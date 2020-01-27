LEWISTON, Maine, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $4.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income of $5.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2019 was $9.6 million, or $1.05 per diluted common share, compared to $9.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted common share, for the six months ended December 31, 2018.

On January 24, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on February 24, 2020, to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2020.

“During the second quarter, we generated a record level of loan originations and purchases, and at quarter end we surpassed $1 billion in total loans,” said Richard Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Our Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group produced $163.4 million of loans, including originations of $98.6 million and purchases with an investment of $64.8 million during the quarter. As a result, we earned $0.53 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 12.1%, a return on average assets of 1.7%, and a net interest margin of 5.6%.”

As of December 31, 2019, total assets were $1.2 billion, an increase of $53.6 million, or 4.6%, from total assets of $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2019. The principal components of the changes in the balance sheet follow:

1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three and six months ended December 31, 2019:

Loan Portfolio Changes Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019

Balance September 30, 2019

Balance

Change ($) Change (%)

(Dollars in thousands) LASG Purchased $ 367,625 $ 332,227 $ 35,398 10.65 % LASG Originated 497,386 457,350 40,036 8.75 % SBA 54,572 58,270 (3,698 ) (6.35 %) Community Banking 81,195 86,192 (4,997 ) (5.80 %) Total $ 1,000,778 $ 934,039 $ 66,739 7.15 %



Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019

Balance June 30, 2019

Balance

Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) LASG Purchased $ 367,625 $ 326,640 $ 40,985 12.55 % LASG Originated 497,386 493,413 3,973 0.81 % SBA 54,572 63,053 (8,481 ) (13.45 %) Community Banking 81,195 91,954 (10,759 ) (11.70 %) Total $ 1,000,778 $ 975,060 $ 25,718 2.64 %

Loans generated by the Bank's Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group ("LASG") for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 totaled $163.4 million, which consisted of $64.8 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 97.1% of unpaid principal balance, and $98.6 million of originated loans. The Bank sold the guaranteed portion of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans totaling $4.0 million in the secondary market, of which $419 thousand were originated in the current quarter and $3.5 million were originated or purchased in the prior quarter. Residential loan production sold in the secondary market totaled $10.8 million for the quarter.

An overview of the Bank’s LASG portfolio follows:

LASG Portfolio Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Purchased Originated Total LASG Purchased Originated Total LASG (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 66,784 $ 98,563 $ 165,347 $ 52,672 $ 64,117 $ 116,789 Net investment basis 64,840 98,563 163,403 49,334 64,117 113,451 Loan returns during the period: Yield 9.76 % 7.67 % 8.57 % 10.30 % 7.61 % 8.75 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 10.21 % 7.67 % 8.77 % 10.30 % 7.61 % 8.75 % Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Purchased Originated Total LASG Purchased Originated Total LASG (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 97,116 $ 139,100 $ 236,216 $ 89,748 $ 135,253 $ 225,001 Net investment basis 93,462 139,100 232,562 84,137 135,253 219,390 Loan returns during the period: Yield 9.74 % 7.62 % 8.52 % 9.88 % 7.53 % 8.53 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 9.98 % 7.62 % 8.61 % 9.88 % 7.53 % 8.53 % Total loans as of period end: Unpaid principal balance $ 401,393 $ 497,386 $ 898,779 $ 368,345 $ 435,817 $ 804,162 Net investment basis 367,625 497,386 865,011 330,643 435,817 766,460





(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

2. Deposits decreased by $3.5 million, or 0.4%, from June 30, 2019, attributable primarily to decreases in time deposits of $13.7 million, or 2.7%, demand deposits of $1.9 million, or 2.7%, and money market deposits of $1.8 million, or 0.7%, partially offset by an increase in savings and interest checking accounts of $13.9 million, or 13.8%.



3. Shareholders’ equity increased by $9.8 million, or 6.4%, from June 30, 2019, primarily due to net income of $9.6 million.



Net income decreased by $258 thousand to $4.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income of $5.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses decreased by $98 thousand to $15.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $15.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to higher deposit and borrowing costs and lower transactional interest income in the purchased portfolio, partially offset by higher average balances in the LASG portfolio, as well as a decrease in interest expense on subordinated debt from the redemption of trust preferred securities in May 2019.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

Interest Income and Yield on Loans Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 85,989 $ 1,193 5.52 % $ 108,344 $ 1,448 5.30 % SBA 57,371 1,003 6.96 % 73,467 1,440 7.78 % LASG: Originated 456,877 8,814 7.67 % 420,816 8,077 7.61 % Purchased 345,748 8,480 9.76 % 307,094 7,969 10.30 % Total LASG 802,625 17,294 8.57 % 727,910 16,046 8.75 % Total $ 945,985 $ 19,490 8.20 % $ 909,721 $ 18,934 8.26 %



Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 88,187 $ 2,458 5.54 % $ 114,342 $ 2,970 5.15 % SBA 60,062 2,472 8.19 % 72,316 2,726 7.48 % LASG: Originated 463,092 17,742 7.62 % 409,575 15,541 7.53 % Purchased 337,284 16,521 9.74 % 305,600 15,223 9.88 % Total LASG 800,376 34,263 8.52 % 715,175 30,764 8.53 % Total $ 948,625 $ 39,193 8.22 % $ 901,833 $ 36,460 8.02 % (1) Includes loans held for sale.

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” Wh­en compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018, transactional income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 increased by $241 thousand, while regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $665 thousand due to the increase in average balances. The total return on p­­­­­­­­urchased loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was 10.2%, a decrease from 10.3% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

Total Return on Purchased Loans Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 6,525 7.51 % $ 5,860 7.57 % Transactional income: Gain on loan sales - 0.00 % - 0.00 % Gain on real estate owned 395 0.45 % - 0.00 % Other noninterest income - 0.00 % - 0.00 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 1,955 2.25 % 2,109 2.73 % Total transactional income 2,350 2.70 % 2,109 2.73 % Total $ 8,875 10.21 % $ 7,969 10.30 %

Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 12,580 7.42 % $ 11,621 7.54 % Transactional income: Gain on loan sales - 0.00 % - 0.00 % Gain on real estate owned 395 0.24 % - 0.00 % Other noninterest income - 0.00 % - 0.00 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 3,941 2.32 % 3,602 2.34 % Total transactional income 4,336 2.56 % 3,602 2.34 % Total $ 16,916 9.98 % $ 15,223 9.88 %





(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales and gains on real estate owned recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2. Noninterest income decreased by $208 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018, principally due to the following:



A decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans of $638 thousand, due to lower volume of SBA loans sold in the quarter due to lower originations in recent quarters; and

An increase in net unrealized loss on equity securities of $75 thousand; partially offset by,

An increase in gain on real estate owned of $338 thousand, due to the gain recorded on the transfer of a loan into real estate owned, partially offset by a write-down on an existing property; and

An increase in gain on sale of residential loans held for sale of $108 thousand, due to both a higher volume of loans sold and higher pricing on loans sold.

3. Noninterest expense decreased by $114 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to the following:



A decrease in professional fees of $211 thousand, due to a decrease in legal expenses related to the corporate reorganization completed in the prior period, as well as lower other professional fees;

A decrease in occupancy and equipment expense of $108 thousand, primarily due to a decrease in computer equipment repairs and maintenance expense; and

A decrease in loan acquisition and collection expense of $104 thousand, primarily due to collection expense reimbursements received during the quarter; partially offset by,

An increase in salaries and employee benefits of $227 thousand, primarily due to increases in regular compensation and incentive compensation, offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation; and

An increase in data processing fees of $172 thousand, primarily due to increased IT outsourcing costs.

4. Income tax expense decreased by $76 thousand to $2.0 million, or an effective tax rate of 28.9%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $2.1 million, or an effective tax rate of 28.7%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, nonperforming assets totaled $21.3 million, or 1.76% of total assets, as compared to $16.7 million, or 1.45% of total assets, as of June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to one LASG originated loan totaling $2.7 million and three LASG purchased loans totaling $2.1 million that were placed on nonaccrual, offset by the payoff of one nonperforming Community Banking loan totaling $1.1 million during the six months ended December 31, 2019.

As of December 31, 2019, past due loans totaled $28.4 million, or 2.84% of total loans, as compared to past due loans totaling $14.6 million, or 1.50% of total loans as of June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to nine LASG purchased loans totaling $9.6 million, three LASG originated loans totaling $2.8 million, and six SBA loans totaling $1.9 million, becoming past due during the six months ended December 31, 2019.

As of December 31, 2019, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 14.3%, compared to 12.9% at June 30, 2019, and the Total capital ratio was 18.5% at December 31, 2019, as compared to 18.0% at June 30, 2019. Capital ratios were affected by earnings and lower average assets in the quarter.

Investor Call Information

Richard Wayne, Chief Executive Officer of Northeast Bank, and Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer of Northeast Bank, will host a conference call to discuss second quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors can access the call by dialing 877.878.2762 and entering the following passcode: 9080916. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Lewiston, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via ten branches. Our Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including net operating earnings, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average equity, operating efficiency ratio, operating noninterest expense to average total assets, tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in interest rates and real estate values; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of weakness in general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Bank operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay our loans; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of loan loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For More Information: Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer

Northeast Bank, 500 Canal Street, Lewiston, ME 04240

207.786.3245 ext. 3220

www.northeastbank.com

NBN-F

NORTHEAST BANK BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 2,699 $ 2,482 Short-term investments 83,641 54,425 Total cash and cash equivalents 86,340 56,907 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 72,895 75,774 Equity securities, at fair value 7,038 6,938 Total investment securities 79,933 82,712 Residential real estate loans held for sale 989 3,179 SBA loans held for sale 1,342 731 Total loans held for sale 2,331 3,910 Loans: Commercial real estate 679,959 668,496 Commercial and industrial 234,815 232,839 Residential real estate 84,142 71,218 Consumer 1,862 2,507 Total loans 1,000,778 975,060 Less: Allowance for loan losses 5,405 5,702 Loans, net 995,373 969,358 Premises and equipment, net 10,390 5,582 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 2,505 1,957 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 3,010 1,258 Intangible assets, net 217 434 Loan servicing rights, net 2,424 2,851 Bank-owned life insurance 16,858 17,057 Other assets 8,035 11,832 Total assets $ 1,207,416 $ 1,153,858 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Demand $ 66,917 $ 68,782 Savings and interest checking 114,952 101,061 Money market 269,057 270,835 Time 487,983 501,693 Total deposits 938,909 942,371 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 60,000 15,000 Subordinated debt 14,884 14,829 Lease liability 5,196 323 Other liabilities 25,027 27,755 Total liabilities 1,044,016 1,000,278



Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 - - Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 9,007,230 and 8,997,326 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively 9,007 8,997 Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; 44,783 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 45 45 Additional paid-in capital 78,380 78,095 Retained earnings 77,039 67,581 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,071 ) (1,138 ) Total shareholders' equity 163,400 153,580 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,207,416 $ 1,153,858





NORTHEAST BANK STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 19,490 $ 18,934 $ 39,193 $ 36,460 Interest on available-for-sale securities 442 425 893 784 Other interest and dividend income 326 970 665 1,851 Total interest and dividend income 20,258 20,329 40,751 39,095 Interest expense: Deposits 4,181 3,982 8,497 7,664 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 218 125 343 242 Subordinated debt 282 573 563 1,174 Obligation under capital lease agreements 32 6 68 14 Total interest expense 4,713 4,686 9,471 9,094 Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses 15,545 15,643 31,280 30,001 Provision for loan losses 243 101 106 633 Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses 15,302 15,542 31,174 29,368 Noninterest income: Fees for other services to customers 414 340 827 832 Gain on sales of SBA loans 304 942 556 1,793 Gain on sales of residential loans held for sale 212 104 425 279 Net unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities (25 ) 50 15 10 Gain (loss) on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral 314 (24 ) 312 (64 ) and premises and equipment, net Bank-owned life insurance income 108 110 350 219 Other noninterest income 10 23 28 29 Total noninterest income 1,337 1,545 2,513 3,098 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,926 5,699 12,312 11,208 Occupancy and equipment expense 849 957 1,747 2,084 Professional fees 445 656 837 1,190 Data processing fees 1,002 830 1,986 1,431 Marketing expense 55 130 148 253 Loan acquisition and collection expense 481 585 1,092 1,024 FDIC insurance premiums (credits) (1 ) 81 (19 ) 162 Intangible asset amortization 109 109 217 218 Other noninterest expense 923 856 1,824 1,687 Total noninterest expense 9,789 9,903 20,144 19,257 Income before income tax expense 6,850 7,184 13,543 13,209 Income tax expense 1,983 2,059 3,901 3,550 Net income $ 4,867 $ 5,125 $ 9,642 $ 9,659 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 9,048,171 9,048,397 9,046,004 9,022,161 Diluted 9,223,137 9,201,557 9,217,544 9,192,643 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.57 $ 1.07 $ 1.07 Diluted 0.53 0.56 1.05 1.05 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Cash dividends declared per common share









NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 81,009 $ 442 2.17 % $ 85,325 $ 425 1.98 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 945,985 19,490 8.20 % 909,721 18,934 8.26 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 2,079 18 3.44 % 1,652 24 5.76 % Short-term investments (4) 77,268 308 1.59 % 168,768 946 2.22 % Total interest-earning assets 1,106,341 20,258 7.28 % 1,165,466 20,329 6.92 % Cash and due from banks 2,781 2,600 Other non-interest earning assets 42,725 31,344 Total assets $ 1,151,847 $ 1,199,410 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 70,737 $ 77 0.43 % $ 74,027 $ 69 0.37 % Money market accounts 269,880 1,094 1.61 % 373,409 1,461 1.55 % Savings accounts 34,317 15 0.17 % 35,004 14 0.16 % Time deposits 464,424 2,995 2.57 % 443,779 2,438 2.18 % Total interest-bearing deposits 839,358 4,181 1.98 % 926,219 3,982 1.71 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 36,250 218 2.39 % 15,000 125 3.31 % Subordinated debt 14,871 282 7.54 % 24,087 573 9.44 % Capital lease obligations 5,365 32 2.37 % 490 6 4.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 895,844 4,713 2.09 % 965,796 4,686 1.92 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 85,894 81,223 Other liabilities 9,940 6,513 Total liabilities 991,678 1,053,532 Shareholders' equity 160,169 145,878 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,151,847 $ 1,199,410 Net interest income $ 15,545 $ 15,643 Interest rate spread 5.19 % 5.00 % Net interest margin (5) 5.59 % 5.33 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits. (5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.









NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 81,545 $ 893 2.18 % $ 86,599 $ 784 1.80 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 948,625 39,193 8.22 % 901,833 36,460 8.02 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,669 37 4.41 % 1,652 49 5.88 % Short-term investments (4) 68,808 628 1.82 % 170,705 1,802 2.09 % Total interest-earning assets 1,100,647 40,751 7.36 % 1,160,789 39,095 6.68 % Cash and due from banks 2,705 2,585 Other non-interest earning assets 39,127 31,289 Total assets $ 1,142,479 $ 1,194,663 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 68,071 $ 137 0.40 % $ 71,866 $ 124 0.34 % Money market accounts 267,379 2,162 1.61 % 389,757 3,008 1.53 % Savings accounts 34,397 30 0.17 % 35,590 28 0.16 % Time deposits 474,270 6,168 2.59 % 424,965 4,504 2.10 % Total interest-bearing deposits 844,117 8,497 2.00 % 922,178 7,664 1.65 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 25,625 343 2.66 % 15,000 242 3.20 % Subordinated debt 14,856 563 7.54 % 24,042 1,174 9.69 % Capital lease obligations 5,527 68 2.45 % 525 14 5.29 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 890,125 9,471 2.12 % 961,745 9,094 1.88 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 85,491 81,615 Other liabilities 8,760 8,126 Total liabilities 984,376 1,051,486 Shareholders' equity 158,103 143,177 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,142,479 $ 1,194,663 Net interest income $ 31,280 $ 30,001 Interest rate spread 5.25 % 4.80 % Net interest margin (5) 5.65 % 5.13 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits. (5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.







