CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffini & Company’s latest networking tool has made it easier than ever for real estate agents to connect with professionals across North America. The Buffini Referral Network is an online tool linking Buffini & Company members to top-notch, like-minded real estate professionals dedicated to the working by referral system.

“The Buffini Referral Network was intentionally designed to help our members go from local agents to national agents,” says Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company. “This is an essential membership benefit that taps into the most powerful agent network in North America, connecting our clients directly with the best in the business.”

Available through Buffini & Company’s productivity tool Referral Maker CRM, the powerful Buffini Referral Network is more than just a means of giving and receiving referrals. It is a platform for agents to cultivate their own personal database of Buffini & Company members, with the ability to search for others based on attributes like credentials, affiliations and state, and then connect.

Exchanging referrals through the platform is simple, convenient and straightforward. The database isn’t just for real estate agents in the states either — it includes Canadian members as well as lenders. The Buffini Referral Network is free for current Buffini & Company One2One Coaching, Group Coaching and Referral Maker PRO members.

