Oklahoma City, OK, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The McDonald’s Owner/Operators of Central and Western Oklahoma are teaming up with the Oklahoma City Thunder to support families with a hospitalized child through Ronald McDonald House Charities of Oklahoma City (RMHC-OKC).

From January 27 – February 23rd, the McDonald’s of Central and Western Oklahoma will be holding an in-store fundraiser to help families stay close to their hospitalized child. All monies raised from the “Thunder Up!” for Ronald McDonald House Charities campaign will go directly to support families through the Ronald McDonald House and Ronald McDonald Family Room in Oklahoma City.

McDonald’s Customers can donate $1, $3 or $5 (or more) to be added to any order, which will be directly donated to RMHC-OKC. Customers can then put their name and a message on the Thunder Up! donation card, to be hung inside the restaurant, showing support for the affected families.

About McDonald's of Oklahoma

McDonald’s of Oklahoma City is comprised of 104 franchised restaurants owned and operated by 20 local owner/operators. For more information visit mcdonalds.com or follow us on Twitter (@McDonalds) for updates on our business, promotions and products. Download our new App at McDApp.com.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to nearly 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook. www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

ABOUT RONALD McDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES® OKLAHOMA CITY

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) corporation that keeps families with sick children close to each other and the medical care their child needs when they need it most. With a Ronald McDonald House and a Ronald McDonald Family Room in Oklahoma City, RMHC-OKC programs not only provide access to quality health care, they enable family-centered care ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children’s care. For more information, visit rmhc-okc.org

