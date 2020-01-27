Seasoned software executive brings full suite of global retail and technology leadership experience to drive Symphony RetailAI’s focus on worldwide customer success, AI-powered innovation and growth



DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI, a leading global provider of AI-powered platforms and customer-centric solutions for customer-centric merchandising, marketing and supply chain solutions that deliver profitable growth for retailers and CPG manufacturers, today announced the appointment of Chris Koziol as CEO and a member of the company’s board of directors. Dr. Pallab Chatterjee, who previously served as CEO, has retired after a long career in technology, including several years at Symphony Technology Group.

Koziol has an extensive background in retail and enterprise software and brings with him over 35 years of executive experience and success in the software technology sector, including 20 years in CEO, president and chief operating officer positions for mid-size and billion-dollar businesses. He most recently served as president and CEO of Aspect Software where he helped reposition the company as a $330M cloud-based software company. Prior to that, Koziol was COO of JDA Software and was instrumental in JDA’s rapid growth during his tenure, presiding over its expansion into supply chain optimization and planning solutions through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth.

“I’m very appreciative of Pallab’s many contributions to Symphony RetailAI,” said Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, founder, chairman and CEO, SymphonyAI Group. “He has been a key driving force behind Symphony RetailAI’s innovation strategy and in launching our customer promise to deliver the highest value to clients in the fastest amount of time, at the lowest total cost of ownership. The transition has been very smooth and Chris will be building on these initiatives to drive accelerated customer success and business growth.”

“It is clear to me that those retailers and CPG manufacturers that embrace intelligent data-driven insights can differentiate and improve revenue growth and profitability,” said Koziol. “I am impressed with the deep domain expertise and revolutionary AI-driven innovation that Symphony RetailAI has to offer to a remarkable global customer base that we have the honor to serve. I am excited and look forward to leading our world-class team in being focused on helping our customers succeed in a very competitive marketplace.”

Koziol will join the board of Symphony RetailAI and Wadhwani will continue as chairman of Symphony RetailAI.

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI offers the industry’s leading AI-enabled platform accompanied by a suite of customer-centric solutions that deliver profitable growth for retailers and CPG manufacturers. Symphony RetailAI’s innovations span the retail value chain from customer insights, agile merchandising, promotion optimization, personalized marketing, fresh and center store management, to demand forecasting and inventory management. Our role-based solutions and CINDE, the industry’s first personal decision coach, provides users predictive analytics and prescriptive recommendations that make it easier to identify growth opportunities, activate plans, and realize profit and revenue growth, from supplier to shelf. A strong global partner ecosystem helps us serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide – including 15 of the top 25 global grocery retailers and 25 of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers – all through the Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI Group is the fastest-growing private group of B2B AI companies, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver next-generation AI solutions for transforming the enterprise. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI Group has grown rapidly to a group of six companies with a combined revenue run rate approaching $300 million. Over 1,600 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the group under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Website: www.symphonyai.com

