BAYONNE, N.J., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported that net income increased 25.5 percent, to $21.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 from $16.7 million for 2018. Earnings per diluted share for 2019 were $1.20 as compared to $1.01 in 2018. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company earned $5.1 million, compared with $5.2 million in both the fourth quarter of 2018, and the third quarter of 2019. Earnings per diluted share were $0.29 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $0.31 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018, and $0.30 per diluted share in the preceding quarter.



“We had another strong year delivering record earnings for 2019, producing top-line revenue growth while improving operating efficiencies,” stated Thomas Coughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strategy is now centered on repositioning the balance sheet by focusing on generating solid lower-cost deposits, reducing our reliance on higher cost funding sources, and effective utilization of our cash position. In the coming year, we will remain focused on disciplined balance sheet growth, while delivering consistent operating results to our shareholders.”

Executive Summary

Net income of $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $5.2 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Earnings per diluted share were $0.29 in 4Q19, compared to $0.31 in 4Q18.

Net interest margin was 3.07 percent for the full year 2019, compared to 3.31 percent for the full year 2018, and 2.88 percent for the fourth quarter 2019, compared to 3.24 percent for the fourth quarter 2018. These decreases were the result of management’s focus on increasing its cash position to allow for paydowns of borrowings and higher cost CDs.

Total assets increased 8.7 percent to $2.907 billion at December 31, 2019 from $2.675 billion a year earlier.

Loans receivable, net decreased by 4.4 percent, to $2.178 billion at December 31, 2019 from $2.278 billion a year earlier, as the Company’s focus remains on repositioning the balance sheet.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans was 570.5 percent at December 31, 2019, compared to 309.6 percent at December 31, 2018.

Total deposits increased 8.3 percent, to $2.362 billion at December 31, 2019 from $2.181 billion a year ago.

Earlier this month, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share. The dividend will be payable February 21, 2020, to common shareholders of record on February 7, 2020.

On December 30, 2019, the Company completed the sale of 1,020,408 shares of common stock, at an issuance price of $12.25 per share.

The Company issued $6.3 million of private placement common stock which closed in February 2019 and $5.3 million of preferred series G stock, which was issued in January 2019. The Company had also issued $33.5 million of subordinated debt in July 2018 which, for regulatory purposes, is treated as Tier 1 capital for the Bank and Tier 2 capital for the Company, when applicable.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $232.7 million, or 8.7 percent, to $2.907 billion at December 31, 2019 from $2.675 billion at December 31, 2018, and increased by $82.0 million, or 2.9 percent from $2.825 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase in total assets was mainly related to increases in total cash and cash equivalents and was partly offset by a decrease in net loans receivable.

Loans receivable, net decreased by $100.1 million, or 4.4 percent, to $2.178 billion at December 31, 2019 from $2.278 billion at December 31, 2018, and decreased by $75.3 million, or 3.3 percent compared to $2.254 billion at September 30, 2019. The decrease in loans over the prior year was a result of payoffs, as well as curtailed loan growth in 2019. Decreases in loans receivable, net for 2019 included $90.9 million in commercial real estate and multi-family loans, $9.7 million in residential one-to-four family loans, $8.3 million in home equity loans, $2.8 million in construction loans, $127,000 in consumer loans, partly offset by an increase of $12.4 million in commercial business loans.

Total deposits increased by $181.3 million, or 8.3 percent, to $2.362 billion at December 31, 2019 from $2.181 billion at December 31, 2018, and increased by $98.6 million, or 4.4 percent, from $2.263 billion at September 30, 2019. The increases in deposits were primarily related to the continued maturation of the branches opened over the last four years. Total increases for 2019 included $83.9 million in money market checking accounts, $62.4 million in NOW deposit accounts, $26.1 million in certificates of deposit, including listing service and brokered deposits, and $8.9 million in non-interest-bearing deposit accounts. Listing service and brokered certificates of deposit, which were used as additional sources of deposit liquidity, totaled $10.6 million and $92.1 million, respectively, at December 31, 2019.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $39.3 million, or 19.6 percent, to $239.5 million at December 31, 2019 from $200.2 million a year ago, and increased by $15.7 million, or 7.0 percent, from $223.7 million three months earlier. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily attributable to an increase in additional paid-in capital of $20.1 million related to common stock and preferred stock issued in the first and fourth quarters of 2019. Retained earnings increased by $10.0 million to $48.4 million at December 31, 2019 from $38.4 million at December 31, 2018, due primarily to the increase in net income, net of dividends paid. Treasury stock decreased $6.3 million to $22.0 million at December 31, 2019 from $28.3 million at December 31, 2018, related to the issuance of common stock. Accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased $2.9 million to $2.2 million at December 31, 2019 from $5.1 million a year ago, related to market gains lowering the unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities.

Fourth Quarter Income Statement Review

Net interest income decreased by $1.1 million, or 5.2 percent, to $20.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $21.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in net interest income resulted primarily from an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $134.0 million, or 6.1 percent, to $2.334 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $2.200 billion for the fourth quarter a year ago, as well as an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 18 basis points to 1.87 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019 from 1.69 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018. While there was an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $175.2 million, or 6.7 percent, to $2.792 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $2.617 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018, there was a decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets of 22 basis points to 4.44 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019 from 4.66 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018. Interest income on loans also included $487,000 and $651,000 of amortization of purchase credit adjustments related to the acquisition of IAB for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, which added approximately eight and ten basis points to the average yield on interest earning assets, respectively, on an annualized basis.

Net interest margin was 2.88 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.24 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018. “The contraction in the net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to the increase in the cost of funds outpacing the return on interest earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018,” said Coughlin. “We expect with the three recent Federal Reserve rate cuts for our net interest margin to continue to remain under pressure.”

Total non-interest income decreased by $139,000, or 12.0 percent, to $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in total non-interest income was mainly related to lower income on gains on sale of loans, lower income on fees and service charges, lower income on the gain on sale of investment securities, and lower income on the sale of other real estate owned properties, partly offset by decreases in the unrealized losses on equity securities and a slight increase in other non-interest income. Gain on sales of loans decreased by $244,000, or 56.0 percent, to $192,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $436,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018. Fees and service charges decreased $193,000, or 19.1 percent, to $819,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, mainly related to less mortgage servicing fee income from fewer sales of loans. Losses on the sale of investment securities totaled $42,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 with no comparable figure in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Fourth quarter of 2019 total non-interest expense increased by $376,000, or 2.7 percent, to $14.3 million from $13.9 million for the fourth quarter a year ago. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $287,000, or 4.1 percent, to $7.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $7.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Professional fee expense increased by $197,000, or 42.6 percent, to $659,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $462,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018. Occupancy expense increased by $183,000, or 7.2 percent, to $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $2.5 million for the fourth quarter a year ago, largely related to the opening of two de novo branches, as well as a relocation of one of our existing branches in 2019. Regulatory fees associated with FDIC assessments decreased by $356,000, or 73.1 percent, to $131,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $487,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the assessment rate and a credit that related to the receipt of an FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, which came as a result of the FDIC exceeding its stated Deposit Fund Reserve Ratio, partly offset by an increase in the assessment base.

The income tax provision decreased by $213,000, or 8.9 percent, to $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in the income tax provision was a result of lower taxable income for the fourth quarter as compared to the same period for 2018. The consolidated effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 29.9 percent compared to 31.5 percent for the fourth quarter a year ago.

Full Year 2019 Income Statement Review

Net interest income increased by $4.9 million, or 6.3 percent, to $82.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 from $77.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Net interest margin was 3.07 percent for the year 2019 and 3.31 percent for 2018. The decrease in the net interest margin was the result of a competitive interest rate environment, with the increase in the cost of funds outpacing the return on interest earning assets for the short term. Interest income on loans also included $2.0 million and $1.7 million of amortization of purchase credit adjustments related to the acquisition of IAB for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, which added approximately eight basis points in both years to the average yield on interest earning assets.

Total non-interest income decreased by $2.6 million, or 32.3 percent, to $5.4 million for 2019 from $8.0 million for 2018. The decrease in total non-interest income was mainly related to a decrease in other non-interest income of $2.2 million to $249,000 for 2019 from $2.5 million for 2018, which was mainly attributed to $2.0 million received from a legal settlement in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in total non-interest income also included decreases of $1.3 million in gains on sales of loans, and a decrease of $426,000 in fees and service charges, both related to lower levels of sales of loans. The decrease in total non-interest income was partly offset by increases of $823,000 in unrealized gains on equity securities, $262,000 in gains on sale of investment securities, $147,000 in gains on sale of other real estate owned properties, as well as an increase of $131,000 in gains on sale of impaired loans.

Total non-interest expense decreased by $683,000, or 1.2 percent, to $55.6 million for 2019 from $56.3 million for 2018. There were no merger-related expenses in 2019, compared to $2.4 million in merger-related expenses in 2018. Regulatory fees associated with FDIC assessments decreased by $521,000, or 36.3 percent, to $914,000 for 2019 from $1.4 million in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the assessment rate and a credit that related to the receipt of an FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, which came as a result of the FDIC exceeding its stated Deposit Fund Reserve Ratio, partly offset by an increase in the assessment base.

The income tax provision increased by $1.8 million, or 24.4 percent, to $9.3 million for 2019 from $7.5 million for 2018. The increase in the income tax provision was a result of higher taxable income for 2019 compared to 2018. The consolidated effective tax rate for 2019 was 30.7 percent compared to 30.9 percent for 2018.

Asset Quality

Primarily as a result of the decrease in average balances of net loans, the Company recognized a credit in the provision for loan losses of $475,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares to a provision for loan losses of $900,000 in the preceding quarter and $821,000 for the fourth quarter a year ago. For the full year 2019, the provision for loan losses decreased to $2.1 million from $5.1 million in 2018, primarily due to the reduction in net loans receivable for 2019.

Non-accruing loans improved to $4.2 million, or 0.19 percent, of gross loans at December 31, 2019, compared to $5.1 million, or 0.22 percent, of gross loans at September 30, 2019, and $7.2 million, or 0.31 percent, of gross loans a year ago.

Performing troubled debt restructured (“TDR”) loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2019, were $16.5 million, compared to $16.4 million at September 30, 2019 and $21.4 million at December 31, 2018. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions that may include interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations are categorized as TDR loans.

The allowance for loan losses decreased $1.0 million to $23.7 million, or 570.5 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.08 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2019, compared to $24.7 million, or 486.6 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.08 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2019, and increased $1.3 million compared to $22.4 million, or 309.6 percent of non-accruing loans and 0.97 percent of gross loans, a year ago.

The Company recognized net charge-offs of $482,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares to net recoveries of $2,000 in the third quarter of 2019 and net recoveries of $34,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. For 2019, the Company recognized $694,000 in net charge-offs compared to $146,000 in net charge-offs in 2018.

Statements of Income - Three Months Ended, December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 vs.

September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 vs.

December 31, 2018 Interest and dividend income: (Dollars in thousands) Loans, including fees $ 28,254 $ 28,860 $ 28,243 -2.1 % 0.0 % Mortgage-backed securities 583 652 791 -10.6 % -26.3 % Other investment securities 135 107 191 26.2 % -29.3 % FHLB stock and other interest earning assets 1,994 1,750 1,263 13.9 % 57.9 % Total interest and dividend income 30,966 31,369 30,488 -1.3 % 1.6 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 2,023 1,898 1,412 6.6 % 43.3 % Savings and club 103 102 126 1.0 % -18.3 % Certificates of deposit 6,704 6,603 5,674 1.5 % 18.2 % 8,830 8,603 7,212 2.6 % 22.4 % Borrowings 2,059 2,006 2,105 2.6 % -2.2 % Total interest expense 10,889 10,609 9,317 2.6 % 16.9 % Net interest income 20,077 20,760 21,171 -3.3 % -5.2 % (Credit) Provision for loan losses (475 ) 900 821 -152.8 % -157.9 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 20,552 19,860 20,350 3.5 % 1.0 % Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 819 855 1,012 -4.2 % -19.1 % Gain on sales of loans 192 89 436 115.7 % -56.0 % Gain on sales of other real estate owned - 124 26 -100.0 % -100.0 % (Loss) gain on sale of investment securities (42 ) 283 - -114.8 % 0.0 % Unrealized (loss) on equity investments (19 ) (45 ) (380 ) -57.8 % -95.0 % Other 70 77 65 -9.1 % 7.7 % Total non-interest income 1,020 1,383 1,159 -26.2 % -12.0 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,329 7,294 7,042 0.5 % 4.1 % Occupancy and equipment 2,734 2,647 2,551 3.3 % 7.2 % Data processing and service fees 959 776 876 23.6 % 9.5 % Professional fees 659 368 462 79.1 % 42.6 % Director fees 391 356 158 9.8 % 147.5 % Regulatory assessment fees (credits) 131 (91 ) 487 244.0 % -73.1 % Advertising and promotional 74 64 108 15.6 % -31.5 % Other real estate owned, net (6 ) (31 ) 59 80.6 % -110.2 % Merger related costs - - 105 - -100.0 % Other 1,989 2,269 2,036 -12.3 % -2.3 % Total non-interest expense 14,260 13,652 13,884 4.5 % 2.7 % Income before income tax provision 7,312 7,591 7,625 -3.7 % -4.1 % Income tax provision 2,188 2,359 2,401 -7.2 % -8.9 % Net Income $ 5,124 $ 5,232 $ 5,224 -2.1 % -1.9 % Preferred stock dividends 342 342 262 0.1 % 30.7 % Net Income available to common stockholders $ 4,782 $ 4,890 $ 4,962 -2.2 % -3.6 % Net Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.30 $ 0.31 -3.4 % -7.7 % Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.30 $ 0.31 -4.0 % -8.0 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 16,508 16,468 15,820 0.2 % 4.3 % Diluted 16,601 16,523 15,851 0.5 % 4.7 %





Year Ended, December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 vs.

December 31, 2018 Interest and dividend income: (Dollars in thousands) Loans, including fees $ 113,981 $ 97,831 16.5 % Mortgage-backed securities 2,743 3,154 -13.0 % Other investment securities 567 607 -6.6 % FHLB stock and other interest earning assets 6,264 3,505 78.7 % Total interest and dividend income 123,555 105,097 17.6 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 7,247 4,314 68.0 % Savings and club 428 444 -3.6 % Certificates of deposit 25,394 16,400 54.8 % 33,069 21,158 56.3 % Borrowings 7,882 6,258 26.0 % Total interest expense 40,951 27,416 49.4 % Net interest income 82,604 77,681 6.3 % Provision for loan losses 2,069 5,130 -59.7 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 80,535 72,551 11.0 % Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 3,359 3,785 -11.3 % Gain on sales of loans 1,036 2,333 -55.6 % Gain (loss) on bulk sale of impaired loans held in portfolio 107 (24 ) 545.8 % Gain on sales of other real estate owned 177 30 490.0 % Gain on sale of investment securities 262 - - Unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments 201 (622 ) 132.3 % Other 249 2,458 -89.9 % Total non-interest income 5,391 7,960 -32.3 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 28,456 27,590 3.1 % Occupancy and equipment 10,660 9,579 11.3 % Data processing and service fees 3,187 3,375 -5.6 % Professional fees 2,033 1,937 5.0 % Director fees 1,381 752 83.6 % Regulatory assessments 914 1,435 -36.3 % Advertising and promotional 334 422 -20.9 % Other real estate owned, net 71 272 -73.9 % Merger related costs - 2,408 -100.0 % Other 8,547 8,496 0.6 % Total non-interest expense 55,583 56,266 -1.2 % Income before income tax provision 30,343 24,245 25.2 % Income tax provision 9,309 7,482 24.4 % Net Income $ 21,034 $ 16,763 25.5 % Preferred stock dividends 1,344 953 41.0 % Net Income available to common stockholders $ 19,690 $ 15,810 24.5 % Net Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ 1.20 $ 1.02 18.5 % Diluted $ 1.20 $ 1.01 18.8 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 16,367 15,567 5.1 % Diluted 16,423 15,661 4.9 %





Statements of Financial Condition December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 vs.

September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 vs.

December 31, 2018 ASSETS (Dollars in thousands) Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 24,985 $ 27,625 $ 18,970 -9.6 % 31.7 % Interest-earning deposits 525,368 348,986 176,294 50.5 % 198.0 % Total cash and cash equivalents 550,353 376,611 195,264 46.1 % 181.9 % Interest-earning time deposits 735 735 735 - - Debt securities available for sale 91,613 98,218 119,335 -6.7 % -23.2 % Equity investments 2,500 5,857 7,672 -57.3 % -67.4 % Loans held for sale 917 3,195 1,153 -71.3 % -20.5 % Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $23,734, $24,691, and $22,359 respectively 2,178,407 2,253,699 2,278,492 -3.3 % -4.4 % Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 13,821 15,171 13,405 -8.9 % 3.1 % Premises and equipment, net 19,920 20,315 20,293 -1.9 % -1.8 % Operating lease right-of-use asset 13,246 13,951 - -5.1 % - Accrued interest receivable 8,318 8,959 8,378 -7.2 % -0.7 % Other real estate owned 1,623 - 1,333 - 21.8 % Deferred income taxes 11,180 13,445 13,601 -16.8 % -17.8 % Goodwill and other intangibles 5,552 5,570 5,604 -0.3 % -0.9 % Other assets 9,283 9,773 9,466 -5.0 % -1.9 % Total Assets $ 2,907,468 $ 2,825,499 $ 2,674,731 2.9 % 8.7 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 271,901 $ 276,235 $ 263,960 -1.6 % 3.0 % Interest bearing deposits 2,090,162 1,987,222 1,916,764 5.2 % 9.0 % Total deposits 2,362,063 2,263,457 2,180,724 4.4 % 8.3 % FHLB advances 245,800 275,800 245,800 -10.9 % - Subordinated debentures 36,810 36,752 36,577 0.2 % 0.6 % Operating lease liability 13,380 14,054 - -4.8 % - Other liabilities 9,942 11,717 11,415 -15.1 % -12.9 % Total Liabilities 2,667,995 2,601,780 2,474,516 2.5 % 7.8 % STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized - - - - - Additional paid-in capital preferred stock 25,016 25,016 19,706 - 26.9 % Common stock: no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized - - - - - Additional paid-in capital common stock 190,294 177,253 175,500 7.4 % 8.4 % Retained earnings 48,429 45,947 38,405 5.4 % 26.1 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (2,218 ) (2,449 ) (5,076 ) -9.4 % -56.3 % Treasury stock, at cost (22,048 ) (22,048 ) (28,320 ) - -22.1 % Total Stockholders' Equity 239,473 223,719 200,215 7.0 % 19.6 % Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,907,468 $ 2,825,499 $ 2,674,731 2.9 % 8.7 % Outstanding common shares 17,517 16,477 15,889 6.3 % 10.2 %

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Average

Yield/Rate (3) Average

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Average

Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable $ 2,269,581 $ 28,254 4.98 % $ 2,288,372 $ 28,243 4.94 % Investment Securities 100,676 718 2.85 % 141,248 982 2.78 % Interest-earning deposits 421,659 1,994 1.89 % 187,051 1,263 2.70 % Total Interest-earning assets 2,791,916 30,966 4.44 % 2,616,671 30,488 4.66 % Non-interest-earning assets 70,330 61,033 Total assets $ 2,862,246 $ 2,677,704 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 360,201 $ 716 0.80 % $ 349,730 $ 634 0.73 % Money market accounts 284,546 1,307 1.84 % 214,278 778 1.45 % Savings accounts 256,663 103 0.16 % 261,526 126 0.19 % Certificates of Deposit 1,120,029 6,704 2.39 % 1,063,045 5,674 2.13 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,021,439 8,830 1.75 % 1,888,579 7,212 1.53 % Borrowed funds 312,848 2,059 2.63 % 311,663 2,105 2.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,334,287 10,889 1.87 % 2,200,242 9,317 1.69 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 303,262 281,400 Total liabilities 2,637,549 2,481,642 Stockholders' equity 224,697 196,062 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,862,246 $ 2,677,704 Net interest income $ 20,077 $ 21,171 Net interest rate spread(1) 2.57 % 2.97 % Net interest margin(2) 2.88 % 3.24 %

(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(3) Annualized.

Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Average

Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable $ 2,305,496 $ 113,981 4.94 % $ 2,060,187 $ 97,831 4.75 % Investment Securities 115,548 3,310 2.86 % 142,343 3,761 2.64 % Interest-earning deposits 271,067 6,264 2.31 % 142,867 3,505 2.45 % Total Interest-earning assets 2,692,111 123,555 4.59 % 2,345,397 105,097 4.48 % Non-interest-earning assets 72,634 55,404 Total assets $ 2,764,745 $ 2,400,801 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 346,973 $ 2,628 0.76 % $ 334,156 $ 2,036 0.61 % Money market accounts 261,395 4,611 1.76 % 188,109 2,278 1.21 % Savings accounts 258,481 427 0.17 % 262,745 444 0.17 % Certificates of Deposit 1,089,408 25,403 2.33 % 911,141 16,400 1.80 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,956,257 33,069 1.69 % 1,696,151 21,158 1.25 % Borrowed funds 294,562 7,882 2.68 % 262,227 6,258 2.39 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,250,819 40,951 1.82 % 1,958,378 27,416 1.40 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 296,185 253,301 Total liabilities 2,547,004 2,211,679 Stockholders' equity 217,741 189,122 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,764,745 $ 2,400,801 Net interest income $ 82,604 $ 77,681 Net interest rate spread(1) 2.77 % 3.08 % Net interest margin(2) 3.07 % 3.31 %

(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Financial condition data by quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 (In thousands, except tangible book value) Total assets $ 2,907,468 $ 2,825,499 $ 2,738,130 $ 2,718,400 $ 2,674,731 Cash and cash equivalents 550,353 376,611 227,642 193,548 195,264 Securities 94,113 104,075 122,159 125,905 127,007 Loans receivable, net 2,178,407 2,253,699 2,299,765 2,307,140 2,278,492 Deposits 2,362,063 2,263,457 2,208,222 2,188,633 2,180,724 Borrowings 282,610 312,552 282,493 282,435 282,377 Stockholders’ equity 239,473 223,719 221,153 216,718 200,215 Tangible Book Value 11.94 11.72 11.58 11.35 11.00 Operating data by quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 (In thousands, except for per share amounts) Net interest income $ 20,077 $ 20,760 $ 20,865 $ 20,902 $ 21,171 Provision for loan losses (475 ) 900 755 889 821 Non-interest income 1,020 1,383 1,328 1,660 1,159 Non-interest expense 14,260 13,652 13,894 13,777 13,884 Income tax expense 2,188 2,359 2,317 2,445 2,401 Net income $ 5,124 $ 5,232 $ 5,227 $ 5,451 $ 5,224 Net income per diluted share $ 0.29 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.32 $ 0.31 Common Dividends declared per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 Financial Ratios Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Return on average assets 0.72 % 0.75 % 0.77 % 0.81 % 0.78 % Return on average stockholder’s equity 9.12 % 9.44 % 9.61 % 10.55 % 10.66 % Net interest margin 2.88 % 3.06 % 3.16 % 3.18 % 3.24 % Stockholder’s equity to total assets 8.24 % 7.92 % 8.08 % 7.97 % 7.49 % Efficiency Ratio 67.59 % 61.65 % 62.61 % 61.06 % 62.18 % Asset Quality Ratios (In thousands, except for ratio %) Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Non-Accrual Loans $ 4,160 $ 5,074 $ 5,488 $ 5,670 $ 7,221 Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.24 % 0.24 % 0.31 % ALLL as % of Non-Accrual Loans 570.53 % 486.62 % 433.47 % 405.71 % 309.64 % Impaired Loans 26,912 30,856 37,275 40,533 42,408 Classified Loans 13,483 15,998 22,679 23,977 26,161





Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 (In Thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 248,381 $ 252,971 $ 258,688 $ 258,184 $ 258,085 Commercial and multi-family 1,606,976 1,668,982 1,702,132 1,724,326 1,697,837 Construction 104,996 131,697 134,963 114,462 107,783 Commercial business 177,642 161,649 164,569 167,067 165,193 Home equity 64,638 63,645 63,927 66,946 72,895 Consumer 682 728 727 731 809 $ 2,203,315 $ 2,279,672 $ 2,325,006 $ 2,331,716 $ 2,302,602 Less: Deferred loan fees, net (1,174 ) (1,282 ) (1,452 ) (1,572 ) (1,751 ) Allowance for loan loss (23,734 ) (24,691 ) (23,789 ) (23,004 ) (22,359 ) Total loans, net $ 2,178,407 $ 2,253,699 $ 2,299,765 $ 2,307,140 $ 2,278,492 Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 (In Thousands) Originated loans: Residential one-to-four family $ 590 $ 814 $ 1,022 $ 1,415 $ 1,160 Commercial and multi-family 761 1,584 1,881 1,364 2,568 Commercial business 1,428 887 745 256 356 Home equity 347 350 129 272 277 Sub-total: $ 3,126 $ 3,635 $ 3,777 $ 3,307 $ 4,361 Acquired loans initially recorded at fair value: Residential one-to-four family $ 291 $ 1,046 $ 1,116 $ 1,704 $ 2,165 Commercial and multi-family 217 - - 597 605 Commercial business 513 378 378 - 48 Home equity 13 15 217 62 42 Sub-total: $ 1,034 $ 1,439 $ 1,711 $ 2,363 $ 2,860 Total: $ 4,160 $ 5,074 $ 5,488 $ 5,670 $ 7,221





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter Tangible Book Value per Share Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 239,473 $ 223,719 $ 221,153 $ 216,718 $ 200,215 Less: goodwill 5,253 5,570 5,587 5,584 5,699 Less: preferred stock 25,016 25,016 25,016 25,016 19,706 Total tangible stockholders' equity 209,204 193,133 190,550 186,118 174,810 Shares outstanding 17,517 16,477 16,461 16,398 15,889 Book value per share $ 13.67 $ 13.58 $ 13.43 $ 13.22 $ 12.60 Tangible book value per share $ 11.94 $ 11.72 $ 11.58 $ 11.35 $ 11.00 Efficiency Ratios Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 (In Thousands) Net interest income $ 20,077 $ 20,760 $ 20,865 $ 20,902 $ 21,171 Non-interest income 1,020 1,383 1,328 1,660 1,159 Total income 21,097 22,143 22,193 22,562 22,330 Non-interest expense 14,260 13,652 13,894 13,777 13,884 Efficiency Ratio* 67.59 % 61.65 % 62.61 % 61.06 % 62.18 % *Efficiency Ratio is calculated as total non-interest expense to total income

