SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY ), a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions, today announced that it has scheduled a conference call to review its second quarter fiscal 2020 results for Tuesday, February 4th at 4:00 pm Central Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time).



To listen to the conference call live, dial (855) 226-3021 or (315) 625-6892. The conference ID is 2298048. Please dial in at least five minutes before the scheduled start time. A live webcast can be accessed at www.paylocity.com .

A replay of the call will be available and archived via webcast at www.paylocity.com .

A press release highlighting the Company's results will be issued in advance of the conference call and will be accessible at www.paylocity.com in the investor relations section.

About Paylocity

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY ) is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Paylocity’s comprehensive product suite delivers a unified platform for professionals to make strategic decisions in the areas of benefits, core HR, payroll, talent, and workforce management, while cultivating a modern workplace and improving employee engagement. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Schaumburg, Ill., Paylocity has consistently been recognized nationally for its innovation, culture, and growth. Most recently, Paylocity was honored as #20 on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work Employees’ Choice list; recognized on several G2 Crowd Grid® Reports, including ranking #1 in Satisfaction on six HCM software-focused reports; named one of the 101 Best & Brightest Companies to Work For; and ranked #30 on Crain’s Chicago’s Fast Fifty list of fastest-growing companies, among receiving a number of other national and local awards. For more information about Paylocity, visit www.paylocity.com .

