New York, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Colchicine market was valued at USD 553.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.13 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3%. Colchicine is an alkaloid drug preferably used in the treatment of an attack of gout. Gout is usually characterized by joint pain and inflammation and is caused when an excess of uric acid gets accumulated in joints in the form of needle-like crystals in a joint. Gout is nothing but a critical case of inflammatory arthritis. Increasing incidences of arthritis across the globe and the rising global burden of gout are the major driving factors enhancing the market growth. Arthritis is the primary cause of disability, pain, and ultimately loss of work potential irrespective of age group. In 2017 approximately 54.4 million (25% of the population) American adults diagnosed with arthritis prominently osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, lupus, and fibromyalgia were constantly growing, and is expected to reach 78 million (26% of the population) the U.S. adults. The rising pace of aging across the globe is rising joint-related disorders such as joint pain, and gouty arthritis is estimated to enhance the growth of colchicine.
Various field players are engaged in developing new application range of the colchicine. For instance, Pharmascience Inc. introduced colchicine application in the prevention of myocardial infarction (MI). Various market players are engaged in modifying the colchicine structure by combining with carriers such as borneol-chemically-modified colchicine ethosome that showed better transdermal activity over the traditional drug formulation in the treatment of inflammation. Growing usage of colchicine in various industries such as veterinary and agriculture is expected to increase the market growth. For example, colchicine is expected to enhance quality traits in ornamental plants. It acts as a mitotic inhibitor for the induction of polyploidy in plants leading to quality trait of flower. However, allergic reactions caused due to colchicine may hinder market growth.
