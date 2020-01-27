New York, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Tomosynthesis market was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.70 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 11.4%. Tomosynthesis is an advanced type of imaging or x-ray technique that is majorly used in the detection of early signs and symptoms of breast cancer in women. Tomosynthesis, also termed as 3D mammography, is an advanced mammography technique that gives 3D images of breast of the patient. Tomosynthesis provides a much better version of breast images as it can be used for dense breast tissue and can detect even a small lesion of the breast. The early detection of breast cancer incidences and elimination of patient discomfort due to breast compression makes the tomosynthesis technique efficient and widely accepted than the traditional mammography.
The increasing vulnerability of women to breast carcinoma in all the economic classes, along with the awareness drives and screenings conducted in favor of women, have propelled the demand side of the tomosynthesis or 3D mammography market. The extensive and exhaustive research environment acts as an impetus to the market, which has aided in evolving more accurate and minimally invasive methods for the early diagnosis of breast cancer. The governments have also worked towards building a continuous and comprehensive environment for cancer research, which has fueled the growth of this diagnostic device. Also favorable reimbursements in this regard have improved the state of this market drastically. However, the high cost of the tomosynthesis device is expected to restrain the market growth.
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the tomosynthesis market on the basis of product, component, application, end use and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2016–2026)
