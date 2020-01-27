Wilkes Barre, PA, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWC Warranty, a leading provider of vehicle service contracts sold through independent dealers, is pleased to announce a newly launched integration with DealerCenter, a cloud-based dealer management system designed specifically for used car dealerships. Beginning in January 2020, DealerCenter's users will have one-click access to GWC’s F&I products within their existing sales workflow, eliminating the hassle of navigating separate systems for rates and approvals.

“As one of the top-rated dealer management system platforms, DealerCenter’s mission is to provide outstanding service and functionality to our customers,” said Barry R. Lane, Vice President of Business Development with DealerCenter. “Partnering with GWC, one of the top vehicle service providers in the nation, allows us another opportunity to do just that.”

Since 2002, DealerCenter has been committed to improving a dealer's ability to manage their business, control costs and maximize profits with industry-leading technology solutions designed to improve the car-buying process. This strategic partnership allows independent dealers to streamline the customer experience, delivering a more efficient and transparent way to write service contracts by processing loan originations and back-end products all in one place.

"At GWC, our goal is to help dealers drive results from their used car operation. Integrating with DealerCenter means our dealers can make faster decisions and close more deals in less time," said Wendy Pratt, Area Vice President of Strategic Alliances with GWC. "This partnership is another milestone in our mission to deliver a best-in-class experience. The level of efficiency that this integration brings to the purchase process means our dealers can offer their customers the right F&I products upfront and push transactions through more quickly, cutting down on vehicle delivery time. Everybody wins."

DealerCenter's national footprint and dedicated support team mean GWC dealers across the country will experience a seamless integration. For more information on GWC, visit www.GWCwarranty.com. For more information on DealerCenter, visit www.dealercenter.com.

About DealerCenter

DealerCenter.com is an all-in-one, web-based, Dealer Management System designed to fit the needs of the independent dealer. Through direct integrations with other industry-leading solutions, DealerCenter provides used car dealers full control over their sales, inventory & customer management, digital marketing, financing, credit bureau reports, book services, and more.

About GWC Warranty

Established in 1995, GWC Warranty is one of the largest, best-in-class providers of used vehicle service contracts in the automotive industry, having helped bring a “No Worries, Just Drive” experience to more than 8.5 million drivers nationwide as part of APCO Holdings, LLC. Named a Motor Trend® Recommended Best Buy for Independent Dealers and rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau, GWC Warranty is committed to providing its dealer partners with service, products, training and technology to make them more successful. GWC Warranty is part of APCO Holdings, also home to the EasyCare and Covideo Brands. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit www.GWCwarranty.com , www.EasyCare.com and www.Covideo.com .

