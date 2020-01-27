ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) (“Northrim” or the "Company") today reported net income of $20.7 million, or $3.04 per diluted share, for 2019 and $4.6 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Improved asset quality, including net loan recoveries for the year, higher production in the mortgage banking division, and loan and deposit growth in the community banking franchise contributed to record profitability.

“We expanded our market presence in 2019, with investments in new branches and employees, contributing to our success in growing both loans and deposits,” said Joe Schierhorn, President and CEO.  “The decrease in mortgage loan rates in the second half of 2019 helped to increase demand for home purchase and refinance loans in our Alaska markets.”

Net income for the full year 2019 increased 3% to a record $20.7 million, or $3.04 per diluted share, compared to $20.0 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, in the full year 2018.  Improving loan portfolio quality and net recoveries provided for a $1.2 million benefit to the loan loss provisions in 2019 compared to a benefit of $500,000 in 2018.  Operating results include increased operating expenses with total operating expenses for 2019 of $77.1 million for the year, up from $69.8 million in 2018, primarily due to increased salaries and employee benefit costs, higher occupancy expenses and increased costs for data processing.  Northrim continues to make investments in technology, and recruiting and retaining business talent, which we believe supports its ability to generate growth in both loans and deposits.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights:

  • Total revenue, which includes net interest income plus other operating income, increased 9% to $101.8 million in 2019, compared to $93.4 million in 2018.
  • For the fourth quarter of 2019, total revenue increased 10% to $26.1 million, compared to $23.9 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and decreased slightly compared to $26.8 million in the preceding quarter.
    • Community Banking provided 75% of total revenues and 79% of earnings in the fourth quarter of 2019.
    • Home Mortgage Lending provided 25% of total revenues and 21% of fourth quarter earnings.
  • Net interest income in 2019 increased 5% to $64.4 million, from $61.2 million in 2018.
  • Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to $16.4 million from $16.1 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, reflecting growth in cash balances, portfolio loans and investment securities.
  • Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis (“NIMTE”)* was 4.70% for the year, a 10-basis point increase compared to 2018.
  • NIMTE* was 4.52% in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 24-basis point contraction compared to the fourth quarter a year ago, and a 13-basis point contraction compared to the preceding quarter.
  • For the year, return on average assets was 1.33% and return on average equity was 9.92%, compared to return on average assets of 1.34% and return on average equity of 9.95% in 2018. 
  • For the fourth quarter of 2019, return on average assets was 1.11% and return on average equity was 8.74%, compared to return on average assets of 1.27% and return on average equity of 9.30% in the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Total deposits increased 12% to $1.37 billion at year-end, compared to $1.23 billion a year earlier.
  • The fourth quarter 2019 benefit for loan losses was $150,000, compared to a benefit of $2.1 million in the preceding quarter and a benefit of $200,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. 
  
Financial HighlightsThree Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)December 31,
2019		September 30,
2019		June 30,
2019		March 31,
2019		December 31,
2018
Total assets$1,643,996 $1,616,631 $1,552,770 $1,520,051 $1,502,988 
Total portfolio loans$1,043,371 $1,036,547 $1,015,704 $982,341 $984,346 
Average portfolio loans$1,027,728 $1,020,186 $1,003,019 $988,920 $981,407 
Total deposits$1,372,351 $1,351,029 $1,288,178 $1,228,018 $1,228,088 
Average deposits$1,361,786 $1,307,795 $1,239,354 $1,194,512 $1,233,479 
Total shareholders' equity$207,117 $204,039 $206,338 $208,838 $205,947 
Net income$4,580 $7,538 $4,261 $4,312 $4,848 
Diluted earnings per share$0.69 $1.11 $0.62 $0.62 $0.69 
Return on average assets 1.11% 1.90% 1.12% 1.18% 1.27%
Return on average shareholders' equity 8.74% 14.45% 8.13% 8.36% 9.30%
NIM 4.48% 4.60% 4.71% 4.83% 4.71%
NIMTE* 4.52% 4.65% 4.77% 4.89% 4.76%
Efficiency ratio 78.79% 72.01% 77.58% 73.23% 76.64%
Total shareholders' equity/total assets 12.60% 12.62% 13.29% 13.74% 13.70%
Tangible common equity/tangible assets* 11.73% 11.74% 12.38% 12.81% 12.76%
Book value per share$31.58 $31.20 $30.66 $30.36 $29.92 
Tangible book value per share*$29.12 $28.74 $28.27 $28.01 $27.57 
Dividends per share$0.33 $0.33 $0.30 $0.30 $0.27 
                

* References to NIMTE, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity and tangible assets (all of which exclude intangible assets) represent non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP measurements in this earnings release, because it believes these measures are useful to investors. See the end of this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

Alaska Economic Update

After three consecutive years of a mild recession, the Alaska economy began to show a positive change in the fourth quarter of 2018, with improvements continuing throughout 2019.  The State Department of Labor reported growth of 1,100 jobs in November of 2019 compared to November of 2018.  This is an increase of 0.3% year-over-year.  October of 2018 was the first month of year-over-year increase in employment since September of 2015.  After 37 months of year-over-year declines, Alaska now has 14 consecutive months of year-over-year job increases.

Oil and Gas has led the growth with an increase of 400 jobs compared to November of 2018, an improvement of 4.3%.  The Construction industry has grown by 200 jobs or 1.3% during the same 12 month period.  Tourism helped boost Leisure & Hospitality employment by 300 jobs or 1%.  Health Care added 300 jobs, a growth of 0.8% through November.  Federal Government jobs grew by 100 or 0.7%.

The largest decline was -600 State government jobs, a decrease of 2.5% in response to budget cuts. The other two major sectors to shrink were Retail, down 200 jobs or -0.6% and Information Services down 100 jobs or -1.8%.

Alaska’s seasonally adjusted gross state product ("GSP") was $55.5 billion in the second quarter of 2019, according to the Federal Bureau of Economic Analysis ("FBEA") in a report released on November 7, 2019. Alaska’s GSP increased 1.8% annualized in the first quarter of 2019 and 4.1% in the second quarter primarily due to oil and gas.  Alaska’s real GSP increased by 0.7% in 2018.

Alaska’s personal income grew 2.3% annualized in the third quarter of 2019 according to a report released on December 18, 2019 by the FBEA.  Total income from all sources in Alaska grew from $44.2 billion at the end of the 3rd quarter 2018 to $45.6 billion in the 3rd quarter of 2019.  The 3.4% increase year-over-year was mostly driven by an improvement in wages.  Personal income from wages rose $274 million in the third quarter alone in 2019.

“We have seen gains in personal income in Alaska over the last year,” stated Mark Edwards, EVP Chief Credit Officer and Bank Economist. “Job growth has been led by the oil and gas sector, which has the highest average wages in the state.  These improvements, coupled with billions of dollars in exploration and production activity in new and existing fields, have helped create momentum in the economy and lifted the state out of a mild, but long, recession.”  Mr. Edwards added, “Record years in tourism activity have further stimulated the economy with increasing cruise ship visitors and infrastructure investment.  Visitor industries and the ever-expanding health care system have helped offset the state government job losses stemming from an effort to balance the state budget.”

Alaska North Slope crude oil prices have stabilized in a higher price range between approximately $60 and $80 in 2018 and 2019.  This has helped increase industry investment and employment after a difficult period of prices averaging between approximately $30 and $60 from 2015 to 2017.  The most recent monthly average was $66.98 in December of 2019.

Alaska’s crude oil production averaged 511,800 barrels per day ("bpd") in fiscal year ("FY") 2019.  This was a decrease of 4.2% compared to the previous year end.  Total output declined 1.2% to 534,000 bpd in FY 2018.  The State Department of Revenue forecasts production on the North Slope to decline by 0.6% in FY 2020.

Alaska’s home mortgage delinquency and foreclosure levels continue to be better than most of the nation.  According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, Alaska’s foreclosure rate was 0.71% at the end of the third quarter of 2019.  The comparable national average rate was 0.84% for the same time period 2019.  The national rate continues to improve, while the Alaska rate remains relatively lower. The survey also reported that the percentage of delinquent mortgage loans in Alaska was 3.16% for the third quarter of 2019.  The comparable delinquency rate for the entire country was higher at 4.09%.

Northrim Bank sponsors the Alaskanomics blog to provide news, analysis, and commentary on Alaska’s economy.  Join the conversation at Alaskanomics.com, or for more information on the Alaska economy, visit: www.northrim.com and click on the “Business Banking” link and then click “Learn.” Information from our website is not incorporated into, and does not form, a part of this earnings release.

Review of Income Statement

Consolidated Income Statement

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Northrim generated a return on average assets ("ROAA") of 1.11% and a return on average equity ("ROAE") of 8.74%, compared to 1.90% and 14.45%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019 and 1.27% and 9.30%, respectively, in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income grew 2% to $16.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $16.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased modestly compared to $16.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.  For the year, net interest income increased 5% to $64.4 million from $61.2 million in 2018.  Interest income benefited from the growth in the loan portfolio which more than offset the increased cost of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings in both the fourth quarter and full year 2019, compared to the year ago periods.

NIMTE* was 4.52% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 4.65% in the preceding quarter and 4.76% in the fourth quarter a year ago.  While the NIMTE* contracted during the fourth quarter of 2019, it remains above the peer average posted by the SNL Small Cap U.S. Bank Index with total market capitalization between $250 million and $1 billion as of September 30, 20191.

The yield on interest earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 4.97%, down 11 basis points from both the third quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter a year ago.  The cost of funds increased in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 70 basis points, up 2 basis points from the preceding quarter and up 20 basis points compared to the fourth quarter a year ago.

“We continue to have a favorable cost of funds, which has helped to sustain our net interest margin during this challenging interest rate environment,” said Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer.  “The growth in both interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits continues to support our NIM.”

Provision for Loan Losses

Northrim recorded a benefit for loan losses of $150,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.  This compares to a benefit for loan losses of $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 and a benefit for loan losses of $200,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018.  “We recorded a benefit for loan losses in the fourth quarter due to improved credit quality, including net loan recoveries of approximately $100,000,” said Ballard.

Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees, improved during the quarter to $14.0 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $15.5 million at September 30, 2019, and $14.7 million at December 31, 2018.  The allowance for loan losses was 137% of nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees at December 31, 2019.

Other Operating Income

In addition to home mortgage lending, Northrim has interests in other businesses that complement its core community banking activities, including purchased receivables financing and wealth management.  Other operating income contributed $9.7 million, or 37% of total fourth quarter 2019 revenues, as compared to $10.5 million, or 39% of revenues in the third quarter of 2019, and $7.7 million, or 32% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2018.  For the year, other operating income totaled $37.3 million, or 37% of revenues, compared to $32.2 million, or 34% of revenues in 2018.  The primary drivers of changes in other operating income are increases in mortgage banking income as a result of lower interest rates, gains or losses from the fair value changes of marketable equity securities, and income from interest rate swaps.  The fair value mark-to-market of the marketable equity securities portfolio increased other income by $129,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a $490,000 decrease in the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased other income by $911,000 for the year, compared to a decrease of $625,000 in 2018.  Additionally, $230,000 in interest rate swap income was earned in the fourth quarter, and $964,000 for the year of 2019 on the execution of interest rate swaps related to the Company's commercial lending operations. These figures compare to interest rate swap income of $14,000 and $84,000 for the fourth quarter and full year in 2018, respectively.

1As of September 30, 2019, the SNL Small Cap US Bank Index tracked 124 banks with total common market capitalization between $250 million and $1 billion with an average for NIMTE* of 3.47%.

Other Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $20.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $19.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, and $18.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year 2019, operating expenses were $76.8 million, up from $69.8 million in 2018.  “Higher overhead costs reflect our successful execution of our growth plan, including the addition of two new branch locations, and our ability to recruit and retain experienced, talented bankers in the Alaska markets that we serve,” said Schierhorn.  Factors impacting other operating expenses include costs associated with the new branch location in East Anchorage, which opened in the fourth quarter of 2018, and the new branch in Soldotna on the Kenai Peninsula, which opened in the second quarter of 2019, higher compensation costs for the mortgage banking operations due to increased loan originations, increased data processing and banking technology costs, and higher salaries and personnel expense due to an increased profit sharing expense and higher medical costs.

Other operating expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 includes $468,000 in compensation expense for acquisition payments related to Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LCC, the parent company of Residential Mortgage, LLC (collectively "RML").  The fourth quarter of 2019 marks the end of the five-year period following the acquisition of RML during which Northrim was required to make additional payments to the former owners of RML when profitability hit certain targets.  There was no compensation expense for RML acquisition payments in 2018 due to RML not hitting the profitability targets.  Per the terms of the purchase agreement, no further payments are scheduled, and therefore no additional expense for acquisition payments will be recorded in the future.

Income Tax Provision

For the fourth quarter of 2019, Northrim recorded $1.1 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 19.4% compared to $907,000, or 15.8% in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the full year of 2019, Northrim recorded $5.4 million in state and federal income tax expense, for an effective tax rate of 20.8% compared to $4.1 million and 16.9%, respectively, in 2018.  The tax rate increased in both periods in 2019 primarily due to less tax-exempt income and fewer estimated tax credits from low income housing project investments as a percentage of pre-tax income in 2019 as compared to 2018.

Community Banking

“The two recent branch additions are already contributing to our community banking operating results, and we will continue to look for other opportunities within our Alaska footprint,” said Schierhorn.  Net interest income in the Community Banking segment increased 2% to $16.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $15.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The following table provides highlights of the Community Banking segment of Northrim:

  
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)December 31,
2019		September 30,
2019		June 30,
2019		March 31,
2019		December 31,
2018
Net interest income$16,080 $16,000 $15,633 $15,488 $15,719 
Provision (benefit) for loan losses (150) (2,075) 300  750  (200)
Other operating income 3,347  2,944  3,619  3,235  3,199 
Compensation expense, net RML acquisition payments 468         
Other operating expense 14,765  13,126  14,111  12,518  13,637 
  Income before provision for income taxes 4,344  7,893  4,841  5,455  5,481 
Provision for income taxes 719  1,550  984  1,155  824 
  Net income$3,625 $6,343 $3,857 $4,300 $4,657 
Average diluted shares 6,647,510  6,707,523  6,896,687  6,981,951  6,990,319 
Diluted earnings per share$0.55 $0.93 $0.56 $0.62 $0.66 


  
 Year-to-date
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)December 31,
2019		December 31,
2018
Net interest income$63,201 $59,727 
(Benefit) provision for loan losses (1,175) (500)
Other operating income 13,145  11,323 
Compensation expense, net RML acquisition payments 468   
Other operating expense 54,520  49,956 
  Income before provision for income taxes 22,533  21,594 
Provision for income taxes 4,408  3,361 
  Net income$18,125 $18,233 
Average diluted shares 6,808,209  6,981,557 
Diluted earnings per share$2.66 $2.60 
       

Home Mortgage Lending

“With the decrease in mortgage rates, demand for mortgage loans picked up substantially in the second half of the year.  While a large part of the mortgage demand is due to an increase in refinancing as a result of lower mortgage rates, purchase activity was also up, increasing 7% year over year,” said Ballard.  During the fourth quarter of 2019, mortgage loan volume totaled $181.1 million, of which 70% was for new home purchases, compared to $241.8 million and 67% of loans funded in the third quarter of 2019 and $114.0 million of which 90% were for new home purchases in the fourth quarter of 2018.

“Our mortgage servicing business, which was initiated in the fourth quarter of 2015 to service loans for the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation, generated continued growth during the quarter,” added Ballard.  As of December 31, 2019, Northrim serviced 2,643 loans in its $659.0 million home-mortgage-servicing portfolio, which is an 18% increase from the $557.6 million serviced a year ago.  Mortgage servicing revenue contributed $1.7 million to revenues in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.  Total mortgage servicing income fluctuates based on the amount of mortgage servicing rights originated during the period and changes in the fair value of those servicing rights, which is driven by interest rate volatility and fluctuations in estimated prepayment speeds based on published industry metrics. The change in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights was a decrease of $321,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a decrease of $662,000 for the third quarter of 2019 and an increase of $145,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018.  For the full year 2019, the change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights was a decrease of $2.6 million as compared to a decrease of $127,000 for 2018.

The following table provides highlights of the Home Mortgage Lending segment of Northrim:

  
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)December 31,
2019		September 30,
2019		June 30,
2019		March 31,
2019		December 31,
2018
Mortgage commitments$48,796 $86,044 $107,330 $66,319 $44,999 
Mortgage loans funded for sale$181,102 $241,795 $168,953 $92,447 $113,963 
Mortgage loan refinances to total fundings 30% 33% 18% 16% 10%
Mortgage loans serviced for others$659,048 $634,059 $598,415 $586,595 $557,583 
      
Net realized gains on mortgage loans sold$5,215 $6,768 $4,903 $2,927 $3,156 
Change in fair value of mortgage loan commitments, net (455) (535) 655  356  (442)
Total production revenue 4,760  6,233  5,558  3,283  2,714 
Mortgage servicing revenue 1,679  1,649  1,119  1,668  1,526 
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net1 (321) (662) (950) (674) 145 
Total mortgage servicing revenue, net 1,358  987  169  994  1,671 
Other mortgage banking revenue 270  345  223  21  134 
  Total mortgage banking income$6,388 $7,565 $5,950 $4,298 $4,519 
      
Net interest income$330 $306 $324 $281 $418 
Mortgage banking income 6,388  7,565  5,950  4,298  4,519 
Other operating expense 5,382  6,198  5,708  4,562  4,663 
  Income before provision for income taxes 1,336  1,673  566  17  274 
Provision for income taxes 381  478  162  5  83 
  Net income$955 $1,195 $404 $12 $191 
      
Average diluted shares 6,647,510  6,707,523  6,896,687  6,981,951  6,990,319 
Diluted earnings per share$0.14 $0.18 $0.06  $— $0.03 
                

1Principally reflects changes in discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, which are primarily affected by changes in interest rates, net of collection/realization of expected cash flows over time.

  
 Year-to-date
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)December 31,
2019		December 31,
2018
Mortgage loans funded for sale$684,297 $527,516 
Mortgage loan refinances to total fundings 26% 11%
   
Net realized gains on mortgage loans sold$19,813 $14,822 
Change in fair value of mortgage loan commitments, net 21  (160)
Total production revenue 19,834  14,662 
Mortgage servicing revenue 6,115  5,541 
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net1 (2,607) (127)
Total mortgage servicing revenue, net 3,508  5,414 
Other mortgage banking revenue 859  768 
  Total mortgage banking income$24,201 $20,844 
   
Net interest income$1,241 $1,481 
Mortgage banking income 24,201  20,844 
Other operating expense 21,850  19,844 
  Income before provision for income taxes 3,592  2,481 
Provision for income taxes 1,026  710 
  Net income$2,566 $1,771 
   
Average diluted shares 6,808,209  6,981,557 
Diluted earnings per share$0.38 $0.26 
       

1Principally reflects changes in discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, which are primarily affected by changes in interest rates, net of collection/realization of expected cash flows over time.

Balance Sheet Review

Northrim’s total assets increased to $1.64 billion at December 31, 2019, up 2% from the preceding quarter and up 9% from a year ago.  Northrim’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 76% at December 31, 2019, down from 77% at September 30, 2019 and 80% at December 31, 2018.

Average interest-earning assets were $1.45 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, up 3% from $1.41 billion in the third quarter of 2019 and up 7% from $1.36 billion in the fourth quarter a year ago.  The average yield on interest-earning assets was 4.97% in the fourth quarter of 2019, down from 5.08% in both the preceding quarter and in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Average investment securities increased 10% to $279.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $253.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 and decreased from $280.8 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.  The average net tax equivalent yield on the securities portfolio was 2.65% for the fourth quarter of 2019, down from 2.73% in the preceding quarter and up from 2.51% a year ago.  The average estimated duration of the investment portfolio at December 31, 2019 was 18 months.

Loan originations more than offset the rate of repayments that results from the short duration of the loan portfolio.  At December 31, 2019, commercial loans remained at 39% of total loans, while commercial real estate decreased slightly to 47% of total loans and construction loans increased slightly to 10% of total loans, compared to three months earlier.  Portfolio loans were $1.04 billion at December 31, 2019, up slightly from the preceding quarter and up 6% from a year ago.  Average portfolio loans in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $1.03 billion, up 1% from the preceding quarter and up 5% from a year ago.  Yields on average portfolio loans in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to 5.94% from 5.92% in the third quarter of 2019 and decreased compared to 5.98% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Alaskans continue to account for substantially all of Northrim’s deposit base, which is primarily made up of low-cost transaction accounts.  Balances in transaction accounts at December 31, 2019, represented 88% of total deposits.  At December 31, 2019, total deposits were $1.37 billion, up 2% from $1.35 billion at September 30, 2019, and up 12% from $1.23 billion a year ago.  Average interest-bearing deposits were up 5% to $910.4 million with an average cost of 0.65% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $870.4 million and an average cost of 0.62% in the third quarter of 2019, and up 14% compared to $796.4 million and an average cost of 0.45% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

“We added several bankers over the past year with strong lending expertise and community and business relationships.  These lenders, retail bankers and commercial cash managers are targeting new deposits and providing customers with complete banking solutions,” said Michael Martin, the Bank's Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel.  “We also continued to improve our deposit product offerings and services for our customers, which is helping to grow our banking relationships.”

Shareholders’ equity was $207.1 million, or $31.58 per share, at December 31, 2019, compared to $204.0 million, or $31.20 per share, at September 30, 2019 and $205.9 million, or $29.92 per share, a year ago.  Tangible book value per share* was $29.12 at December 31, 2019, up from $28.74 at September 30, 2019, and $27.57 per share a year ago.  Northrim continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” with Tier 1 Capital to Risk Adjusted Assets of 14.38% at December 31, 2019, compared to 14.57% at September 30, 2019 and 15.47% at December 31, 2018.

Earlier this year, the Company completed its currently authorized share repurchase program, buying 192,193 shares of its common stock in the third quarter of 2019 at an average price of $37.29 per share, 149,373 shares of its common stock in the second quarter of 2019 at an average price of $34.79 per share, and 6,110 shares of its common stock in the first quarter of 2019 at an average price of $33.58 per share. “We continue to look at our share repurchase program, as well as our dividend program, to provide value to our shareholders,” said Ballard.

Asset Quality

“A highlight of the year was the overall improvement in asset quality,” said Ballard.  “Net loan recoveries totaled $101,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, and all credit quality metrics improved compared to three months earlier.”

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") net of government guarantees improved to $19.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $21.5 million at September 30, 2019, and $22.6 million at December 31, 2018.  Of the NPAs, $11.4 million, or 74% are nonaccrual loans related to six commercial relationships. Two of these relationships, which totaled $5.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, are businesses in the medical industry.

Net adversely classified loans improved to $22.3 million at December 31, 2019 as compared to $24.2 million at September 30, 2019, and $27.2 million a year ago.  Loan recoveries were greater than loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter by $101,000, compared to $694,000 in net loan recoveries in the third quarter of 2019, and net loan charge-offs of $441,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago.  For the year, net loan recoveries were $744,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $1.4 million in 2018.  Adversely classified loans are loans that Northrim has classified as substandard, doubtful, and loss, net of government guarantees.  As of December 31, 2019, $16.7 million, or 75% of net adversely classified loans are attributable to eight relationships with four loans to commercial businesses, two loans to medical businesses, and two loans to oilfield services commercial businesses.

Performing restructured loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 were $1.4 million, down from $1.5 million in the preceding quarter and from $3.4 million a year ago.  The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the year ago quarter is primarily due to the repayment of one relationship.  Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions that may include interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations are categorized as restructured loans.  The Company presents restructured loans that are performing separately from those that are classified as nonaccrual to provide more information on this category of loans and to differentiate between accruing performing and nonperforming restructured loans.

As of December 31, 2019, Northrim estimates that $79.2 million, or approximately 8% of portfolio loans had direct exposure to the oil and gas industry in Alaska, and $3.1 million of these loans are adversely classified.  As of December 31, 2019, Northrim has an additional $31.1 million in unfunded commitments to companies with direct exposure to the oil and gas industry in Alaska, and none of these unfunded commitments are considered to be adversely classified loans.  Northrim defines direct exposure to the oil and gas sector as loans to borrowers that provide oilfield services and other companies that have been identified as significantly reliant upon activity in Alaska related to the oil and gas industry, such as lodging, equipment rental, transportation and other logistics services specific to this industry.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is the parent company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 16 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Soldotna, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka serving 90% of Alaska’s population; and an asset based lending division in Washington; and a wholly-owned mortgage brokerage company, Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC. The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska’s economy and its “Customer First Service” philosophy. Pacific Wealth Advisors, LLC is an affiliated company of Northrim BanCorp.

www.northrim.com


Forward-Looking Statement
This release may contain “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined for purposes of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  These statements are, in effect, management’s attempt to predict future events, and thus are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of the date hereof. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our financial position, business strategy and management’s plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements.  When used in this report, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend” and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to Northrim and its management are intended to help identify forward-looking statements.  Although we believe that management’s expectations as reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure readers that those expectations will prove to be correct.  Forward looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from our expectations as indicated in the forward-looking statements.  These risks and uncertainties include: our ability to maintain strong asset quality and to maintain or expand our market share or net interest margins; and our ability to execute our business plan.  Further, actual results may be affected by our ability to compete on price and other factors with other financial institutions; customer acceptance of new products and services; the regulatory environment in which we operate; and general trends in the local, regional and national banking industry and economy as those factors relate to our cost of funds and return on assets.  In addition, there are risks inherent in the banking industry relating to collectability of loans and changes in interest rates.  Many of these risks, as well as other risks that may have a material adverse impact on our operations and business, are identified in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and from time to time are disclosed in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  However, you should be aware that these factors are not an exhaustive list, and you should not assume these are the only factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations.  These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Northrim does not undertake any obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

References:

https://platform.marketintelligence.spglobal.com

http://almis.labor.state.ak.us/

https://www.bea.gov/

http://www.tax.alaska.gov/programs/oil/prevailing/ans.aspx

http://www.tax.state.ak.us/

https://www.mba.org/

       
Income Statement      
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended Year-to-date
(Unaudited)December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2019 2019 2018  2019 2018
Interest Income:      
  Interest and fees on loans$15,957 $15,863 $15,251  $62,150 $57,542 
  Interest on portfolio investments 1,774  1,661  1,662   7,011  5,829 
  Interest on deposits in banks 331  313  294   922  806 
  Total interest income 18,062  17,837  17,207   70,083  64,177 
Interest Expense:      
  Interest expense on deposits 1,484  1,365  894   4,961  2,307 
  Interest expense on borrowings 168  166  176   680  662 
  Total interest expense 1,652  1,531  1,070   5,641  2,969 
  Net interest income 16,410  16,306  16,137   64,442  61,208 
       
Provision (benefit) for loan losses (150) (2,075) (200)  (1,175) (500)
  Net interest income after provision (benefit) for      
  loan losses 16,560  18,381  16,337   65,617  61,708 
       
Other Operating Income:      
  Mortgage banking income 6,388  7,565  4,519   24,201  20,844 
  Purchased receivable income 916  709  781   3,271  3,255 
  Bankcard fees 762  820  755   2,976  2,811 
  Service charges on deposit accounts 333  398  371   1,557  1,508 
  Interest rate swap income 230    14   964  84 
  Commercial servicing revenue 316  126  1,134   624  1,422 
  Gain (loss) on marketable equity securities 129  130  (490)  911  (625)
  Gain on sale of securities        23   
  Other income 661  761  634   2,819  2,868 
  Total other operating income 9,735  10,509  7,718   37,346  32,167 
       
Other Operating Expense:      
  Salaries and other personnel expense 13,884  13,186  11,442   51,317  44,650 
  Data processing expense 1,804  1,849  1,661   7,128  6,035 
  Occupancy expense 1,618  1,576  1,729   6,607  6,136 
  Marketing expense 764  357  857   2,373  2,318 
  Professional and outside services 681  610  673   2,531  2,453 
  Compensation expense RML acquisition payments, net 468       468   
  Intangible asset amortization expense 15  15  17   60  70 
  Impairment of equity method investment          804 
  OREO expense, net rental income and gains on sale (7) (31) 101   (193) 258 
  Insurance expense (35) 102  217   557  862 
  Other operating expense 1,423  1,660  1,603   5,990  6,214 
  Total other operating expense 20,615  19,324  18,300   76,838  69,800 
       
  Income before provision for income taxes 5,680  9,566  5,755   26,125  24,075 
  Provision for income taxes 1,100  2,028  907   5,434  4,071 
  Net income$4,580 $7,538 $4,848  $20,691 $20,004 
       
  Basic EPS$0.70 $1.13 $0.70  $3.08 $2.91 
  Diluted EPS$0.69 $1.11 $0.69  $3.04 $2.86 
  Average basic shares 6,552,471  6,604,044  6,888,762   6,708,622  6,877,573 
  Average diluted shares 6,647,510  6,707,523  6,990,319   6,808,209  6,981,557 


    
Balance Sheet   
(Dollars in thousands)   
(Unaudited)December 31,September 30,December 31,
  2019 2019 2018
    
Assets:   
  Cash and due from banks$20,518 $45,381 $26,771 
  Interest bearing deposits in other banks 74,906  46,807  50,767 
  Investment securities available for sale 276,138  257,270  271,610 
  Marketable equity securities 7,945  8,045  7,265 
  Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock 2,138  2,140  2,101 
  Loans held for sale 67,834  81,942  34,710 
  Portfolio loans 1,043,371  1,036,547  984,346 
  Allowance for loan losses (19,088) (19,137) (19,519)
  Net portfolio loans 1,024,283  1,017,410  964,827 
  Purchased receivables, net 24,373  13,673  14,406 
  Mortgage servicing rights 11,920  11,206  10,821 
  Other real estate owned, net 7,043  7,043  7,962 
  Premises and equipment, net 38,422  38,556  39,090 
  Lease right of use asset 14,306  14,307   
  Goodwill and intangible assets 16,094  16,109  16,154 
  Other assets 58,076  56,742  56,504 
  Total assets$1,643,996 $1,616,631 $1,502,988 
    
Liabilities:   
  Demand deposits$451,896 $460,327 $420,988 
  Interest-bearing demand 320,264  292,198  248,056 
  Savings deposits 229,918  228,739  239,054 
  Money market deposits 205,801  214,352  206,717 
  Time deposits 164,472  155,413  113,273 
  Total deposits 1,372,351  1,351,029  1,228,088 
  Securities sold under repurchase agreements     34,278 
  Other borrowings 8,891  8,933  7,241 
  Junior subordinated debentures 10,310  10,310  10,310 
  Lease liability 14,229  14,224   
  Other liabilities 31,098  28,096  17,124 
  Total liabilities 1,436,879  1,412,592  1,297,041 
    
Shareholders' Equity:   
  Total shareholders' equity 207,117  204,039  205,947 
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,643,996 $1,616,631 $1,502,988 
    

Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Composition of Portfolio Investments       
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018
 Balance% of
total		 Balance% of
total		 Balance% of
total
U.S. Treasury securities$57,480 20.2% $65,303 24.6% $54,863 19.7%
U.S. Agency securities 154,372 54.4%  123,197 46.5%  153,997 55.1%
Corporate securities 35,066 12.3%  42,460 16.0%  39,780 14.3%
Marketable equity securities 7,945 2.8%  8,045 3.0%  7,265 2.6%
Collateralized loan obligations 25,923 9.1%  22,930 8.6%  13,886 5.0%
Alaska municipality, utility, or state bonds 3,297 1.2%  3,230 1.2%  4,710 1.7%
Other municipality, utility, or state bonds  %  150 0.1%  4,374 1.6%
  Total portfolio investments$284,083   $265,315   $278,875  
         


Composition of Portfolio Loans            
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
 Balance% of
total		 Balance% of
total		 Balance% of
total		 Balance% of
total		 Balance% of
total
Commercial loans$412,690 39% $398,231 39% $387,257 38% $344,164 35% $342,420 35%
CRE owner occupied loans 138,891 13%  127,045 12%  126,991 12%  130,141 13%  126,414 13%
CRE nonowner occupied loans 355,466 34%  377,311 36%  367,703 36%  360,071 37%  367,759 37%
Construction loans 100,626 10%  98,716 9%  97,837 10%  109,404 11%  109,367 11%
Consumer loans 40,783 4%  39,868 4%  40,234 4%  42,861 4%  42,873 4%
  Subtotal 1,048,456    1,041,171    1,020,022    986,641    988,833  
Unearned loan fees, net (5,085)   (4,624)   (4,318)   (4,300)   (4,487) 
  Total portfolio loans$1,043,371   $1,036,547   $1,015,704   $982,341   $984,346  
               


Composition of Deposits            
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
 Balance% of
total		 Balance% of
total		 Balance% of
total		 Balance% of
total		 Balance% of
total
Demand deposits$451,896 33% $460,327 33% $435,425 34% $417,068 34% $420,988 35%
Interest-bearing demand 320,264 23%  292,198 22%  285,664 22%  247,630 20%  248,056 20%
Savings deposits 229,918 17%  228,739 17%  232,190 18%  237,510 19%  239,054 19%
Money market deposits 205,801 15%  214,352 16%  204,151 16%  204,567 17%  206,717 17%
Time deposits 164,472 12%  155,413 12%  130,748 10%  121,273 10%  113,273 9%
  Total deposits$1,372,351   $1,351,029   $1,288,178   $1,228,048   $1,228,088  
                         

Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Asset Quality      
 December 31, September 30, December 31, 
  2019  2019  2018 
  Nonaccrual loans$15,356  $17,442  $15,210  
  Loans 90 days past due and accruing         
  Total nonperforming loans 15,356   17,442   15,210  
  Nonperforming loans guaranteed by government (1,405)  (1,935)  (516) 
  Net nonperforming loans 13,951   15,507   14,694  
  Other real estate owned 7,043   7,043   7,962  
  Repossessed assets 231   231   1,242  
  Other real estate owned guaranteed by government (1,279)  (1,279)  (1,279) 
  Net nonperforming assets$19,946  $21,502  $22,619  
  Nonperforming loans / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees 1.34 % 1.50 % 1.49 %
  Nonperforming assets / total assets, net of government guarantees 1.21 % 1.33 % 1.50 %
       
  Performing restructured loans$1,448  $1,498  $3,413  
  Nonperforming loans plus performing restructured loans, net of government      
  guarantees$15,399  $17,005  $18,107  
  Nonperforming loans plus performing restructured loans / portfolio loans, net of      
  government guarantees 1.48 % 1.64 % 1.84 %
  Nonperforming assets plus performing restructured loans / total assets, net of      
  government guarantees 1.30 % 1.42 % 1.73 %
       
  Adversely classified loans, net of government guarantees$22,330  $24,199  $27,217  
  Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing, net of government guarantees /      
  portfolio loans 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.36 %
       
  Allowance for loan losses / portfolio loans 1.83 % 1.85 % 1.98 %
  Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees 137 % 123 % 133 %
       
  Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter$11  $29  $713  
  Gross loan recoveries for the quarter ($112)  ($723)  ($272) 
  Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter ($101)  ($694) $441  
  Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs year-to-date ($744)  ($643) $1,442  
  Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter / average loans, for the quarter (0.01)% (0.07)% 0.04 %
  Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs year-to-date / average loans,      
  year-to-date annualized (0.07)% (0.09)% 0.15 %
             

Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Nonperforming Assets Rollforward       
         
 Balance at
September 30,
2019		Additions
this
quarter		Payments
this
quarter		Writedowns
/Charge-offs
this quarter		Transfers to
OREO/
REPO		Transfers to
Performing
Status
this quarter		Sales this
quarter		Balance at
December 31,
2019
Commercial loans$10,868 $245  ($1,960) $—  $—  $—  $— $9,153 
Commercial real estate 4,974  232  (541)         4,665 
Construction loans 1,473    (124)         1,349 
Consumer loans 127  79  (6) (11)       189 
Non-performing loans guaranteed by government (1,935)   530          (1,405)
  Total non-performing loans 15,507  556  (2,101) (11)       13,951 
Other real estate owned 7,043              7,043 
Repossessed assets 231              231 
Other real estate owned guaranteed        
by government (1,279)             (1,279)
  Total non-performing assets,        
  net of government guarantees$21,502 $556  ($2,101) ($11) $—  $—  $— $19,946 
                         

The following table details loan charge-offs, by industry:

Loan Charge-offs by Industry    
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
2019		September 30,
2019		June 30,
2019		March 31,
2019		December 31,
2018
Charge-offs:     
Remediation services $—  $—  $— $89  $— 
Transportation and warehousing         362 
Retail sales   22       
Excavation and construction       20  320 
Health care and social assistance     64     
Consumer 11  7  4    31 
  Total charge-offs$11 $29 $68 $109 $713 
           

Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates        
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018
  Average  Average  Average
 AverageTax Equivalent AverageTax Equivalent AverageTax Equivalent
 BalanceYield/Rate BalanceYield/Rate BalanceYield/Rate
Assets        
Interest bearing deposits in other banks$79,076 1.64% $58,754 2.08% $51,441 2.23%
Portfolio investments 279,841 2.65%  253,364 2.73%  280,831 2.51%
Loans held for sale 68,111 3.76%  74,181 3.79%  46,230 4.59%
Portfolio loans 1,027,728 5.94%  1,020,186 5.92%  981,407 5.98%
  Total interest-earning assets 1,454,756 4.97%  1,406,485 5.08%  1,359,909 5.08%
Nonearning assets 176,871    169,907    149,695  
  Total assets$1,631,627   $1,576,392   $1,509,604  
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Interest-bearing deposits$910,402 0.65% $870,369 0.62% $796,362 0.45%
Borrowings 19,226 3.42%  19,749 3.27%  52,400 1.32%
  Total interest-bearing liabilities 929,628 0.70%  890,118 0.68%  848,762 0.50%
         
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 451,384    437,426    437,116  
Other liabilities 42,650    41,946    16,886  
Shareholders' equity 207,965    206,902    206,840  
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,631,627   $1,576,392   $1,509,604  
  Net spread 4.27%  4.40%  4.58%
  NIM 4.48%  4.60%  4.71%
  NIMTE* 4.52%  4.65%  4.76%
  Average portfolio loans to average        
  interest-earning assets 70.65%   72.53%   72.17% 
  Average portfolio loans to average total deposits 75.47%   78.01%   79.56% 
  Average non-interest deposits to average        
  total deposits 33.15%   33.45%   35.44% 
  Average interest-earning assets to average        
  interest-bearing liabilities 156.49%   158.01%   160.22% 
               

The components of the change in NIMTE* are detailed in the table below:

   
 4Q19 vs. 3Q194Q19 vs. 4Q18
Nonaccrual interest adjustments0.04%0.03%
Interest rates and loan fees(0.09)%(0.24)%
Volume and mix of interest-earning assets and liabilities(0.08)%(0.03)%
Change in NIMTE*(0.13)%(0.24)%
     

Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates     
 Year-to-date
 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
  Average  Average
 AverageTax Equivalent AverageTax Equivalent
 BalanceYield/Rate BalanceYield/Rate
Assets     
Interest bearing deposits in other banks$46,404 1.96% $42,386 1.88%
Portfolio investments 273,711 2.68%  286,426 2.17%
Loans held for sale 56,344 3.96%  46,089 4.37%
Portfolio loans 1,010,098 5.96%  971,548 5.74%
  Total interest-earning assets 1,386,557 5.11%  1,346,449 4.82%
Nonearning assets 169,150    146,936  
  Total assets$1,555,707   $1,493,385  
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Interest-bearing deposits$850,202 0.58% $809,808 0.28%
Borrowings 33,730 1.98%  47,570 1.37%
  Total interest-bearing liabilities 883,932 0.64%  857,378 0.35%
      
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 426,205    417,464  
Other liabilities 36,968    17,521  
Shareholders' equity 208,602    201,022  
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,555,707   $1,493,385  
  Net spread 4.47%  4.47%
  NIM 4.65%  4.55%
  NIMTE* 4.70%  4.60%
  Average portfolio loans to average interest-earning assets 72.85%   72.16% 
  Average portfolio loans to average total deposits 79.14%   79.16% 
  Average non-interest deposits to average total deposits 33.39%   34.02% 
  Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 156.86%   157.04% 
          

The components of the change in NIMTE* are detailed in the table below:

  
 YTD19 vs.YTD18
Nonaccrual interest adjustments0.01%
Interest rates and loan fees0.05%
Volume and mix of interest-earning assets and liabilities0.04%
Change in NIMTE*0.10%
   

Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Capital Data (At quarter end)      
 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 December 31,
2018		 
Book value per share$31.58  $31.20  $29.92  
Tangible book value per share*$29.12  $28.74  $27.57  
Total shareholders' equity/total assets 12.60 % 12.62 % 13.70 %
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets* 11.73 % 11.74 % 12.76 %
Tier 1 Capital / Risk Adjusted Assets 14.38 % 14.57 % 15.47 %
Total Capital / Risk Adjusted Assets 15.63 % 15.82 % 16.73 %
Tier 1 Capital / Average Assets 12.41 % 12.68 % 13.40 %
Shares outstanding 6,558,809   6,539,796   6,883,216  
Unrealized gain (loss) on AFS debt securities, net of income taxes$965  $930   ($1,127) 
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives and hedging activities ($534)  ($1,064) $607  
             


Profitability Ratios          
 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018		 
For the quarter:          
  NIM4.48 %4.60 %4.71 %4.83 %4.71 %
  NIMTE*4.52 %4.65 %4.77 %4.89 %4.76 %
  Efficiency ratio78.79 %72.01 %77.58 %73.23 %76.64 %
  Return on average assets1.11 %1.90 %1.12 %1.18 %1.27 %
   Return on average equity8.74 %14.45 %8.13 %8.36 %9.30 %
                


 December 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018		 
Year-to-date:    
  NIM4.65 %4.55 %
  NIMTE*4.70 %4.60 %
  Efficiency ratio75.43 %74.68 %
  Return on average assets1.33 %1.34 %
  Return on average equity9.92 %9.95 %
       

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis ("NIMTE") is a non-GAAP performance measurement in which interest income on non-taxable investments and loans is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state statutory rate of 28.43% in 2019 and 2018, respectively. The most comparable GAAP measure is net interest margin and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of NIMTE to net interest margin.

  
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Net interest income$16,410  $16,306  $15,957  $15,769  $16,137 
Divided by average interest-bearing assets 1,454,756   1,406,485   1,358,599   1,324,741   1,359,909 
Net interest margin ("NIM")2 4.48%  4.60%  4.71%  4.83%  4.71%
          
Net interest income$16,410  $16,306  $15,957  $15,769  $16,137 
Plus: reduction in tax expense related to         
  tax-exempt interest income 180   163   191   188   196 
 $16,590  $16,469  $16,148  $15,957  $16,333 
Divided by average interest-bearing assets 1,454,756   1,406,485   1,358,599   1,324,741   1,359,909 
NIMTE2 4.52%  4.65%  4.77%  4.89%  4.76%


  
 Year-to-date
 December 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Net interest income$64,442  $61,208 
Divided by average interest-bearing assets 1,386,557   1,346,449 
Net interest margin ("NIM")3 4.65%  4.55%
    
Net interest income$64,442  $61,208 
Plus: reduction in tax expense related to   
  tax-exempt interest income 722   726 
 $65,164  $61,934 
Divided by average interest-bearing assets 1,386,557   1,346,449 
NIMTE3 4.70%  4.60%

2Calculated using actual days in the quarter divided by 365 for quarters ended in 2019 and 2018.

3Calculated using actual days in the year divided by 365 for year-to-date periods in 2019 and 2018.


*Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Tangible Book Value

Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure defined as shareholders' equity, less intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding.  The most comparable GAAP measure is book value per share and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of tangible book value per share and book value per share.

          
 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
          
Total shareholders' equity$207,117  $204,039  $206,338  $208,838  $205,947 
Divided by shares outstanding 6,559   6,540   6,729   6,879   6,883 
Book value per share$31.58  $31.20  $30.66  $30.36  $29.92 
                   


 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
          
Total shareholders' equity$207,117  $204,039  $206,338  $208,838  $205,947 
Less: goodwill and intangible assets 16,094   16,109   16,124   16,139   16,154 
 $191,023  $187,930  $190,214  $192,699  $189,793 
Divided by shares outstanding 6,559   6,540   6,729   6,879   6,883 
Tangible book value per share$29.12  $28.74  $28.27  $28.01  $27.57 
                   

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that represents total equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. This ratio has received more attention over the past several years from stock analysts and regulators.  The most comparable GAAP measure of shareholders' equity to total assets is calculated by dividing total shareholders' equity by total assets and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of tangible common equity to tangible assets and shareholders' equity to total assets.

          
Northrim BanCorp, Inc.

 		December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
          
Total shareholders' equity$207,117  $204,039  $206,338  $208,838  $205,947 
Total assets 1,643,996   1,616,631   1,552,770   1,520,051   1,502,988 
Total shareholders' equity to total assets 12.60%  12.62%  13.29%  13.74%  13.70%
                    


Northrim BanCorp, Inc.

 		December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Total shareholders' equity$207,117  $204,039  $206,338  $208,838  $205,947 
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net 16,094   16,109   16,124   16,139   16,154 
Tangible common shareholders' equity$191,023  $187,930  $190,214  $192,699  $189,793 
          
Total assets$1,643,996  $1,616,631  $1,552,770  $1,520,051  $1,502,988 
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net 16,094   16,109   16,124   16,139   16,154 
Tangible assets$1,627,902  $1,600,522  $1,536,646  $1,503,912  $1,486,834 
Tangible common equity ratio 11.73%  11.74%  12.38%  12.81%  12.76%


  
Contact:Joe Schierhorn,  President, CEO, and COO
 (907) 261-3308
 Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer
 (907) 261-3539