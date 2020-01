PINE BLUFF, Ark., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corp.’s (NASDAQ: SFNC) board of directors declared a regular $0.17 per share quarterly cash dividend payable April 6, 2020 to shareholders of record March 16, 2020. This dividend represents a $0.01 per share, or 6.3 percent, increase above the dividend paid for the same period last year.



Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, headquartered in Pine Bluff, Ark., with total consolidated assets of $21.3 billion as of December 31, 2019 conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The company, directly and through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach.

Stephen C. Massanelli

Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Simmons First National Corporation

steve.massanelli@simmonsbank.com