Fourth Quarter 2019 net sales increased 12.0% to $655.5 million

Comparable store sales increased 5.1%

Fiscal Year 2019 net sales increased 11.9% to $2.56 billion

Comparable store sales increased 5.2%

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”) has released fourth quarter and full year 2019 recent financial developments.

Preliminary Financial Results

Although the financial results for the thirteen weeks and fiscal year ended December 28, 2019 are not yet finalized, we estimate that the financial results will fall within the following ranges, as compared to the thirteen weeks and fiscal year ended December 29, 2018:

Thirteen Weeks Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 29,

2018 December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 December 28,

2019 Actual Low High Actual Low High (dollars in thousands) Net sales $ 585,201 $ 655,517 $ 655,517 $ 2,287,660 $ 2,559,617 $ 2,559,617 Income from operations $ 13,851 $ 15,550 $ 16,050 $ 82,467 $ 66,888 $ 67,388 Net income(loss) $ (4,612 ) $ 6,336 $ 6,696 $ 15,868 $ 11,922 $ 12,282 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,318 $ 40,500 $ 41,000 $ 153,578 $ 168,806 $ 169,306 Comparable store sales growth 4.1 % 5.1 % 5.1 % 3.9 % 5.2 % 5.2 %

For the thirteen weeks ended December 28, 2019, the Company expects:

Net sales growth of 12.0% to $655.5 million compared to $585.2 million for the thirteen weeks ended December 29, 2018. The increase is primarily attributable to 31 net new stores opened over the last 12 months as well as an increase in comparable store sales.

Comparable store sales growth of 5.1% compared to the same period of 2018 driven by increases in both the number of customer transactions and average transaction size.

Gross margin as a percent of sales to have increased at a rate consistent with the year-over-year increase in gross margin as a percent of sales realized in the 13 weeks ended September 28, 2019.

Income from operations of between $15.6 million and $16.1 million, compared to $13.9 million for the thirteen weeks ended December 29, 2018, an increase of $1.9 million or 14.1%, calculated using the midpoint of the range.

Net income to be between $6.3 million and $6.7 million, compared to a loss of $4.6 million for the thirteen weeks ended December 29, 2018, an increase of $11.1 million, calculated using the midpoint of the range.

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $40.5 million and $41.0 million compared to $39.3 million for the thirteen weeks ended December 29, 2018, an increase of $1.4 million or 3.6% calculated using the midpoint of the range. Adjusted EBITDA includes approximately $2.0 million of additional costs to comply with public company requirements including incremental insurance, accounting, and legal expense as well as costs required to comply with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act that were not incurred in the prior year.

Excluding public company costs, adjusted EBITDA grew an estimated $3.4 million or 8.7%, calculated using the midpoint of the range.

For the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019, the Company expects:

Net sales growth of 11.9% to $2.56 billion compared to $2.29 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2018. The increase is primarily attributable to 31 net new stores opened over the last 12 months as well as an increase in comparable store sales.

Comparable store sales growth of 5.2% compared to the same period of 2018 driven by increases in both the number of customer transactions and average transaction size.

Gross margin as a percent of sales to be substantially consistent with our gross margin as a percent of sales of 30.8% for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 28, 2019.

Income from operations of between $66.9 million and $67.4 million, compared to $82.5 million for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2018, a decrease of $15.4 million or 18.6%, calculated using the midpoint of the range. Income from operations for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019 reflects an estimated $31.9 million of stock-based compensation expense, which primarily consisted of non-cash stock compensation expense that is now recognized as a result of our initial public offering in June 2019.

Net income to be between $11.9 million and $12.3 million, compared to $15.9 million for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2018, a decrease of $3.8 million or 23.7%, calculated using the midpoint of the range.

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $168.8 million and $169.3 million compared to $153.6 million for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2018, an increase of $15.5 million or 10.1% calculated using the midpoint of the range. Adjusted EBITDA includes approximately $4.5 million of additional costs to comply with public company requirements including incremental insurance, accounting, and legal expense as well as costs required to comply with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act that were not incurred in the prior year.

Excluding public company costs, adjusted EBITDA grew an estimated $20.0 million or 13.0%, calculated using the midpoint of the range.

Operational Results

Although the operational results for the thirteen weeks ended December 28, 2019 are not yet finalized, we estimate that the operational results will be as follows, as compared to the thirteen weeks ended December 29, 2018:

As of December 29,

2018 December 28,

2019 Number of new stores 11 10 Number of stores open at end of period 316 347

Preliminary Financial and Operational Information

The following information reflects our preliminary expectations of results for the thirteen weeks and fiscal year ended December 28, 2019, based on currently available information. We have provided ranges, rather than specific amounts, for the financial results below, primarily because our financial closing procedures for the thirteen weeks and fiscal year ended December 28, 2019 have just commenced and, as a result, we expect that our final results upon completion of our closing procedures may vary from the preliminary estimates included herein. For instance, we have not begun review of most account reconciliations or expense accruals, or prepared notes to our financial statements, and our year-end financial audit has just commenced. These reconciliations and reviews include financial statement accounts such as cash, inventory, lease-related assets and liabilities and deferred income tax, as well as expense accruals including our cost of sales accruals, insurance claim reserves, stock-based compensation, public company costs and other operating expenses, which we are currently estimating. Our consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019 will be included in our annual report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) following the date of this news release.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure our operating performance. The following table provides a reconciliation from our preliminary estimates of net income to preliminary estimates of EBITDA and preliminary estimates of adjusted EBITDA for the thirteen weeks and fiscal year ended December 28, 2019 (at the low end and high end of the estimated ranges set forth above) and the thirteen weeks and fiscal year ended December 29, 2018. In addition, please see below under “EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA” for additional information as to how we define EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, the reasons why we include these measures and certain limitations to their use.

Thirteen Weeks Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 29,

2018 December 29,

2019 December 29,

2018 December 29,

2019 Actual Low High Actual Low High (dollars in thousands) Net income $ (4,612 ) $ 6,336 $ 6,696 $ 15,868 $ 11,922 $ 12,282 Interest expense, net 14,950 6,750 6,750 55,362 45,983 45,983 Income tax expense(a) (1,739 ) 2,464 2,604 5,984 3,350 3,490 Depreciation and amortization expenses 11,956 13,750 13,750 47,057 53,537 53,537 EBITDA 20,555 29,300 29,800 124,271 114,792 115,292 Stock-based compensation expenses(b) 10,025 6,000 6,000 10,409 31,853 31,853 Debt extinguishment and modification costs(c) 5,253 - - 5,253 5,634 5,634 Non-cash rent(d) 2,179 2,200 2,200 7,903 7,508 7,508 Asset impairment and gain or loss on disposition(e) 1,282 1,000 1,000 1,306 1,501 1,501 New store pre-opening expenses(f) 517 500 500 1,555 1,536 1,536 Provision for accounts receivable reserves(g) (1,493 ) 250 250 749 2,623 2,623 Other(h) 1,000 1,250 1,250 2,132 3,361 3,361 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,318 $ 40,500 $ 41,000 $ 153,578 $ 168,806 $ 169,306

(a) Estimated income tax expense for the thirteen weeks and fiscal year ended December 28, 2019 reflects our previously communicated expectation of approximately 28%. Due to various tax expense savings associated with treatment of option windfalls, we expect the reported tax expense could be approximately $1.6 million lower than the range provided.

(b) Consists primarily of estimated non-cash stock compensation expense for the thirteen weeks ended December 28, 2019, with the remainder representing dividend cash payments made in respect of vested options as a result of dividends declared in connection with our 2016 recapitalization and our 2018 recapitalization. As of December 28, 2019, we expected to pay an additional $0.5 million in the aggregate on options as they vest in respect of such dividends, $0.3 million of which is expected to be paid in fiscal year 2020.

(c) Represents debt modification costs related to the write-off of debt issuance costs and non-capitalizable expenses related to the refinancing of our first lien credit facility.

(d) Consists of the non-cash portion of rent expense, which reflects the extent to which our straight-line rent expense recognized under GAAP exceeds or is less than our cash rent payments. The adjustment can vary depending on the average age of our lease portfolio, which has been impacted by our significant growth in recent years.

(e) Represents impairment charges with respect to planned store closures and gains or losses on dispositions of assets in connection with store transitions to new independent operators (“IOs”).

(f) Includes marketing, occupancy and other expenses incurred in connection with store grand openings, including costs that will be the IO’s responsibility after store opening.

(g) Represents non-cash changes in reserves related to our IO notes and accounts receivable.

(h) Other non-recurring, non-cash or discrete items as determined by management, including offering and transaction-related costs, personnel-related costs, strategic project costs, legal expenses and miscellaneous costs.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are key metrics used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We use EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. In addition, we use EBITDA to supplement United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) measures of performance to evaluate our performance in connection with compensation decisions. Management believes it is useful to investors and analysts to evaluate these non-GAAP measures on the same basis as management uses to evaluate our operating results. We believe that excluding items from operating income and net income that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, our core operating results, and that may vary in frequency or magnitude, enhances the comparability of our results and provides a better baseline for analyzing trends in our business.

We define EBITDA as net income before net interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, purchase accounting inventory adjustments, debt extinguishment and modification costs, non-cash rent, asset impairment and gain or loss on disposition, new store pre-opening expenses, dead rent for acquired leases, provision for accounts receivable reserves and other expenses. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We address the limitations of the non-GAAP measures through the use of various GAAP measures. In the future we may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by such item.

About Grocery Outlet:

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 300 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada.

