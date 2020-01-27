MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray’s commercial services division, Stingray Business, is poised to expand its activities with the acquisition of Chatter Research Inc., a Toronto-based leader in the design, development, and implementation of AI driven real-time customer feedback solutions for retail and hospitality businesses.



Founded in 2016, Chatter has designed, developed and deployed its own proprietary customer research and real-time feedback platform powered by AI and big data. The company’s combination of free-text chats and machine learning captures unique customer insights and allows business owners to improve customer satisfaction and drive sales. Chatter serves clients in a range of industries including finance, retail, and restaurants and major brands such as Lush, Fanatics and Purdys Chocolatier.

This strategic acquisition supports Stingray’s business plan and growth strategy by offering Stingray Business customers a “one-stop” shop for background music, digital signage and - now -customer insights. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Stingray will fully own and operate Chatter with the continued direction of the company’s current leadership team.

Quotes:

“Improving the in-store customer experience at every level is at the core of Stingray Business’ mission,” explained Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. “The acquisition of Chatter adds an important building block to our offering while adding more big brands in business to our client portfolio. I look forward to working with our existing and new clients who will benefit from unique customer insights and real-time feedback that Chatter makes available to its customer base. I am confident that with the continued support of Chatter’s leadership team, we will reaffirm Stingray Business as the leading provider of state-of-the-art digital media solutions and customer feedback.”

“Joining the Stingray family is a great step forward for Chatter,” said Simon Foster, Founder and CEO, of Chatter. “Stingray’s broad customer base and proven expertise in commercial background music and digital signage combined with proprietary AI driven platform and big data bode very well for the future of our combined business. Our shared mission to improve the customer experience in all commercial and retail settings, make this joining of forces a perfect match.”

