
        
Income tax 249 231  985 947  
        
   Net income$939$906 $3,642$3,542  
        
 Basic and Diluted earnings per share$0.85$0.82 $3.29$3.00  
        

 

