Prominent technology executives speaking at the event will include Chris Gates, CTO, Allstate; Kostas Georgakopoulos, CISO, Procter & Gamble; Laszlo Gonc, Co-Founder, Managing Partner, CIO and CISO, Next Era Transformation Group; Daphne Jones, Board Director, Destiny Transformations Group; Susan Malisch, VP and CIO, Loyola University Chicago; and John Phillips, President and CIO, Briggs Healthcare



CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s fast-paced, ever-shifting global economy, savvy executives realize that it’s not just disruptive competitors that threaten a company’s success. It can also be their own willingness and ability to reinvent existing business models, mindsets and cultures. CIOs can help their businesses tackle such challenges—from both inside and outside the organization—and pave the way to success by uniting emerging technologies with process redesign, forming strong alliances with the C-suite and board of directors, and setting a culture of innovation first.

The trailblazing mentality and fearless leadership skills demanded by these times will drive the discussion at the HMG Strategy 2020 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit , taking place on March 5, 2020, at the Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park.

“CIOs today are being bombarded by an influx of information and a flood of new technologies—all at a breakneck pace of change,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “As they face down these challenges, IT leaders must demonstrate indefatigable leadership, deep technological understanding, and an unflagging dedication to growth and innovation."

The HMG Strategy Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will open with an HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk featuring Snehal Antani, CTO of the U.S. Department of Defense. Other notable sessions will include:

An executive briefing from RingCentral

A panel of IT thought leaders who will examine the potential for advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and the Internet of Things to help CIOs and their businesses capitalize on emerging customer and industry trends, drive operational efficiencies and accelerate time to market

A group of security experts who will share proven strategies—including sophisticated threat protection and mitigation approaches—for securing the enterprise amidst escalating global cyber risks, while at the same time promoting agility and innovation

An HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk from Darktrace

Darktrace A panel of top technology search executives who will offer valuable insights into the strategies that CIOs can employ to strengthen their professional brands, establish themselves as industry thought leaders, and effectively recruit the best and brightest IT and digital talent

An executive briefing from Zoom

A group of sitting board members who will address the fact that while many CIOs are leading the digital transformations of their companies, most still don’t have a seat at the boardroom table—and will offer ways to change this dynamic

A panel of frontrunning CIOs and technology executives who will share their insights into the skills, traits, talents and mindsets that successful leaders must employ to cultivate a culture of innovation and carry out world-class strategies in the face of unprecedented disruption and change

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360 degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

