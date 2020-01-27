SMITHFIELD, N.C., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KS Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCBB: KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the “Bank”), announced unaudited results for the fourth quarter of 2019.
The Company reported net income of $939,000, or $0.85 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income of $906,000, for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $3.6 million, or $3.29 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.5 million, or $3.00 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. This represents a 9.67% increase in earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 as compared for the same time period in 2018.
Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019, was $3.3 million as as compared to $3.2 million for the comparable period in 2018. Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $769,000, compared to $747,000 for the comparable period ended December 31, 2018. Noninterest expense was $2.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared $2.8 million in the comparable period in 2018.
For the year ended December 31, 2019, net interest income was $12.9 million, compared to $12.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Noninterest income was $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $3.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Noninterest expense was $11.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $11.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.
The Company’s unaudited consolidated total assets increased $3.4 million, to $403.7 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $400.3 million at December 31, 2018. Net loan balances increased by $12.2 million, or 4.1%, to $307.8 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $295.6 million at December 31, 2018. The Company’s investment securities totaled $67.1 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $66.0 million at December 31, 2018. Total deposits decreased $3.5 million, to $326.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $330.4 million at December 31, 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 there was a $3.1 million increase in core deposits and a $8.7 million decrease in brokered funding. Total stockholders’ equity increased $4.7 million or 21.2% from $22.1 million at December 31, 2018 to $26.8 million at December 31, 2019, as a result of accumulated other comprehensive gains and increase in net income.
Nonperforming assets consisted of $1.1 million nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2019, representing less than .50% of the Company’s total assets. The Company had no foreclosed real estate owned at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2019 totaled $4.1 million, or 1.30% of loans.
Commenting on the fourth quarter results, Harold Keen, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank, stated, “With this report for the fourth quarter of 2019, we completed another very successful year. Actually, the most profitable year in the twenty-six years of KS Bancorp, Inc. The earnings per share of $3.29 was a goal met and a result to our focus on quality customer relationships and management of overhead expenses. Community banking is important to our market area and KS Bank is proud to be that community bank.”
In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share for stockholders of record as of January 24, 2020, with payment to be made on February 12, 2020.
KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards with total risk-based capital of 14.03%, tier 1 risk- based capital of 12.78%, common equity tier 1 risk- based capital of 12.78%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.74% at December 31, 2019. The minimum levels to be considered well capitalized for each of these ratios are 10.0%, 8.0%, 6.5%, and 5.0%, respectively.
KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp’s sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina. In addition, KS Trust Services has an office in Asheboro, NC and maintains a presence in Waynesville and Wilmington, NC. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
|KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|December 31, 2019
|December 31,
|(unaudited)
|2018*
|(Dollars in thousands)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks:
|Interest-earning
|$
|3,306
|$
|21,220
|Noninterest-earning
|9,317
|2,184
|Time Deposit
|100
|100
|Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|67,150
|66,004
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|1,763
|1,696
|Presold mortgages in process of settlement
|-
|Loans
|311,911
|299,640
|Less allowance for loan losses
|(4,057
|)
|(4,010
|)
|Net loans
|307,854
|295,630
|Accrued interest receivable
|1,145
|1,212
|Property and equipment, net
|8,032
|7,324
|Other assets
|4,990
|4,888
|Total assets
|$
|403,657
|$
|400,258
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|326,918
|$
|330,423
|Short-term borrowings
|-
|7
|Long-term borrowings
|46,248
|44,248
|Accrued interest payable
|396
|380
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|3,268
|3,075
|Total liabilities
|376,830
|378,133
|Stockholder's Equity:
|Common stock, no par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares;
|1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding in 2019 and 2018
|1,360
|1,360
|Retained earnings, substantially restricted
|25,290
|22,026
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|177
|(1,261
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|26,827
|22,125
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|403,657
|$
|400,258
|* Derived from audited financial statements
|KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary
|Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Interest and dividend income:
|Loans
|$
|3,994
|$
|3,877
|$
|15,857
|$
|14,880
|Investment securities
|Taxable
|332
|347
|1,385
|1,260
|Tax-exempt
|34
|32
|122
|142
|Dividends
|34
|39
|109
|106
|Interest-bearing deposits
|47
|49
|192
|105
|Total interest and dividend income
|4,441
|4,344
|17,665
|16,493
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|749
|686
|3,042
|2,174
|Borrowings
|411
|447
|1,683
|1,712
|Total interest expense
|1,160
|1,133
|4,725
|3,886
|Net interest income
|3,281
|3,189
|12,940
|12,607
|Provision for loan losses
|-
|-
|25
|-
|Net interest income after
|provision for loan losses
|3,281
|3,189
|12,915
|12,607
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|388
|347
|1,495
|1,378
|Fees from presold mortgages
|55
|52
|215
|210
|Other income
|326
|348
|1,430
|1,584
|Total noninterest income
|769
|747
|3,140
|3,172
|Noninterest expenses:
|Compensation and benefits
|1,755
|1,704
|7,034
|6,917
|Occupancy and equipment
|341
|346
|1,305
|1,287
|Data processing & outside service fees
|227
|240
|892
|835
|Advertising
|49
|49
|162
|125
|Net foreclosed real estate
|-
|-
|-
|(10
|)
|Other
|490
|482
|2,035
|2,136
|Total noninterest expenses
|2,862
|2,821
|11,428
|11,290
|Income before income taxes
|1,188
|1,137
|4,627
|4,489
|Income tax
|249
|231
|985
|947
|Net income
|$
|939
|$
|906
|$
|3,642
|$
|3,542
|Basic and Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.82
|$
|3.29
|$
|3.00
|Contact: Harold T. Keen
|Regina J Smith
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|Chief Financial Officer
|(919) 938-3101
|(919) 938-3101
KS Bancorp
Smithfield, North Carolina, UNITED STATES
KS Bancorp logoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: