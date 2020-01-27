Highlights
|Quarter Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net income available to common stockholders (in millions)
|$
|37.9
|$
|32.1
|$
|149.1
|$
|117.0
|Diluted earnings per common share
|1.03
|0.93
|4.14
|3.52
|Return on average assets
|1.17
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.09
|%
|Return on average common equity
|9.56
|9.88
|10.12
|9.93
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|14.65
|15.96
|15.73
|15.72
|Net interest margin
|3.86
|4.28
|4.00
|4.26
|Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|3.90
|4.34
|4.04
|4.32
|Efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|60.69
|59.35
|63.11
|63.54
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|"Heartland completed a record year with net income available to common stockholders of $149.1 million, which was an increase of $32.2 million or 28 percent over the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for 2019 increased $0.62 or 18 percent to $4.14 from $3.52 for 2018."
|Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer, Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
DUBUQUE, Iowa, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported net income available to common stockholders of $37.9 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $32.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Return on average common equity was 9.56% and return on average assets was 1.17% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 9.88% and 1.12%, respectively, for the same quarter in 2018.
Net income available to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $149.1 million or $4.14 per diluted common share, compared to $117.0 million or $3.52 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2018. Return on average common equity was 10.12% and return on average assets was 1.24% for the year 2019, compared to 9.93% and 1.09% for the same period in 2018.
Commenting on Heartland’s 2019 results, Bruce K. Lee, Heartland’s president and chief executive officer, said, "Heartland completed a record year with net income available to common stockholders of $149.1 million, which was an increase of $32.2 million or 28 percent over the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for 2019 increased $0.62 or 18 percent to $4.14 from $3.52 for 2018."
Strategic Developments in 2019
In keeping with its focus on core businesses and execution of strategic priorities, Heartland completed the following transactions:
“We are pleased that we have advanced our goal to have two additional charters over $1 billion dollars in assets with the acquisitions in 2019 of Bank of Blue Valley and Rockford Bank & Trust," commented Lynn B. Fuller, Heartland's executive operating chairman.
Net Interest Income Increases, Net Interest Margin Decreases, from Fourth Quarter of 2018
Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.86% (3.90% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 3.98% (4.02% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2019 and 4.28% (4.34% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2018.
Total interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $133.2 million compared to $126.3 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $6.9 million or 5%. The tax-equivalent adjustment for income taxes saved on the interest earned on nontaxable securities and loans was $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. With these adjustments, total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $134.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $6.4 million or 5%, compared to total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis of $127.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Average earning assets of $11.58 billion increased $1.35 billion or 13% from the fourth quarter of 2018, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions. The average rate on earning assets decreased 36 basis points to 4.60% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 4.96% for the same quarter in 2018. In the first quarter of 2019, Heartland sold its higher yielding consumer loan portfolios, which accounted for 10 basis points of margin in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Total interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $20.5 million, an increase of $4.4 million or 28% from $16.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's interest bearing liabilities increased to 1.08% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 0.97% for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Average interest bearing deposits increased $961.3 million or 16% to $7.12 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from $6.16 billion in the same quarter in 2018, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's interest bearing deposits increased 15 basis points to 0.91% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 0.76% for the same quarter in 2018.
Average borrowings decreased $4.8 million or 1% to $392.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 from $397.5 million during the same quarter in 2018. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's borrowings was 4.10% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 4.19% in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Net interest income was $112.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $110.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $2.5 million or 2%. After the tax-equivalent adjustment discussed above, net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis totaled $113.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis of $111.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $2.0 million or 2%.
"While our net interest margin declined during the fourth quarter of 2019, we were able to lower our non-time deposit costs by 16 basis points. The current interest rate environment is very competitive, however, we are actively working to maintain our yield on loans while lowering our funding costs," Lee said.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense Increase from Fourth Quarter of 2018
Total noninterest income was $28.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $27.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $985,000 or 4%. Significant changes by noninterest income category were:
Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $92.9 million compared to $88.8 million for the same quarter of 2018, which was an increase of $4.0 million or 5%. Significant changes by noninterest expense category were:
Heartland's effective tax rate was 11.99% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 17.22% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The following items impacted Heartland's fourth quarter 2019 and 2018 tax calculations:
For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, Heartland's effective tax rate was 19.00% and 19.43%, respectively.
Loans and Deposits Increase Since December 31, 2018
Total assets were $13.21 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.80 billion or 16% from $11.41 billion at year-end 2018. Excluding $766.2 million of assets acquired at fair value in the BVBC transaction and $495.7 million of assets acquired at fair value in the RB&T transaction, total assets increased $539.7 million or 5% since year-end 2018. Securities represented 26% and 24% of total assets at December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.
Total loans held to maturity were $8.37 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $7.41 billion at year-end 2018, an increase of $960.2 million or 13%. This change includes $896.0 million of total loans held to maturity acquired at fair value in the BVBC and RB&T transactions. During the first quarter of 2019, Heartland classified $32.1 million of loans as held for sale in conjunction with the branch sales. Excluding the reclassification of loans to held for sale and the BVBC and RB&T transactions, total loans held to maturity organically grew $96.3 million or 1% since December 31, 2018. Loan changes by category were:
"We had outstanding organic commercial and commercial real estate loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2019 of $96.8 million and $293.4 million for the year, and we expect this growth to continue in 2020," said Lee.
Total deposits were $11.04 billion as of December 31, 2019, compared to $9.40 billion at year-end, which was an increase of $1.65 billion or 18%. This increase includes $1.05 billion of deposits acquired at fair value in the BVBC and RB&T transactions. During the first quarter of 2019, Heartland classified $77.0 million of deposits as held for sale in conjunction with the branch sales. Exclusive of the reclassification of deposits to held for sale and the deposits acquired at fair value in the BVBC and RB&T transactions, total deposits organically increased $677.5 million or 7% since December 31, 2018. Deposit changes by category were:
"We had impressive organic non-time deposit growth of $225.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $758.2 million for the year. Non-time deposits represented 89 percent of total deposits at December 31, 2019," Lee stated.
Nonperforming Assets Increase Since December 31, 2018
Nonperforming assets increased $8.3 million or 10% to $87.6 million or 0.66% of total assets at December 31, 2019, compared to $79.3 million or 0.69% of total assets at December 31, 2018. Excluding $3.5 million of nonperforming assets acquired in the BVBC and RB&T transactions, nonperforming assets increased $4.8 million or 6%. Nonperforming loans were $80.7 million or 0.96% of total loans at December 31, 2019, compared to $72.7 million or 0.98% of total loans at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming loans past due 90 days or more increased $3.4 million to $4.1 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $726,000 at December 31, 2018, which was primarily attributable to one $2.7 million commercial relationship that has been paid off since December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2019, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.33% of total loans compared to 0.21% of total loans at December 31, 2018.
The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2019, was 0.84% of loans at December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 87.28% and 85.27% at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $4.9 million compared to $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, which was a decrease of $4.8 million or 49%. Provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2018 included $4.0 million of provision expense due to two impaired commercial loans from acquired portfolios.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate Heartland's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this press release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this press release, except that organic loan and deposit growth are reconciled to total loan and deposit growth in the preceding narrative discussion.
Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this press release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:
Conference Call Details
Heartland will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. To participate, dial 866-928-9948 at least five minutes before start time. To listen to the live webcast, log on to www.htlf.com at least 15 minutes before start time. A replay will be available until January 26, 2021, by logging on to www.htlf.com.
About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $13.21 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, insurance and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 115 banking locations serving 83 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release, and future oral and written statements of Heartland and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Heartland's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon the beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Heartland's management, there are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which are detailed in the risk factors in Heartland's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contained, among others: (i) the strength of the local and national economy; (ii) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist threats and attacks and any acts of war; (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies as they impact the company's general business; (iv) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the company's assets; (v) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) the potential impact of acquisitions and Heartland's ability to successfully integrate acquired banks; (viii) the loss of key executives or employees; (ix) changes in consumer spending; (x) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the company; and (xi) changes in accounting policies and practices. All statements in this release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Heartland undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
|For the Year Ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|107,566
|$
|105,700
|$
|424,615
|$
|393,871
|Interest on securities:
|Taxable
|22,581
|15,851
|73,147
|54,131
|Nontaxable
|2,102
|3,467
|9,868
|14,120
|Interest on federal funds sold
|—
|—
|4
|—
|Interest on deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
|953
|1,285
|6,695
|3,698
|Total Interest Income
|133,202
|126,303
|514,329
|465,820
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
|16,401
|11,826
|63,734
|35,667
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|271
|417
|1,748
|1,696
|Interest on other borrowings
|3,785
|3,777
|15,118
|14,503
|Total Interest Expense
|20,457
|16,020
|80,600
|51,866
|Net Interest Income
|112,745
|110,283
|433,729
|413,954
|Provision for loan losses
|4,903
|9,681
|16,657
|24,013
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
|107,842
|100,602
|417,072
|389,941
|Noninterest Income
|Service charges and fees
|12,368
|13,660
|52,157
|48,706
|Loan servicing income
|955
|2,061
|4,843
|7,292
|Trust fees
|5,141
|4,599
|19,399
|18,393
|Brokerage and insurance commissions
|1,062
|1,618
|3,786
|4,513
|Securities gains, net
|491
|48
|7,659
|1,085
|Unrealized gain on equity securities, net
|11
|115
|525
|212
|Net gains on sale of loans held for sale
|3,363
|3,189
|15,555
|21,450
|Valuation adjustment on servicing rights
|668
|(58
|)
|(911
|)
|(46
|)
|Income on bank owned life insurance
|1,117
|587
|3,785
|2,793
|Other noninterest income
|2,854
|1,226
|9,410
|4,762
|Total Noninterest Income
|28,030
|27,045
|116,208
|109,160
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|50,234
|46,729
|200,541
|196,118
|Occupancy
|5,813
|6,622
|25,450
|25,328
|Furniture and equipment
|3,330
|3,126
|12,100
|12,529
|Professional fees
|11,544
|10,630
|50,022
|43,510
|Advertising
|2,305
|2,726
|10,028
|9,565
|Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization
|2,918
|2,592
|11,972
|9,355
|Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net
|261
|574
|1,035
|3,038
|(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net
|1,512
|(35
|)
|(19,422
|)
|2,208
|Restructuring expenses
|—
|—
|3,227
|2,564
|Other noninterest expenses
|14,949
|15,857
|54,208
|49,673
|Total Noninterest Expense
|92,866
|88,821
|349,161
|353,888
|Income Before Income Taxes
|43,006
|38,826
|184,119
|145,213
|Income taxes
|5,155
|6,685
|34,990
|28,215
|Net Income
|37,851
|32,141
|149,129
|116,998
|Preferred dividends
|—
|—
|—
|(39
|)
|Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|37,851
|$
|32,141
|$
|149,129
|$
|116,959
|Earnings per common share-diluted
|$
|1.03
|$
|0.93
|$
|4.14
|$
|3.52
|Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted
|36,840,519
|34,670,180
|36,061,908
|33,213,148
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|107,566
|$
|110,566
|$
|106,027
|$
|100,456
|$
|105,700
|Interest on securities:
|Taxable
|22,581
|18,567
|16,123
|15,876
|15,851
|Nontaxable
|2,102
|2,119
|2,554
|3,093
|3,467
|Interest on federal funds sold
|—
|—
|—
|4
|—
|Interest on deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
|953
|2,151
|2,299
|1,292
|1,285
|Total Interest Income
|133,202
|133,403
|127,003
|120,721
|126,303
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
|16,401
|17,982
|16,138
|13,213
|11,826
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|271
|250
|338
|889
|417
|Interest on other borrowings
|3,785
|3,850
|3,819
|3,664
|3,777
|Total Interest Expense
|20,457
|22,082
|20,295
|17,766
|16,020
|Net Interest Income
|112,745
|111,321
|106,708
|102,955
|110,283
|Provision for loan losses
|4,903
|5,201
|4,918
|1,635
|9,681
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
|107,842
|106,120
|101,790
|101,320
|100,602
|Noninterest Income
|Service charges and fees
|12,368
|12,366
|14,629
|12,794
|13,660
|Loan servicing income
|955
|821
|1,338
|1,729
|2,061
|Trust fees
|5,141
|4,959
|4,825
|4,474
|4,599
|Brokerage and insurance commissions
|1,062
|962
|1,028
|734
|1,618
|Securities gains, net
|491
|2,013
|3,580
|1,575
|48
|Unrealized gain on equity securities, net
|11
|144
|112
|258
|115
|Net gains on sale of loans held for sale
|3,363
|4,673
|4,343
|3,176
|3,189
|Valuation adjustment on servicing rights
|668
|(626
|)
|(364
|)
|(589
|)
|(58
|)
|Income on bank owned life insurance
|1,117
|881
|888
|899
|587
|Other noninterest income
|2,854
|3,207
|1,682
|1,667
|1,226
|Total Noninterest Income
|28,030
|29,400
|32,061
|26,717
|27,045
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|50,234
|50,027
|49,995
|50,285
|46,729
|Occupancy
|5,813
|6,594
|6,436
|6,607
|6,622
|Furniture and equipment
|3,330
|2,858
|3,220
|2,692
|3,126
|Professional fees
|11,544
|12,131
|14,968
|11,379
|10,630
|Advertising
|2,305
|2,737
|2,661
|2,325
|2,726
|Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization
|2,918
|2,899
|3,313
|2,842
|2,592
|Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net
|261
|(89
|)
|162
|701
|574
|(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net
|1,512
|356
|(18,286
|)
|(3,004
|)
|(35
|)
|Restructuring expenses
|—
|—
|—
|3,227
|—
|Other noninterest expenses
|14,949
|15,454
|12,629
|11,176
|15,857
|Total Noninterest Expense
|92,866
|92,967
|75,098
|88,230
|88,821
|Income Before Income Taxes
|43,006
|42,553
|58,753
|39,807
|38,826
|Income taxes
|5,155
|7,941
|13,584
|8,310
|6,685
|Net Income
|37,851
|34,612
|45,169
|31,497
|32,141
|Preferred dividends
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|37,851
|$
|34,612
|$
|45,169
|$
|31,497
|$
|32,141
|Earnings per common share-diluted
|$
|1.03
|$
|0.94
|$
|1.26
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.93
|Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted
|36,840,519
|36,835,191
|35,879,259
|34,699,839
|34,670,180
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|As of
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|206,607
|$
|243,395
|$
|198,664
|$
|174,198
|$
|223,135
|Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
|172,127
|204,372
|443,475
|318,303
|50,495
|Cash and cash equivalents
|378,734
|447,767
|642,139
|492,501
|273,630
|Time deposits in other financial institutions
|3,564
|3,711
|4,430
|4,675
|4,672
|Securities:
|Carried at fair value
|3,312,796
|3,020,568
|2,561,887
|2,400,460
|2,450,709
|Held to maturity, at cost
|91,324
|87,965
|88,166
|88,089
|236,283
|Other investments, at cost
|31,321
|29,042
|31,366
|27,506
|28,396
|Loans held for sale
|26,748
|35,427
|34,575
|69,716
|119,801
|Loans:
|Held to maturity
|8,367,917
|7,971,608
|7,853,051
|7,331,544
|7,407,697
|Allowance for loan losses
|(70,395
|)
|(66,222
|)
|(63,850
|)
|(62,639
|)
|(61,963
|)
|Loans, net
|8,297,522
|7,905,386
|7,789,201
|7,268,905
|7,345,734
|Premises, furniture and equipment, net
|200,525
|199,235
|198,329
|190,215
|194,676
|Goodwill
|446,345
|427,097
|427,097
|391,668
|391,668
|Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
|48,688
|49,819
|52,718
|44,637
|47,479
|Servicing rights, net
|6,736
|6,271
|7,180
|28,968
|31,072
|Cash surrender value on life insurance
|171,625
|171,471
|170,421
|163,764
|162,892
|Other real estate, net
|6,914
|6,425
|6,646
|5,391
|6,153
|Other assets
|186,755
|179,078
|146,135
|136,000
|114,841
|Total Assets
|$
|13,209,597
|$
|12,569,262
|$
|12,160,290
|$
|11,312,495
|$
|11,408,006
|Liabilities and Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|3,543,863
|$
|3,581,127
|$
|3,426,758
|$
|3,118,909
|$
|3,264,737
|Savings
|6,307,425
|5,770,754
|5,533,503
|5,145,929
|5,107,962
|Time
|1,193,043
|1,117,975
|1,148,296
|1,088,104
|1,023,730
|Total deposits
|11,044,331
|10,469,856
|10,108,557
|9,352,942
|9,396,429
|Deposits held for sale
|—
|—
|—
|118,564
|106,409
|Short-term borrowings
|182,626
|107,853
|107,260
|104,314
|227,010
|Other borrowings
|275,773
|278,417
|282,863
|268,312
|274,905
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|128,730
|149,293
|139,823
|96,261
|78,078
|Total Liabilities
|11,631,460
|11,005,419
|10,638,503
|9,940,393
|10,082,831
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|36,704
|36,696
|36,690
|34,604
|34,477
|Capital surplus
|839,857
|838,543
|837,150
|745,596
|743,095
|Retained earnings
|702,502
|670,816
|642,808
|603,506
|579,252
|Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
|(926
|)
|17,788
|5,139
|(11,604
|)
|(31,649
|)
|Total Equity
|1,578,137
|1,563,843
|1,521,787
|1,372,102
|1,325,175
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|13,209,597
|$
|12,569,262
|$
|12,160,290
|$
|11,312,495
|$
|11,408,006
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
|For the Year Ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Average Balances
|Assets
|$
|12,798,770
|$
|11,371,247
|$
|12,021,917
|$
|10,772,297
|Loans, net of unearned
|8,090,476
|7,436,497
|7,761,091
|7,140,239
|Deposits
|10,704,643
|9,596,807
|10,030,629
|9,104,278
|Earning assets
|11,580,295
|10,225,409
|10,845,940
|9,718,106
|Interest bearing liabilities
|7,513,701
|6,557,185
|7,048,607
|6,253,586
|Common stockholders' equity
|1,570,258
|1,290,691
|1,473,396
|1,177,346
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,570,258
|1,290,691
|1,473,396
|1,177,955
|Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|1,087,495
|849,851
|1,008,178
|790,788
|Key Performance Ratios
|Annualized return on average assets
|1.17
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.09
|%
|Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)
|9.56
|%
|9.88
|%
|10.12
|%
|9.93
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|14.65
|%
|15.96
|%
|15.73
|%
|15.72
|%
|Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans
|0.04
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.25
|%
|Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
|3.86
|%
|4.28
|%
|4.00
|%
|4.26
|%
|Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|3.90
|%
|4.34
|%
|4.04
|%
|4.32
|%
|Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(1)
|60.69
|%
|59.35
|%
|63.11
|%
|63.54
|%
|Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)
|Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)
|$
|37,851
|$
|32,141
|$
|149,129
|$
|116,959
|Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(2)
|2,305
|2,048
|9,458
|7,391
|Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
|$
|40,156
|$
|34,189
|$
|158,587
|$
|124,350
|Average common stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,570,258
|$
|1,290,691
|$
|1,473,396
|$
|1,177,346
|Less average goodwill
|433,374
|391,668
|415,841
|340,352
|Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
|49,389
|49,172
|49,377
|46,206
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,087,495
|$
|849,851
|$
|1,008,178
|$
|790,788
|Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)
|9.56
|%
|9.88
|%
|10.12
|%
|9.93
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|14.65
|%
|15.96
|%
|15.73
|%
|15.72
|%
|Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)
|Net Interest Income (GAAP)
|$
|112,745
|$
|110,283
|$
|433,729
|$
|413,954
|Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(2)
|1,109
|1,565
|4,929
|6,228
|Net interest income, tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|$
|113,854
|$
|111,848
|$
|438,658
|$
|420,182
|Average earning assets
|$
|11,580,295
|$
|10,225,409
|$
|10,845,940
|$
|9,718,106
|Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
|3.86
|%
|4.28
|%
|4.00
|%
|4.26
|%
|Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|3.90
|%
|4.34
|%
|4.04
|%
|4.32
|%
|(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|(2) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Average Balances
|Assets
|$
|12,798,770
|$
|12,293,332
|$
|11,708,538
|$
|11,267,214
|$
|11,371,247
|Loans, net of unearned
|8,090,476
|7,883,678
|7,648,562
|7,412,855
|7,436,497
|Deposits
|10,704,643
|10,253,643
|9,790,756
|9,356,204
|9,596,807
|Earning assets
|11,580,295
|11,102,581
|10,552,166
|10,129,957
|10,225,409
|Interest bearing liabilities
|7,513,701
|7,174,944
|6,872,449
|6,622,149
|6,557,185
|Common stockholders' equity
|1,570,258
|1,541,369
|1,442,388
|1,336,250
|1,290,691
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,570,258
|1,541,369
|1,442,388
|1,336,250
|1,290,691
|Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|1,087,495
|1,062,568
|981,878
|898,092
|849,851
|Key Performance Ratios
|Annualized return on average assets
|1.17
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.55
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.12
|%
|Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)
|9.56
|%
|8.91
|%
|12.56
|%
|9.56
|%
|9.88
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|14.65
|%
|13.78
|%
|19.52
|%
|15.24
|%
|15.96
|%
|Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans
|0.04
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.48
|%
|Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
|3.86
|%
|3.98
|%
|4.06
|%
|4.12
|%
|4.28
|%
|Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|3.90
|%
|4.02
|%
|4.10
|%
|4.18
|%
|4.34
|%
|Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|60.69
|%
|61.92
|%
|64.81
|%
|65.23
|%
|59.35
|%
|Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)
|Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)
|$
|37,851
|$
|34,612
|$
|45,169
|$
|31,497
|$
|32,141
|Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(2)
|2,305
|2,291
|2,617
|2,245
|2,048
|Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
|$
|40,156
|$
|36,903
|$
|47,786
|$
|33,742
|$
|34,189
|Average common stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,570,258
|$
|1,541,369
|$
|1,442,388
|$
|1,336,250
|$
|1,290,691
|Less average goodwill
|433,374
|427,097
|410,642
|391,668
|391,668
|Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
|49,389
|51,704
|49,868
|46,490
|49,172
|Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,087,495
|$
|1,062,568
|$
|981,878
|$
|898,092
|$
|849,851
|Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)
|9.56
|%
|8.91
|%
|12.56
|%
|9.56
|%
|9.88
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|14.65
|%
|13.78
|%
|19.52
|%
|15.24
|%
|15.96
|%
|Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)
|Net Interest Income (GAAP)
|$
|112,745
|$
|111,321
|$
|106,708
|$
|102,955
|$
|110,283
|Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(2)
|1,109
|1,140
|1,268
|1,412
|1,565
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|$
|113,854
|$
|112,461
|$
|107,976
|$
|104,367
|$
|111,848
|Average earning assets
|$
|11,580,295
|$
|11,102,581
|$
|10,552,166
|$
|10,129,957
|$
|10,225,409
|Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
|3.86
|%
|3.98
|%
|4.06
|%
|4.12
|%
|4.28
|%
|Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|3.90
|%
|4.02
|%
|4.10
|%
|4.18
|%
|4.34
|%
|(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|(2) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
|For the Year Ended
December 31,
|Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|112,745
|$
|110,283
|$
|433,729
|$
|413,954
|Tax-equivalent adjustment(1)
|1,109
|1,565
|4,929
|6,228
|Fully tax-equivalent net interest income
|113,854
|111,848
|438,658
|420,182
|Noninterest income
|28,030
|27,045
|116,208
|109,160
|Securities gains, net
|(491
|)
|(48
|)
|(7,659
|)
|(1,085
|)
|Unrealized gain on equity securities, net
|(11
|)
|(115
|)
|(525
|)
|(212
|)
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|(375
|)
|—
|Valuation adjustment on servicing rights
|(668
|)
|58
|911
|46
|Adjusted income (non-GAAP)
|$
|140,714
|$
|138,788
|$
|547,218
|$
|528,091
|Total noninterest expenses (GAAP)
|$
|92,866
|$
|88,821
|$
|349,161
|$
|353,888
|Less:
|Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization
|2,918
|2,592
|11,972
|9,355
|Partnership investment in tax credit projects
|3,038
|3,895
|8,030
|4,233
|(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net
|1,512
|(35
|)
|(19,422
|)
|2,208
|Restructuring expenses
|—
|—
|3,227
|2,564
|Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP)
|$
|85,398
|$
|82,369
|$
|345,354
|$
|335,528
|Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|60.69
|%
|59.35
|%
|63.11
|%
|63.54
|%
|Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
|For the Quarter Ended
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|112,745
|$
|111,321
|$
|106,708
|$
|102,955
|$
|110,283
|Tax-equivalent adjustment(1)
|1,109
|1,140
|1,268
|1,412
|1,565
|Fully tax-equivalent net interest income
|113,854
|112,461
|107,976
|104,367
|111,848
|Noninterest income
|28,030
|29,400
|32,061
|26,717
|27,045
|Securities gains, net
|(491
|)
|(2,013
|)
|(3,580
|)
|(1,575
|)
|(48
|)
|Unrealized gain on equity securities, net
|(11
|)
|(144
|)
|(112
|)
|(258
|)
|(115
|)
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|—
|(375
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Valuation adjustment on servicing rights
|(668
|)
|626
|364
|589
|58
|Adjusted income (non-GAAP)
|$
|140,714
|$
|139,955
|$
|136,709
|$
|129,840
|$
|138,788
|Total noninterest expenses (GAAP)
|$
|92,866
|$
|92,967
|$
|75,098
|$
|88,230
|$
|88,821
|Less:
|Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization
|2,918
|2,899
|3,313
|2,842
|2,592
|Partnership investment in tax credit projects
|3,038
|3,052
|1,465
|475
|3,895
|(Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net
|1,512
|356
|(18,286
|)
|(3,004
|)
|(35
|)
|Restructuring expenses
|—
|—
|—
|3,227
|—
|Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP)
|$
|85,398
|$
|86,660
|$
|88,606
|$
|84,690
|$
|82,369
|Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|60.69
|%
|61.92
|%
|64.81
|%
|65.23
|%
|59.35
|%
|(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Common Share Data
|Book value per common share
|$
|43.00
|$
|42.62
|$
|41.48
|$
|39.65
|$
|38.44
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
|$
|29.51
|$
|29.62
|$
|28.40
|$
|27.04
|$
|25.70
|Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock
|36,704,278
|36,696,190
|36,690,061
|34,603,611
|34,477,499
|Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)
|8.52
|%
|8.99
|%
|8.92
|%
|8.60
|%
|8.08
|%
|Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)
|Common stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,578,137
|$
|1,563,843
|$
|1,521,787
|$
|1,372,102
|$
|1,325,175
|Less goodwill
|446,345
|427,097
|427,097
|391,668
|391,668
|Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
|48,688
|49,819
|52,718
|44,637
|47,479
|Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,083,104
|$
|1,086,927
|$
|1,041,972
|$
|935,797
|$
|886,028
|Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock
|36,704,278
|36,696,190
|36,690,061
|34,603,611
|34,477,499
|Common stockholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP)
|$
|43.00
|$
|42.62
|$
|41.48
|$
|39.65
|$
|38.44
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|$
|29.51
|$
|29.62
|$
|28.40
|$
|27.04
|$
|25.70
|Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)
|Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,083,104
|$
|1,086,927
|$
|1,041,972
|$
|935,797
|$
|886,028
|Total assets (GAAP)
|$
|13,209,597
|$
|12,569,262
|$
|12,160,290
|$
|11,312,495
|$
|11,408,006
|Less goodwill
|446,345
|427,097
|427,097
|391,668
|391,668
|Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
|48,688
|49,819
|52,718
|44,637
|47,479
|Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|12,714,564
|$
|12,092,346
|$
|11,680,475
|$
|10,876,190
|$
|10,968,859
|Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)
|8.52
|%
|8.99
|%
|8.92
|%
|8.60
|%
|8.08
|%
|Loan Data
|Loans held to maturity:
|Commercial and commercial real estate
|$
|6,790,458
|$
|6,393,596
|$
|6,230,372
|$
|5,745,051
|$
|5,731,712
|Residential mortgage
|597,742
|589,793
|613,707
|630,433
|673,603
|Agricultural and agricultural real estate
|533,064
|545,006
|549,404
|544,805
|565,408
|Consumer
|452,233
|447,718
|461,802
|412,573
|440,158
|Unearned discount and deferred loan fees
|(5,580
|)
|(4,505
|)
|(2,234
|)
|(1,318
|)
|(3,184
|)
|Total loans held to maturity
|$
|8,367,917
|$
|7,971,608
|$
|7,853,051
|$
|7,331,544
|$
|7,407,697
|Other Selected Trend Information
|Effective tax rate
|11.99
|%
|18.66
|%
|23.12
|%
|20.88
|%
|17.22
|%
|Full time equivalent employees
|1,908
|1,962
|2,040
|1,976
|2,045
|(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|66,222
|$
|63,850
|$
|62,639
|$
|61,963
|$
|61,221
|Provision for loan losses
|4,903
|5,201
|4,918
|1,635
|9,681
|Charge-offs
|(2,018
|)
|(4,842
|)
|(4,780
|)
|(1,950
|)
|(9,777
|)
|Recoveries
|1,288
|2,013
|1,073
|991
|838
|Balance, end of period
|$
|70,395
|$
|66,222
|$
|63,850
|$
|62,639
|$
|61,963
|Asset Quality
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|76,548
|$
|72,208
|$
|79,619
|$
|77,294
|$
|71,943
|Loans past due ninety days or more
|4,105
|40
|285
|1,706
|726
|Other real estate owned
|6,914
|6,425
|6,646
|5,391
|6,153
|Other repossessed assets
|11
|13
|39
|8
|459
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|87,578
|$
|78,686
|$
|86,589
|$
|84,399
|$
|79,281
|Performing troubled debt restructured loans
|$
|3,794
|$
|3,199
|$
|3,539
|$
|3,460
|$
|4,026
|Nonperforming Assets Activity
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|78,686
|$
|86,589
|$
|84,399
|$
|79,281
|$
|85,617
|Net loan charge offs
|(730
|)
|(2,829
|)
|(3,707
|)
|(959
|)
|(8,939
|)
|New nonperforming loans
|13,751
|6,818
|13,688
|15,314
|17,332
|Acquired nonperforming assets
|3,262
|—
|230
|—
|—
|Reduction of nonperforming loans(1)
|(5,859
|)
|(8,861
|)
|(6,246
|)
|(6,238
|)
|(6,065
|)
|OREO/Repossessed assets sales proceeds
|(1,399
|)
|(3,067
|)
|(1,288
|)
|(2,092
|)
|(8,390
|)
|OREO/Repossessed assets gain/(loss and writedowns), net
|(133
|)
|36
|(487
|)
|(462
|)
|(230
|)
|Net activity at Citizens Finance Co.
|—
|—
|—
|(445
|)
|(44
|)
|Balance, end of period
|$
|87,578
|$
|78,686
|$
|86,589
|$
|84,399
|$
|79,281
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.96
|%
|0.91
|%
|1.02
|%
|1.08
|%
|0.98
|%
|Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans
|1.01
|%
|0.95
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.04
|%
|Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.66
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.69
|%
|Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans
|0.04
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.48
|%
|Allowance for loan losses as a percent of loans
|0.84
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.84
|%
|Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans
|87.28
|%
|91.66
|%
|79.91
|%
|79.29
|%
|85.27
|%
|Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans
|0.33
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.21
|%
|(1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
|For the Quarter Ended
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Securities:
|Taxable
|$
|3,033,480
|$
|22,581
|2.95
|%
|$
|2,658,107
|$
|18,567
|2.77
|%
|$
|2,184,096
|$
|15,851
|2.88
|%
|Nontaxable(1)
|271,792
|2,661
|3.88
|266,933
|2,682
|3.99
|427,332
|4,388
|4.07
|Total securities
|3,305,272
|25,242
|3.03
|2,925,040
|21,249
|2.88
|2,611,428
|20,239
|3.07
|Interest on deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
|251,599
|953
|1.50
|358,327
|2,151
|2.38
|238,087
|1,285
|2.14
|Federal funds sold
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|309
|—
|—
|Loans:(2)
|Commercial and commercial real estate(1)
|6,484,485
|85,591
|5.24
|6,216,133
|86,864
|5.54
|5,644,475
|77,822
|5.47
|Residential mortgage
|614,735
|7,156
|4.62
|662,663
|7,979
|4.78
|704,012
|8,682
|4.89
|Agricultural and agricultural real estate(1)
|538,029
|7,005
|5.17
|550,441
|7,551
|5.44
|568,904
|7,752
|5.41
|Consumer
|453,227
|6,109
|5.35
|454,441
|6,697
|5.85
|519,106
|9,355
|7.15
|Fees on loans
|2,255
|—
|2,052
|—
|—
|2,733
|—
|Less: allowance for loan losses
|(67,052
|)
|—
|—
|(64,464
|)
|—
|—
|(60,912
|)
|—
|—
|Net loans
|8,023,424
|108,116
|5.35
|7,819,214
|111,143
|5.64
|7,375,585
|106,344
|5.72
|Total earning assets
|11,580,295
|134,311
|4.60
|%
|11,102,581
|134,543
|4.81
|%
|10,225,409
|127,868
|4.96
|%
|Nonearning Assets
|1,218,475
|1,190,751
|1,145,838
|Total Assets
|$
|12,798,770
|$
|12,293,332
|$
|11,371,247
|Interest Bearing Liabilities(3)
|Savings
|$
|5,986,007
|$
|11,790
|0.78
|%
|$
|5,643,722
|$
|13,301
|0.94
|%
|$
|5,071,573
|$
|8,817
|0.69
|%
|Time deposits
|1,135,025
|4,611
|1.61
|1,149,064
|4,681
|1.62
|1,088,122
|3,009
|1.10
|Short-term borrowings
|115,680
|271
|0.93
|102,440
|250
|0.97
|121,053
|417
|1.37
|Other borrowings
|276,989
|3,785
|5.42
|279,718
|3,850
|5.46
|276,437
|3,777
|5.42
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|7,513,701
|20,457
|1.08
|%
|7,174,944
|22,082
|1.22
|%
|6,557,185
|16,020
|0.97
|%
|Noninterest Bearing Liabilities(3)
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|3,583,611
|3,460,857
|3,437,112
|Accrued interest and other liabilities
|131,200
|116,162
|86,259
|Total noninterest bearing liabilities
|3,714,811
|3,577,019
|3,523,371
|Stockholders' Equity
|1,570,258
|1,541,369
|1,290,691
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|12,798,770
|$
|12,293,332
|$
|11,371,247
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|$
|113,854
|$
|112,461
|$
|111,848
|Net interest spread(1)
|3.52
|%
|3.59
|%
|3.99
|%
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets
|3.90
|%
|4.02
|%
|4.34
|%
|(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
|(3) Includes deposits held for sale.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
|For the Year Ended
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Securities:
|Taxable
|$
|2,522,365
|$
|73,147
|2.90
|%
|$
|1,999,321
|$
|54,131
|2.71
|%
|Nontaxable(1)
|313,197
|12,491
|3.99
|439,894
|17,873
|4.06
|Total securities
|2,835,562
|85,638
|3.02
|2,439,215
|72,004
|2.95
|Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
|313,373
|6,695
|2.14
|197,562
|3,698
|1.87
|Federal funds sold
|138
|4
|2.90
|430
|—
|—
|Loans:(2)
|Commercial and commercial real estate(1)
|6,105,889
|332,866
|5.45
|5,401,683
|289,379
|5.36
|Residential mortgage
|656,741
|30,552
|4.65
|692,310
|32,047
|4.63
|Agricultural and agricultural real estate(1)
|550,231
|29,438
|5.35
|549,346
|28,331
|5.16
|Consumer
|448,230
|25,802
|5.76
|496,900
|37,250
|7.50
|Fees on loans
|8,263
|—
|9,339
|—
|Less: allowance for loan losses
|(64,224
|)
|—
|—
|(59,340
|)
|—
|—
|Net loans
|7,696,867
|426,921
|5.55
|7,080,899
|396,346
|5.60
|Total earning assets
|10,845,940
|519,258
|4.79
|%
|9,718,106
|472,048
|4.86
|%
|Nonearning Assets
|1,175,977
|1,054,191
|Total Assets
|$
|12,021,917
|$
|10,772,297
|Interest Bearing Liabilities(3)
|Savings
|$
|5,530,503
|$
|47,069
|0.85
|%
|$
|4,779,977
|$
|25,123
|0.53
|%
|Time deposits
|1,115,785
|16,665
|1.49
|1,058,769
|10,544
|1.00
|Short-term borrowings
|126,337
|1,748
|1.38
|142,295
|1,696
|1.19
|Other borrowings
|275,982
|15,118
|5.48
|272,545
|14,503
|5.32
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|7,048,607
|80,600
|1.14
|%
|6,253,586
|51,866
|0.83
|%
|Noninterest Bearing Liabilities(3)
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|3,384,341
|3,265,532
|Accrued interest and other liabilities
|115,573
|75,224
|Total noninterest bearing liabilities
|3,499,914
|3,340,756
|Stockholders' Equity
|1,473,396
|1,177,955
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|12,021,917
|$
|10,772,297
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|$
|438,658
|$
|420,182
|Net interest spread(1)
|3.65
|%
|4.03
|%
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets
|4.04
|%
|4.32
|%
|(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
|(3) Includes deposits held for sale.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
|As of and For the Quarter Ended
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Total Assets
|Citywide Banks
|$
|2,294,512
|$
|2,335,811
|$
|2,261,591
|$
|2,214,105
|$
|2,307,284
|New Mexico Bank & Trust
|1,763,037
|1,607,498
|1,534,236
|1,500,024
|1,492,555
|Dubuque Bank and Trust Company
|1,646,105
|1,547,014
|1,680,539
|1,550,487
|1,480,914
|Bank of Blue Valley(1)
|1,307,688
|1,346,342
|1,319,226
|564,833
|571,012
|Illinois Bank & Trust
|1,301,172
|839,721
|852,830
|810,357
|804,907
|First Bank & Trust
|1,137,714
|1,158,320
|1,088,796
|1,099,759
|1,109,929
|Wisconsin Bank & Trust
|1,090,412
|1,032,016
|1,042,463
|1,031,305
|1,114,352
|Premier Valley Bank
|903,220
|888,401
|847,076
|855,473
|849,696
|Arizona Bank & Trust
|784,240
|695,236
|732,783
|669,806
|658,714
|Minnesota Bank & Trust
|718,724
|718,035
|631,339
|657,187
|666,564
|Rocky Mountain Bank
|532,191
|528,094
|503,126
|489,135
|490,453
|Total Deposits(2)
|Citywide Banks
|$
|1,829,217
|$
|1,895,894
|$
|1,833,259
|$
|1,802,701
|$
|1,848,373
|New Mexico Bank & Trust
|1,565,070
|1,413,170
|1,346,304
|1,313,708
|1,307,464
|Dubuque Bank and Trust Company
|1,290,756
|1,275,131
|1,157,881
|1,245,553
|1,214,541
|Bank of Blue Valley(1)
|1,016,743
|1,091,243
|1,077,183
|473,712
|489,471
|Illinois Bank & Trust
|1,167,905
|768,267
|769,577
|735,101
|715,482
|First Bank & Trust
|893,419
|903,410
|844,793
|857,313
|861,629
|Wisconsin Bank & Trust
|941,109
|880,217
|892,020
|872,090
|927,821
|Premier Valley Bank
|707,814
|719,141
|689,384
|676,849
|639,194
|Arizona Bank & Trust
|693,975
|578,694
|646,728
|593,089
|574,762
|Minnesota Bank & Trust
|574,369
|600,175
|515,310
|546,706
|560,399
|Rocky Mountain Bank
|468,314
|462,825
|438,349
|426,503
|424,700
|Net Income
|Citywide Banks
|$
|6,963
|$
|6,030
|$
|8,120
|$
|7,283
|$
|7,005
|New Mexico Bank & Trust
|6,288
|6,404
|7,634
|7,847
|6,007
|Dubuque Bank and Trust Company
|8,357
|5,445
|17,353
|5,011
|6,002
|Bank of Blue Valley(1)
|3,556
|3,550
|3,505
|1,172
|324
|Illinois Bank & Trust
|1,741
|2,223
|1,751
|2,632
|2,180
|First Bank & Trust
|4,366
|2,927
|3,099
|2,792
|3,334
|Wisconsin Bank & Trust
|3,103
|3,195
|2,516
|4,707
|3,229
|Premier Valley Bank
|3,299
|3,301
|2,763
|2,411
|2,930
|Arizona Bank & Trust
|993
|3,222
|3,110
|2,780
|1,951
|Minnesota Bank & Trust
|2,094
|3,250
|1,980
|1,454
|1,038
|Rocky Mountain Bank
|952
|720
|779
|1,358
|1,230
|(1) Formerly known as Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust Company.
|(2) Includes deposits held for sale.
