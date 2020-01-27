NASHVILLE, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2020 Women in Agribusiness Summit (WIA) will be held here in Music City U.S.A. for the first time, September 16-18 at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel, its host company HighQuest Group announced today. The popular event, now in its ninth year, has fostered an international community of women who are passionate about agribusiness and sharing industry knowledge to help professional women know their business better.

This year’s agenda will feature conversations and interactive dialogue about the top issues and challenges in the ag and food sectors. These include sustainability, agtech innovations, traceability, consumer and product updates, yearly outlooks and trends, management and professional development strategies and much more. Attendees to the Women in Agribusiness Summit, who numbered 900 at the 2019 event from 43 different U.S. states and 7 countries, know to expect the best in networking opportunities and a long list of extra activities to complement the comprehensive agenda topics.

Some of this year’s anticipated add-ons include:

A Futurity Leadership Workshop entitled “ Fundamentals of Foresight: Where Food Meets the Future ”, led by industry thought leader Jack Bobo.

”, led by industry thought leader Jack Bobo. Pre-event access to the IGNITE Business Expo, where women business owners are invited to showcase their service or business offering in support of the agribusiness sector.

An opportunity to partake in a community service activity that includes a trip to the local Second Harvest Food Bank.

An industry tour to give a behind-the-scenes look at ag-related infrastructure.

A dynamic off-site reception.

"What makes us different is that the Women in Agribusiness team supports women in the ag and food industry 365 days a year. While we do host this large annual event that is known for exceptional content and networking, we also support women-owned businesses, publish a news blog, post job opportunities, give scholarships to young women, host local networking Meet Ups in over 15 cities, provide leadership training and more,” said Joy O’Shaughnessy, WIA event director and chief operating officer at HighQuest Group.

About Women in Agribusiness

Women in Agribusiness is a business unit of HighQuest Group, a global agribusiness consulting, events and media firm. The Women in Agribusiness initiative took root in 2012, with the first conference held in Minneapolis. WIA initiatives have grown to include the WIA Membership, WIA Demeter Award of Excellence, Student Scholarships, and the WIA Quarterly Journal . Learn more at womeninag.com.

