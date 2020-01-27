Highlights



Record annual net income available to common stockholders of $149.1 million, an increase of $32.2 million or 28% from $117.0 million for 2018



Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $37.9 million or $1.03 per diluted common share in comparison with $32.1 million or $0.93 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of the prior year



Net interest margin of 3.86%, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) of 3.90% for the fourth quarter of 2019



Return on average common equity of 9.56% and return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) of 14.65% for the fourth quarter of 2019



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) for the fourth quarter of 2019 of 60.69%



Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) of 8.52% at December 31, 2019



Organic commercial and commercial real estate loan growth of $96.8 million and organic non-time deposit growth of $225.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019



Completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets and deposits and certain other liabilities of Rockford Bank and Trust Company

Quarter Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 37.9 $ 32.1 $ 149.1 $ 117.0 Diluted earnings per common share 1.03 0.93 4.14 3.52 Return on average assets 1.17 % 1.12 % 1.24 % 1.09 % Return on average common equity 9.56 9.88 10.12 9.93 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 14.65 15.96 15.73 15.72 Net interest margin 3.86 4.28 4.00 4.26 Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.90 4.34 4.04 4.32 Efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 60.69 59.35 63.11 63.54

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

"Heartland completed a record year with net income available to common stockholders of $149.1 million, which was an increase of $32.2 million or 28 percent over the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for 2019 increased $0.62 or 18 percent to $4.14 from $3.52 for 2018." Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer, Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported net income available to common stockholders of $37.9 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $32.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Return on average common equity was 9.56% and return on average assets was 1.17% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 9.88% and 1.12%, respectively, for the same quarter in 2018.

Net income available to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $149.1 million or $4.14 per diluted common share, compared to $117.0 million or $3.52 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2018. Return on average common equity was 10.12% and return on average assets was 1.24% for the year 2019, compared to 9.93% and 1.09% for the same period in 2018.

Commenting on Heartland’s 2019 results, Bruce K. Lee, Heartland’s president and chief executive officer, said, "Heartland completed a record year with net income available to common stockholders of $149.1 million, which was an increase of $32.2 million or 28 percent over the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for 2019 increased $0.62 or 18 percent to $4.14 from $3.52 for 2018."

Strategic Developments in 2019

In keeping with its focus on core businesses and execution of strategic priorities, Heartland completed the following transactions:

In the first quarter of 2019, two branch locations of Wisconsin Bank & Trust and the consumer finance loan portfolios totaling approximately $67 million of Citizens’ Finance Company were sold. During the second quarter of 2019, Heartland completed the sale of two branches of Dubuque Bank and Trust Company, two branches of Illinois Bank & Trust and one branch of Citywide Banks. On April 30, 2019, Dubuque Bank and Trust Company closed on the sale of substantially all its mortgage servicing rights to PNC Bank, N.A. Heartland is utilizing a portion of the net gains from these sales transactions, which totaled approximately $24.5 million, to invest in several new technology and process improvement projects. These projects include system upgrades, process automation, and expansion of online and mobile banking capabilities.

On May 10, 2019, Heartland completed the acquisition of Blue Valley Ban Corp. ("BVBC") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank of Blue Valley, headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Based on Heartland's closing common stock price of $44.78 per share on May 10, 2019, the aggregate consideration paid to BVBC common shareholders was $92.3 million, which was paid by delivery of Heartland common stock. Immediately following the closing of the transaction, Bank of Blue Valley was merged with and into Heartland's wholly-owned Kansas subsidiary, Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust Company, and the combined entity operates under the Bank of Blue Valley brand. As of the closing date, BVBC had, at fair value, total assets of $766.2 million, total loans held to maturity of $542.0 million, and total deposits of $617.1 million. Heartland also assumed, at fair value, $16.1 million of trust preferred debt. The systems conversion for this transaction was completed on August 23, 2019.

On November 30, 2019, Heartland's Illinois Bank & Trust subsidiary completed its acquisition of substantially all of the assets and substantially all of the deposits and certain other liabilities of Rockford Bank and Trust Company ("RB&T"), headquartered in Rockford, Illinois. RB&T is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Moline, Illinois-based QCR Holdings, Inc. As of the closing date, RB&T had, at fair value, total assets of $495.7 million, which included $354.0 million of gross loans held to maturity, and $430.3 million of deposits. RB&T serves the Rockford market from two full-service banking locations. The systems conversion is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2020.

“We are pleased that we have advanced our goal to have two additional charters over $1 billion dollars in assets with the acquisitions in 2019 of Bank of Blue Valley and Rockford Bank & Trust," commented Lynn B. Fuller, Heartland's executive operating chairman.

Net Interest Income Increases, Net Interest Margin Decreases, from Fourth Quarter of 2018

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.86% (3.90% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 3.98% (4.02% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2019 and 4.28% (4.34% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $133.2 million compared to $126.3 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $6.9 million or 5%. The tax-equivalent adjustment for income taxes saved on the interest earned on nontaxable securities and loans was $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. With these adjustments, total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $134.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $6.4 million or 5%, compared to total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis of $127.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Average earning assets of $11.58 billion increased $1.35 billion or 13% from the fourth quarter of 2018, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions. The average rate on earning assets decreased 36 basis points to 4.60% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 4.96% for the same quarter in 2018. In the first quarter of 2019, Heartland sold its higher yielding consumer loan portfolios, which accounted for 10 basis points of margin in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $20.5 million, an increase of $4.4 million or 28% from $16.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's interest bearing liabilities increased to 1.08% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 0.97% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Average interest bearing deposits increased $961.3 million or 16% to $7.12 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from $6.16 billion in the same quarter in 2018, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's interest bearing deposits increased 15 basis points to 0.91% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 0.76% for the same quarter in 2018.

Average borrowings decreased $4.8 million or 1% to $392.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 from $397.5 million during the same quarter in 2018. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's borrowings was 4.10% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 4.19% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net interest income was $112.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $110.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $2.5 million or 2%. After the tax-equivalent adjustment discussed above, net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis totaled $113.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis of $111.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $2.0 million or 2%.

"While our net interest margin declined during the fourth quarter of 2019, we were able to lower our non-time deposit costs by 16 basis points. The current interest rate environment is very competitive, however, we are actively working to maintain our yield on loans while lowering our funding costs," Lee said.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense Increase from Fourth Quarter of 2018

Total noninterest income was $28.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $27.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $985,000 or 4%. Significant changes by noninterest income category were:

Service charges and fees decreased $1.3 million or 9% to $12.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Debit card income for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $1.6 million compared to $3.7 million for the same quarter in 2018, which was a decrease of $2.2 million or 58%, primarily due to the impact of the Durbin Amendment, which was effective for Heartland on July 1, 2019.

Loan servicing income totaled $955,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, which was a decrease of $1.1 million or 54%. The decrease was primarily due to the sale of the mortgage servicing rights of Dubuque Bank and Trust Company in the second quarter of 2019.

Other noninterest income totaled $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, which was an increase of $1.6 million or 133%. Included in other noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $891,000 related to proceeds on life insurance policies.

Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $92.9 million compared to $88.8 million for the same quarter of 2018, which was an increase of $4.0 million or 5%. Significant changes by noninterest expense category were:

Salaries and employee benefits totaled $50.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $46.7 million for the same quarter of 2018, which is an increase of $3.5 million or 8%, which was primarily attributable to higher incentive compensation costs.

Professional fees increased $914,000 or 9% to $11.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $10.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily attributable to higher consulting fees related to process improvement and model validations. Consulting fees increased $759,000 or 150% to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $507,000 in the same quarter of 2018.

Net losses on assets totaled $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net gains of $35,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018, which was an increase of $1.5 million. Write-downs on fixed assets and buildings held for sale totaling $2.4 million were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. An additional gain of $1.2 million was recorded associated with the mortgage servicing rights sale due to the re-evaluation of any remaining contingencies.

Heartland's effective tax rate was 11.99% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 17.22% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The following items impacted Heartland's fourth quarter 2019 and 2018 tax calculations:

Solar energy tax credits of $764,000 and $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Federal low-income housing tax credits of $281,000 and $307,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income declined to 9.79% during the fourth quarter of 2019 from 15.16% during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Historic rehabilitation tax credits totaled $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $0 for the same quarter of 2018.

Included in the fourth quarter 2019 tax calculation were $1.9 million of tax benefits related to the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets.

For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, Heartland's effective tax rate was 19.00% and 19.43%, respectively.

Loans and Deposits Increase Since December 31, 2018

Total assets were $13.21 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.80 billion or 16% from $11.41 billion at year-end 2018. Excluding $766.2 million of assets acquired at fair value in the BVBC transaction and $495.7 million of assets acquired at fair value in the RB&T transaction, total assets increased $539.7 million or 5% since year-end 2018. Securities represented 26% and 24% of total assets at December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $8.37 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $7.41 billion at year-end 2018, an increase of $960.2 million or 13%. This change includes $896.0 million of total loans held to maturity acquired at fair value in the BVBC and RB&T transactions. During the first quarter of 2019, Heartland classified $32.1 million of loans as held for sale in conjunction with the branch sales. Excluding the reclassification of loans to held for sale and the BVBC and RB&T transactions, total loans held to maturity organically grew $96.3 million or 1% since December 31, 2018. Loan changes by category were:

Commercial and commercial real estate loans totaled $6.79 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $5.73 billion at December 31, 2018, which was an increase of $1.06 billion or 18%. Excluding $14.9 million of commercial and commercial real estate loans classified as held for sale during the first quarter of 2019 and $780.3 million of loans acquired in the BVBC and RB&T transactions, commercial and commercial real estate loans organically grew $293.4 million or 5% December 31, 2018.

Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans totaled $533.1 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $565.4 million at December 31, 2018, which was a decrease of $32.3 million or 6%. Excluding $6.6 million of agricultural and agricultural real estate loans classified as held for sale during the first quarter of 2019 and $1.8 million of loans acquired in the BVBC transaction, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans organically decreased $27.5 million or 5% since December 31, 2018.

Residential mortgage loans decreased $75.9 million or 11% to $597.7 million at December 31, 2019, from $673.6 million at December 31, 2018. Excluding $2.0 million of residential mortgage loans classified as held for sale during the first quarter of 2019 and $59.3 million of loans acquired in the BVBC and RB&T transactions, residential mortgage loans organically decreased $133.2 million or 20% since December 31, 2018.

Consumer loans increased $12.1 million or 3% to $452.2 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $440.2 million at December 31, 2018. Excluding $8.6 million of loans classified as held for sale during the first quarter of 2019 and $54.7 million of loans acquired in the BVBC and RB&T transactions, consumer loans organically decreased $33.9 million or 8% since December 31, 2018.

"We had outstanding organic commercial and commercial real estate loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2019 of $96.8 million and $293.4 million for the year, and we expect this growth to continue in 2020," said Lee.

Total deposits were $11.04 billion as of December 31, 2019, compared to $9.40 billion at year-end, which was an increase of $1.65 billion or 18%. This increase includes $1.05 billion of deposits acquired at fair value in the BVBC and RB&T transactions. During the first quarter of 2019, Heartland classified $77.0 million of deposits as held for sale in conjunction with the branch sales. Exclusive of the reclassification of deposits to held for sale and the deposits acquired at fair value in the BVBC and RB&T transactions, total deposits organically increased $677.5 million or 7% since December 31, 2018. Deposit changes by category were:

Demand deposits increased $279.1 million or 9% to $3.54 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $3.26 billion at December 31, 2018. Excluding $235.5 million of demand deposits acquired in the BVBC and RB&T transactions and $17.3 million of demand deposits classified as held for sale in the first quarter of 2019, demand deposits organically increased $60.9 million or 2% since year-end 2018.

Savings deposits increased $1.20 billion or 23% to $6.31 billion at December 31, 2019, from $5.11 billion at December 31, 2018. Excluding savings deposits of $550.0 million acquired in the BVBC and RB&T transactions and $47.8 million of savings deposits classified as held for sale in the first quarter of 2019, savings deposits organically increased $697.3 million or 14% since year-end 2018.

Time deposits increased $169.3 million or 17% to $1.19 billion at December 31, 2019 from $1.02 billion at December 31, 2018. Excluding time deposits of $261.9 million acquired in the BVBC and RB&T transactions and $11.9 million of time deposits classified as held for sale in the first quarter of 2019, time deposits organically decreased $80.8 million or 8% since year-end 2018.

"We had impressive organic non-time deposit growth of $225.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $758.2 million for the year. Non-time deposits represented 89 percent of total deposits at December 31, 2019," Lee stated.

Nonperforming Assets Increase Since December 31, 2018

Nonperforming assets increased $8.3 million or 10% to $87.6 million or 0.66% of total assets at December 31, 2019, compared to $79.3 million or 0.69% of total assets at December 31, 2018. Excluding $3.5 million of nonperforming assets acquired in the BVBC and RB&T transactions, nonperforming assets increased $4.8 million or 6%. Nonperforming loans were $80.7 million or 0.96% of total loans at December 31, 2019, compared to $72.7 million or 0.98% of total loans at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming loans past due 90 days or more increased $3.4 million to $4.1 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $726,000 at December 31, 2018, which was primarily attributable to one $2.7 million commercial relationship that has been paid off since December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2019, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.33% of total loans compared to 0.21% of total loans at December 31, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2019, was 0.84% of loans at December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 87.28% and 85.27% at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $4.9 million compared to $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, which was a decrease of $4.8 million or 49%. Provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2018 included $4.0 million of provision expense due to two impaired commercial loans from acquired portfolios.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate Heartland's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this press release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this press release, except that organic loan and deposit growth are reconciled to total loan and deposit growth in the preceding narrative discussion.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this press release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income available to common stockholders plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax, divided by average common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.

Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this press release.

Organic deposit growth is exclusive of deposits obtained through acquisitions and the reclassification of deposits that are held for sale. Management believes that this measure provides a more complete understanding of underlying trends in deposit growth notwithstanding dispositions and acquisitions.

Organic loan growth is exclusive of loans obtained through acquisitions and the reclassification of loans that are held for sale. Management believes that this measure provides a more complete understanding of underlying trends in loan growth notwithstanding dispositions and acquisitions.

Tangible book value per common share is total common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Tangible common equity ratio is total common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Conference Call Details

Heartland will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. To participate, dial 866-928-9948 at least five minutes before start time. To listen to the live webcast, log on to www.htlf.com at least 15 minutes before start time. A replay will be available until January 26, 2021, by logging on to www.htlf.com.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $13.21 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, insurance and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 115 banking locations serving 83 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release, and future oral and written statements of Heartland and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Heartland's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon the beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Heartland's management, there are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which are detailed in the risk factors in Heartland's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contained, among others: (i) the strength of the local and national economy; (ii) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist threats and attacks and any acts of war; (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies as they impact the company's general business; (iv) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the company's assets; (v) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) the potential impact of acquisitions and Heartland's ability to successfully integrate acquired banks; (viii) the loss of key executives or employees; (ix) changes in consumer spending; (x) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the company; and (xi) changes in accounting policies and practices. All statements in this release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Heartland undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 107,566 $ 105,700 $ 424,615 $ 393,871 Interest on securities: Taxable 22,581 15,851 73,147 54,131 Nontaxable 2,102 3,467 9,868 14,120 Interest on federal funds sold — — 4 — Interest on deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 953 1,285 6,695 3,698 Total Interest Income 133,202 126,303 514,329 465,820 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 16,401 11,826 63,734 35,667 Interest on short-term borrowings 271 417 1,748 1,696 Interest on other borrowings 3,785 3,777 15,118 14,503 Total Interest Expense 20,457 16,020 80,600 51,866 Net Interest Income 112,745 110,283 433,729 413,954 Provision for loan losses 4,903 9,681 16,657 24,013 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 107,842 100,602 417,072 389,941 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 12,368 13,660 52,157 48,706 Loan servicing income 955 2,061 4,843 7,292 Trust fees 5,141 4,599 19,399 18,393 Brokerage and insurance commissions 1,062 1,618 3,786 4,513 Securities gains, net 491 48 7,659 1,085 Unrealized gain on equity securities, net 11 115 525 212 Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 3,363 3,189 15,555 21,450 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 668 (58 ) (911 ) (46 ) Income on bank owned life insurance 1,117 587 3,785 2,793 Other noninterest income 2,854 1,226 9,410 4,762 Total Noninterest Income 28,030 27,045 116,208 109,160 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 50,234 46,729 200,541 196,118 Occupancy 5,813 6,622 25,450 25,328 Furniture and equipment 3,330 3,126 12,100 12,529 Professional fees 11,544 10,630 50,022 43,510 Advertising 2,305 2,726 10,028 9,565 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,918 2,592 11,972 9,355 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 261 574 1,035 3,038 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 1,512 (35 ) (19,422 ) 2,208 Restructuring expenses — — 3,227 2,564 Other noninterest expenses 14,949 15,857 54,208 49,673 Total Noninterest Expense 92,866 88,821 349,161 353,888 Income Before Income Taxes 43,006 38,826 184,119 145,213 Income taxes 5,155 6,685 34,990 28,215 Net Income 37,851 32,141 149,129 116,998 Preferred dividends — — — (39 ) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 37,851 $ 32,141 $ 149,129 $ 116,959 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.03 $ 0.93 $ 4.14 $ 3.52 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 36,840,519 34,670,180 36,061,908 33,213,148





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 107,566 $ 110,566 $ 106,027 $ 100,456 $ 105,700 Interest on securities: Taxable 22,581 18,567 16,123 15,876 15,851 Nontaxable 2,102 2,119 2,554 3,093 3,467 Interest on federal funds sold — — — 4 — Interest on deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 953 2,151 2,299 1,292 1,285 Total Interest Income 133,202 133,403 127,003 120,721 126,303 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 16,401 17,982 16,138 13,213 11,826 Interest on short-term borrowings 271 250 338 889 417 Interest on other borrowings 3,785 3,850 3,819 3,664 3,777 Total Interest Expense 20,457 22,082 20,295 17,766 16,020 Net Interest Income 112,745 111,321 106,708 102,955 110,283 Provision for loan losses 4,903 5,201 4,918 1,635 9,681 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 107,842 106,120 101,790 101,320 100,602 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 12,368 12,366 14,629 12,794 13,660 Loan servicing income 955 821 1,338 1,729 2,061 Trust fees 5,141 4,959 4,825 4,474 4,599 Brokerage and insurance commissions 1,062 962 1,028 734 1,618 Securities gains, net 491 2,013 3,580 1,575 48 Unrealized gain on equity securities, net 11 144 112 258 115 Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 3,363 4,673 4,343 3,176 3,189 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 668 (626 ) (364 ) (589 ) (58 ) Income on bank owned life insurance 1,117 881 888 899 587 Other noninterest income 2,854 3,207 1,682 1,667 1,226 Total Noninterest Income 28,030 29,400 32,061 26,717 27,045 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 50,234 50,027 49,995 50,285 46,729 Occupancy 5,813 6,594 6,436 6,607 6,622 Furniture and equipment 3,330 2,858 3,220 2,692 3,126 Professional fees 11,544 12,131 14,968 11,379 10,630 Advertising 2,305 2,737 2,661 2,325 2,726 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,918 2,899 3,313 2,842 2,592 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 261 (89 ) 162 701 574 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 1,512 356 (18,286 ) (3,004 ) (35 ) Restructuring expenses — — — 3,227 — Other noninterest expenses 14,949 15,454 12,629 11,176 15,857 Total Noninterest Expense 92,866 92,967 75,098 88,230 88,821 Income Before Income Taxes 43,006 42,553 58,753 39,807 38,826 Income taxes 5,155 7,941 13,584 8,310 6,685 Net Income 37,851 34,612 45,169 31,497 32,141 Preferred dividends — — — — — Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 37,851 $ 34,612 $ 45,169 $ 31,497 $ 32,141 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.03 $ 0.94 $ 1.26 $ 0.91 $ 0.93 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 36,840,519 36,835,191 35,879,259 34,699,839 34,670,180





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 206,607 $ 243,395 $ 198,664 $ 174,198 $ 223,135 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 172,127 204,372 443,475 318,303 50,495 Cash and cash equivalents 378,734 447,767 642,139 492,501 273,630 Time deposits in other financial institutions 3,564 3,711 4,430 4,675 4,672 Securities: Carried at fair value 3,312,796 3,020,568 2,561,887 2,400,460 2,450,709 Held to maturity, at cost 91,324 87,965 88,166 88,089 236,283 Other investments, at cost 31,321 29,042 31,366 27,506 28,396 Loans held for sale 26,748 35,427 34,575 69,716 119,801 Loans: Held to maturity 8,367,917 7,971,608 7,853,051 7,331,544 7,407,697 Allowance for loan losses (70,395 ) (66,222 ) (63,850 ) (62,639 ) (61,963 ) Loans, net 8,297,522 7,905,386 7,789,201 7,268,905 7,345,734 Premises, furniture and equipment, net 200,525 199,235 198,329 190,215 194,676 Goodwill 446,345 427,097 427,097 391,668 391,668 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 48,688 49,819 52,718 44,637 47,479 Servicing rights, net 6,736 6,271 7,180 28,968 31,072 Cash surrender value on life insurance 171,625 171,471 170,421 163,764 162,892 Other real estate, net 6,914 6,425 6,646 5,391 6,153 Other assets 186,755 179,078 146,135 136,000 114,841 Total Assets $ 13,209,597 $ 12,569,262 $ 12,160,290 $ 11,312,495 $ 11,408,006 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Deposits: Demand $ 3,543,863 $ 3,581,127 $ 3,426,758 $ 3,118,909 $ 3,264,737 Savings 6,307,425 5,770,754 5,533,503 5,145,929 5,107,962 Time 1,193,043 1,117,975 1,148,296 1,088,104 1,023,730 Total deposits 11,044,331 10,469,856 10,108,557 9,352,942 9,396,429 Deposits held for sale — — — 118,564 106,409 Short-term borrowings 182,626 107,853 107,260 104,314 227,010 Other borrowings 275,773 278,417 282,863 268,312 274,905 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 128,730 149,293 139,823 96,261 78,078 Total Liabilities 11,631,460 11,005,419 10,638,503 9,940,393 10,082,831 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 36,704 36,696 36,690 34,604 34,477 Capital surplus 839,857 838,543 837,150 745,596 743,095 Retained earnings 702,502 670,816 642,808 603,506 579,252 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (926 ) 17,788 5,139 (11,604 ) (31,649 ) Total Equity 1,578,137 1,563,843 1,521,787 1,372,102 1,325,175 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 13,209,597 $ 12,569,262 $ 12,160,290 $ 11,312,495 $ 11,408,006





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Average Balances Assets $ 12,798,770 $ 11,371,247 $ 12,021,917 $ 10,772,297 Loans, net of unearned 8,090,476 7,436,497 7,761,091 7,140,239 Deposits 10,704,643 9,596,807 10,030,629 9,104,278 Earning assets 11,580,295 10,225,409 10,845,940 9,718,106 Interest bearing liabilities 7,513,701 6,557,185 7,048,607 6,253,586 Common stockholders' equity 1,570,258 1,290,691 1,473,396 1,177,346 Total stockholders' equity 1,570,258 1,290,691 1,473,396 1,177,955 Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 1,087,495 849,851 1,008,178 790,788 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.17 % 1.12 % 1.24 % 1.09 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.56 % 9.88 % 10.12 % 9.93 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 14.65 % 15.96 % 15.73 % 15.72 % Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans 0.04 % 0.48 % 0.11 % 0.25 % Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.86 % 4.28 % 4.00 % 4.26 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.90 % 4.34 % 4.04 % 4.32 % Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(1) 60.69 % 59.35 % 63.11 % 63.54 % Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 37,851 $ 32,141 $ 149,129 $ 116,959 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(2) 2,305 2,048 9,458 7,391 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 40,156 $ 34,189 $ 158,587 $ 124,350 Average common stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,570,258 $ 1,290,691 $ 1,473,396 $ 1,177,346 Less average goodwill 433,374 391,668 415,841 340,352 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 49,389 49,172 49,377 46,206 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,087,495 $ 849,851 $ 1,008,178 $ 790,788 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.56 % 9.88 % 10.12 % 9.93 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 14.65 % 15.96 % 15.73 % 15.72 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 112,745 $ 110,283 $ 433,729 $ 413,954 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(2) 1,109 1,565 4,929 6,228 Net interest income, tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 113,854 $ 111,848 $ 438,658 $ 420,182 Average earning assets $ 11,580,295 $ 10,225,409 $ 10,845,940 $ 9,718,106 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.86 % 4.28 % 4.00 % 4.26 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.90 % 4.34 % 4.04 % 4.32 % (1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. (2) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Average Balances Assets $ 12,798,770 $ 12,293,332 $ 11,708,538 $ 11,267,214 $ 11,371,247 Loans, net of unearned 8,090,476 7,883,678 7,648,562 7,412,855 7,436,497 Deposits 10,704,643 10,253,643 9,790,756 9,356,204 9,596,807 Earning assets 11,580,295 11,102,581 10,552,166 10,129,957 10,225,409 Interest bearing liabilities 7,513,701 7,174,944 6,872,449 6,622,149 6,557,185 Common stockholders' equity 1,570,258 1,541,369 1,442,388 1,336,250 1,290,691 Total stockholders' equity 1,570,258 1,541,369 1,442,388 1,336,250 1,290,691 Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 1,087,495 1,062,568 981,878 898,092 849,851 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.17 % 1.12 % 1.55 % 1.13 % 1.12 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.56 % 8.91 % 12.56 % 9.56 % 9.88 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 14.65 % 13.78 % 19.52 % 15.24 % 15.96 % Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans 0.04 % 0.14 % 0.19 % 0.05 % 0.48 % Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.86 % 3.98 % 4.06 % 4.12 % 4.28 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.90 % 4.02 % 4.10 % 4.18 % 4.34 % Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 60.69 % 61.92 % 64.81 % 65.23 % 59.35 % Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 37,851 $ 34,612 $ 45,169 $ 31,497 $ 32,141 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(2) 2,305 2,291 2,617 2,245 2,048 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 40,156 $ 36,903 $ 47,786 $ 33,742 $ 34,189 Average common stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,570,258 $ 1,541,369 $ 1,442,388 $ 1,336,250 $ 1,290,691 Less average goodwill 433,374 427,097 410,642 391,668 391,668 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 49,389 51,704 49,868 46,490 49,172 Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,087,495 $ 1,062,568 $ 981,878 $ 898,092 $ 849,851 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.56 % 8.91 % 12.56 % 9.56 % 9.88 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 14.65 % 13.78 % 19.52 % 15.24 % 15.96 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 112,745 $ 111,321 $ 106,708 $ 102,955 $ 110,283 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(2) 1,109 1,140 1,268 1,412 1,565 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 113,854 $ 112,461 $ 107,976 $ 104,367 $ 111,848 Average earning assets $ 11,580,295 $ 11,102,581 $ 10,552,166 $ 10,129,957 $ 10,225,409 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.86 % 3.98 % 4.06 % 4.12 % 4.28 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.90 % 4.02 % 4.10 % 4.18 % 4.34 % (1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. (2) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 112,745 $ 110,283 $ 433,729 $ 413,954 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,109 1,565 4,929 6,228 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 113,854 111,848 438,658 420,182 Noninterest income 28,030 27,045 116,208 109,160 Securities gains, net (491 ) (48 ) (7,659 ) (1,085 ) Unrealized gain on equity securities, net (11 ) (115 ) (525 ) (212 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — (375 ) — Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (668 ) 58 911 46 Adjusted income (non-GAAP) $ 140,714 $ 138,788 $ 547,218 $ 528,091 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 92,866 $ 88,821 $ 349,161 $ 353,888 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,918 2,592 11,972 9,355 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 3,038 3,895 8,030 4,233 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 1,512 (35 ) (19,422 ) 2,208 Restructuring expenses — — 3,227 2,564 Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 85,398 $ 82,369 $ 345,354 $ 335,528 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 60.69 % 59.35 % 63.11 % 63.54 %





Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 112,745 $ 111,321 $ 106,708 $ 102,955 $ 110,283 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,109 1,140 1,268 1,412 1,565 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 113,854 112,461 107,976 104,367 111,848 Noninterest income 28,030 29,400 32,061 26,717 27,045 Securities gains, net (491 ) (2,013 ) (3,580 ) (1,575 ) (48 ) Unrealized gain on equity securities, net (11 ) (144 ) (112 ) (258 ) (115 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — (375 ) — — — Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (668 ) 626 364 589 58 Adjusted income (non-GAAP) $ 140,714 $ 139,955 $ 136,709 $ 129,840 $ 138,788 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 92,866 $ 92,967 $ 75,098 $ 88,230 $ 88,821 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,918 2,899 3,313 2,842 2,592 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 3,038 3,052 1,465 475 3,895 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net 1,512 356 (18,286 ) (3,004 ) (35 ) Restructuring expenses — — — 3,227 — Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 85,398 $ 86,660 $ 88,606 $ 84,690 $ 82,369 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 60.69 % 61.92 % 64.81 % 65.23 % 59.35 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Common Share Data Book value per common share $ 43.00 $ 42.62 $ 41.48 $ 39.65 $ 38.44 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 29.51 $ 29.62 $ 28.40 $ 27.04 $ 25.70 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 36,704,278 36,696,190 36,690,061 34,603,611 34,477,499 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 8.52 % 8.99 % 8.92 % 8.60 % 8.08 % Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) Common stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,578,137 $ 1,563,843 $ 1,521,787 $ 1,372,102 $ 1,325,175 Less goodwill 446,345 427,097 427,097 391,668 391,668 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 48,688 49,819 52,718 44,637 47,479 Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,083,104 $ 1,086,927 $ 1,041,972 $ 935,797 $ 886,028 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 36,704,278 36,696,190 36,690,061 34,603,611 34,477,499 Common stockholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 43.00 $ 42.62 $ 41.48 $ 39.65 $ 38.44 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 29.51 $ 29.62 $ 28.40 $ 27.04 $ 25.70 Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,083,104 $ 1,086,927 $ 1,041,972 $ 935,797 $ 886,028 Total assets (GAAP) $ 13,209,597 $ 12,569,262 $ 12,160,290 $ 11,312,495 $ 11,408,006 Less goodwill 446,345 427,097 427,097 391,668 391,668 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 48,688 49,819 52,718 44,637 47,479 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 12,714,564 $ 12,092,346 $ 11,680,475 $ 10,876,190 $ 10,968,859 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 8.52 % 8.99 % 8.92 % 8.60 % 8.08 % Loan Data Loans held to maturity: Commercial and commercial real estate $ 6,790,458 $ 6,393,596 $ 6,230,372 $ 5,745,051 $ 5,731,712 Residential mortgage 597,742 589,793 613,707 630,433 673,603 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 533,064 545,006 549,404 544,805 565,408 Consumer 452,233 447,718 461,802 412,573 440,158 Unearned discount and deferred loan fees (5,580 ) (4,505 ) (2,234 ) (1,318 ) (3,184 ) Total loans held to maturity $ 8,367,917 $ 7,971,608 $ 7,853,051 $ 7,331,544 $ 7,407,697 Other Selected Trend Information Effective tax rate 11.99 % 18.66 % 23.12 % 20.88 % 17.22 % Full time equivalent employees 1,908 1,962 2,040 1,976 2,045 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Allowance for Loan Losses Balance, beginning of period $ 66,222 $ 63,850 $ 62,639 $ 61,963 $ 61,221 Provision for loan losses 4,903 5,201 4,918 1,635 9,681 Charge-offs (2,018 ) (4,842 ) (4,780 ) (1,950 ) (9,777 ) Recoveries 1,288 2,013 1,073 991 838 Balance, end of period $ 70,395 $ 66,222 $ 63,850 $ 62,639 $ 61,963 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 76,548 $ 72,208 $ 79,619 $ 77,294 $ 71,943 Loans past due ninety days or more 4,105 40 285 1,706 726 Other real estate owned 6,914 6,425 6,646 5,391 6,153 Other repossessed assets 11 13 39 8 459 Total nonperforming assets $ 87,578 $ 78,686 $ 86,589 $ 84,399 $ 79,281 Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 3,794 $ 3,199 $ 3,539 $ 3,460 $ 4,026 Nonperforming Assets Activity Balance, beginning of period $ 78,686 $ 86,589 $ 84,399 $ 79,281 $ 85,617 Net loan charge offs (730 ) (2,829 ) (3,707 ) (959 ) (8,939 ) New nonperforming loans 13,751 6,818 13,688 15,314 17,332 Acquired nonperforming assets 3,262 — 230 — — Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (5,859 ) (8,861 ) (6,246 ) (6,238 ) (6,065 ) OREO/Repossessed assets sales proceeds (1,399 ) (3,067 ) (1,288 ) (2,092 ) (8,390 ) OREO/Repossessed assets gain/(loss and writedowns), net (133 ) 36 (487 ) (462 ) (230 ) Net activity at Citizens Finance Co. — — — (445 ) (44 ) Balance, end of period $ 87,578 $ 78,686 $ 86,589 $ 84,399 $ 79,281 Asset Quality Ratios Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.96 % 0.91 % 1.02 % 1.08 % 0.98 % Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 1.01 % 0.95 % 1.06 % 1.12 % 1.04 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.66 % 0.63 % 0.71 % 0.75 % 0.69 % Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.04 % 0.14 % 0.19 % 0.05 % 0.48 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of loans 0.84 % 0.83 % 0.81 % 0.85 % 0.84 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 87.28 % 91.66 % 79.91 % 79.29 % 85.27 % Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.33 % 0.28 % 0.31 % 0.47 % 0.21 % (1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 3,033,480 $ 22,581 2.95 % $ 2,658,107 $ 18,567 2.77 % $ 2,184,096 $ 15,851 2.88 % Nontaxable(1) 271,792 2,661 3.88 266,933 2,682 3.99 427,332 4,388 4.07 Total securities 3,305,272 25,242 3.03 2,925,040 21,249 2.88 2,611,428 20,239 3.07 Interest on deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 251,599 953 1.50 358,327 2,151 2.38 238,087 1,285 2.14 Federal funds sold — — — — — — 309 — — Loans:(2) Commercial and commercial real estate(1) 6,484,485 85,591 5.24 6,216,133 86,864 5.54 5,644,475 77,822 5.47 Residential mortgage 614,735 7,156 4.62 662,663 7,979 4.78 704,012 8,682 4.89 Agricultural and agricultural real estate(1) 538,029 7,005 5.17 550,441 7,551 5.44 568,904 7,752 5.41 Consumer 453,227 6,109 5.35 454,441 6,697 5.85 519,106 9,355 7.15 Fees on loans 2,255 — 2,052 — — 2,733 — Less: allowance for loan losses (67,052 ) — — (64,464 ) — — (60,912 ) — — Net loans 8,023,424 108,116 5.35 7,819,214 111,143 5.64 7,375,585 106,344 5.72 Total earning assets 11,580,295 134,311 4.60 % 11,102,581 134,543 4.81 % 10,225,409 127,868 4.96 % Nonearning Assets 1,218,475 1,190,751 1,145,838 Total Assets $ 12,798,770 $ 12,293,332 $ 11,371,247 Interest Bearing Liabilities(3) Savings $ 5,986,007 $ 11,790 0.78 % $ 5,643,722 $ 13,301 0.94 % $ 5,071,573 $ 8,817 0.69 % Time deposits 1,135,025 4,611 1.61 1,149,064 4,681 1.62 1,088,122 3,009 1.10 Short-term borrowings 115,680 271 0.93 102,440 250 0.97 121,053 417 1.37 Other borrowings 276,989 3,785 5.42 279,718 3,850 5.46 276,437 3,777 5.42 Total interest bearing liabilities 7,513,701 20,457 1.08 % 7,174,944 22,082 1.22 % 6,557,185 16,020 0.97 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities(3) Noninterest bearing deposits 3,583,611 3,460,857 3,437,112 Accrued interest and other liabilities 131,200 116,162 86,259 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 3,714,811 3,577,019 3,523,371 Stockholders' Equity 1,570,258 1,541,369 1,290,691 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 12,798,770 $ 12,293,332 $ 11,371,247 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) $ 113,854 $ 112,461 $ 111,848 Net interest spread(1) 3.52 % 3.59 % 3.99 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets 3.90 % 4.02 % 4.34 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Includes deposits held for sale.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 2,522,365 $ 73,147 2.90 % $ 1,999,321 $ 54,131 2.71 % Nontaxable(1) 313,197 12,491 3.99 439,894 17,873 4.06 Total securities 2,835,562 85,638 3.02 2,439,215 72,004 2.95 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 313,373 6,695 2.14 197,562 3,698 1.87 Federal funds sold 138 4 2.90 430 — — Loans:(2) Commercial and commercial real estate(1) 6,105,889 332,866 5.45 5,401,683 289,379 5.36 Residential mortgage 656,741 30,552 4.65 692,310 32,047 4.63 Agricultural and agricultural real estate(1) 550,231 29,438 5.35 549,346 28,331 5.16 Consumer 448,230 25,802 5.76 496,900 37,250 7.50 Fees on loans 8,263 — 9,339 — Less: allowance for loan losses (64,224 ) — — (59,340 ) — — Net loans 7,696,867 426,921 5.55 7,080,899 396,346 5.60 Total earning assets 10,845,940 519,258 4.79 % 9,718,106 472,048 4.86 % Nonearning Assets 1,175,977 1,054,191 Total Assets $ 12,021,917 $ 10,772,297 Interest Bearing Liabilities(3) Savings $ 5,530,503 $ 47,069 0.85 % $ 4,779,977 $ 25,123 0.53 % Time deposits 1,115,785 16,665 1.49 1,058,769 10,544 1.00 Short-term borrowings 126,337 1,748 1.38 142,295 1,696 1.19 Other borrowings 275,982 15,118 5.48 272,545 14,503 5.32 Total interest bearing liabilities 7,048,607 80,600 1.14 % 6,253,586 51,866 0.83 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities(3) Noninterest bearing deposits 3,384,341 3,265,532 Accrued interest and other liabilities 115,573 75,224 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 3,499,914 3,340,756 Stockholders' Equity 1,473,396 1,177,955 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 12,021,917 $ 10,772,297 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) $ 438,658 $ 420,182 Net interest spread(1) 3.65 % 4.03 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets 4.04 % 4.32 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Includes deposits held for sale.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS As of and For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Total Assets Citywide Banks $ 2,294,512 $ 2,335,811 $ 2,261,591 $ 2,214,105 $ 2,307,284 New Mexico Bank & Trust 1,763,037 1,607,498 1,534,236 1,500,024 1,492,555 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,646,105 1,547,014 1,680,539 1,550,487 1,480,914 Bank of Blue Valley(1) 1,307,688 1,346,342 1,319,226 564,833 571,012 Illinois Bank & Trust 1,301,172 839,721 852,830 810,357 804,907 First Bank & Trust 1,137,714 1,158,320 1,088,796 1,099,759 1,109,929 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,090,412 1,032,016 1,042,463 1,031,305 1,114,352 Premier Valley Bank 903,220 888,401 847,076 855,473 849,696 Arizona Bank & Trust 784,240 695,236 732,783 669,806 658,714 Minnesota Bank & Trust 718,724 718,035 631,339 657,187 666,564 Rocky Mountain Bank 532,191 528,094 503,126 489,135 490,453 Total Deposits(2) Citywide Banks $ 1,829,217 $ 1,895,894 $ 1,833,259 $ 1,802,701 $ 1,848,373 New Mexico Bank & Trust 1,565,070 1,413,170 1,346,304 1,313,708 1,307,464 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,290,756 1,275,131 1,157,881 1,245,553 1,214,541 Bank of Blue Valley(1) 1,016,743 1,091,243 1,077,183 473,712 489,471 Illinois Bank & Trust 1,167,905 768,267 769,577 735,101 715,482 First Bank & Trust 893,419 903,410 844,793 857,313 861,629 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 941,109 880,217 892,020 872,090 927,821 Premier Valley Bank 707,814 719,141 689,384 676,849 639,194 Arizona Bank & Trust 693,975 578,694 646,728 593,089 574,762 Minnesota Bank & Trust 574,369 600,175 515,310 546,706 560,399 Rocky Mountain Bank 468,314 462,825 438,349 426,503 424,700 Net Income Citywide Banks $ 6,963 $ 6,030 $ 8,120 $ 7,283 $ 7,005 New Mexico Bank & Trust 6,288 6,404 7,634 7,847 6,007 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 8,357 5,445 17,353 5,011 6,002 Bank of Blue Valley(1) 3,556 3,550 3,505 1,172 324 Illinois Bank & Trust 1,741 2,223 1,751 2,632 2,180 First Bank & Trust 4,366 2,927 3,099 2,792 3,334 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 3,103 3,195 2,516 4,707 3,229 Premier Valley Bank 3,299 3,301 2,763 2,411 2,930 Arizona Bank & Trust 993 3,222 3,110 2,780 1,951 Minnesota Bank & Trust 2,094 3,250 1,980 1,454 1,038 Rocky Mountain Bank 952 720 779 1,358 1,230 (1) Formerly known as Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust Company. (2) Includes deposits held for sale.





