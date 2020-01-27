LEWISTON, Maine, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $4.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income of $5.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2019 was $9.6 million, or $1.05 per diluted common share, compared to $9.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted common share, for the six months ended December 31, 2018.
On January 24, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on February 24, 2020, to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2020.
“During the second quarter, we generated a record level of loan originations and purchases, and at quarter end we surpassed $1 billion in total loans,” said Richard Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Our Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group produced $163.4 million of loans, including originations of $98.6 million and purchases with an investment of $64.8 million during the quarter. As a result, we earned $0.53 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 12.1%, a return on average assets of 1.7%, and a net interest margin of 5.6%.”
As of December 31, 2019, total assets were $1.2 billion, an increase of $53.6 million, or 4.6%, from total assets of $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2019. The principal components of the changes in the balance sheet follow:
1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three and six months ended December 31, 2019:
|Loan Portfolio Changes
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2019
Balance
|September 30, 2019
Balance
|
Change ($)
|Change (%)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|LASG Purchased
|$
|367,625
|$
|332,227
|$
|35,398
|10.65
|%
|LASG Originated
|497,386
|457,350
|40,036
|8.75
|%
|SBA
|54,572
|58,270
|(3,698
|)
|(6.35
|%)
|Community Banking
|81,195
|86,192
|(4,997
|)
|(5.80
|%)
|Total
|$
|1,000,778
|$
|934,039
|$
|66,739
|7.15
|%
|
Six Months Ended December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2019
Balance
|June 30, 2019
Balance
|
Change ($)
|Change (%)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|LASG Purchased
|$
|367,625
|$
|326,640
|$
|40,985
|12.55
|%
|LASG Originated
|497,386
|493,413
|3,973
|0.81
|%
|SBA
|54,572
|63,053
|(8,481
|)
|(13.45
|%)
|Community Banking
|81,195
|91,954
|(10,759
|)
|(11.70
|%)
|Total
|$
|1,000,778
|$
|975,060
|$
|25,718
|2.64
|%
Loans generated by the Bank's Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group ("LASG") for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 totaled $163.4 million, which consisted of $64.8 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 97.1% of unpaid principal balance, and $98.6 million of originated loans. The Bank sold the guaranteed portion of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans totaling $4.0 million in the secondary market, of which $419 thousand were originated in the current quarter and $3.5 million were originated or purchased in the prior quarter. Residential loan production sold in the secondary market totaled $10.8 million for the quarter.
An overview of the Bank’s LASG portfolio follows:
|LASG Portfolio
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Purchased
|Originated
|Total LASG
|Purchased
|Originated
|Total LASG
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Loans purchased or originated during the period:
|Unpaid principal balance
|$
|66,784
|$
|98,563
|$
|165,347
|$
|52,672
|$
|64,117
|$
|116,789
|Net investment basis
|64,840
|98,563
|163,403
|49,334
|64,117
|113,451
|Loan returns during the period:
|Yield
|9.76
|%
|7.67
|%
|8.57
|%
|10.30
|%
|7.61
|%
|8.75
|%
|Total Return on Purchased Loans (1)
|10.21
|%
|7.67
|%
|8.77
|%
|10.30
|%
|7.61
|%
|8.75
|%
|Six Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Purchased
|Originated
|Total LASG
|Purchased
|Originated
|Total LASG
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Loans purchased or originated during the period:
|Unpaid principal balance
|$
|97,116
|$
|139,100
|$
|236,216
|$
|89,748
|$
|135,253
|$
|225,001
|Net investment basis
|93,462
|139,100
|232,562
|84,137
|135,253
|219,390
|Loan returns during the period:
|Yield
|9.74
|%
|7.62
|%
|8.52
|%
|9.88
|%
|7.53
|%
|8.53
|%
|Total Return on Purchased Loans (1)
|9.98
|%
|7.62
|%
|8.61
|%
|9.88
|%
|7.53
|%
|8.53
|%
|Total loans as of period end:
|Unpaid principal balance
|$
|401,393
|$
|497,386
|$
|898,779
|$
|368,345
|$
|435,817
|$
|804,162
|Net investment basis
|367,625
|497,386
|865,011
|330,643
|435,817
|766,460
|(1)
|The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”
2. Deposits decreased by $3.5 million, or 0.4%, from June 30, 2019, attributable primarily to decreases in time deposits of $13.7 million, or 2.7%, demand deposits of $1.9 million, or 2.7%, and money market deposits of $1.8 million, or 0.7%, partially offset by an increase in savings and interest checking accounts of $13.9 million, or 13.8%.
3. Shareholders’ equity increased by $9.8 million, or 6.4%, from June 30, 2019, primarily due to net income of $9.6 million.
Net income decreased by $258 thousand to $4.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income of $5.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses decreased by $98 thousand to $15.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $15.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to higher deposit and borrowing costs and lower transactional interest income in the purchased portfolio, partially offset by higher average balances in the LASG portfolio, as well as a decrease in interest expense on subordinated debt from the redemption of trust preferred securities in May 2019.
The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:
|Interest Income and Yield on Loans
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Balance (1)
|Income
|Yield
|Balance (1)
|Income
|Yield
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Community Banking
|$
|85,989
|$
|1,193
|5.52
|%
|$
|108,344
|$
|1,448
|5.30
|%
|SBA
|57,371
|1,003
|6.96
|%
|73,467
|1,440
|7.78
|%
|LASG:
|Originated
|456,877
|8,814
|7.67
|%
|420,816
|8,077
|7.61
|%
|Purchased
|345,748
|8,480
|9.76
|%
|307,094
|7,969
|10.30
|%
|Total LASG
|802,625
|17,294
|8.57
|%
|727,910
|16,046
|8.75
|%
|Total
|$
|945,985
|$
|19,490
|8.20
|%
|$
|909,721
|$
|18,934
|8.26
|%
|
Six Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Balance (1)
|Income
|Yield
|Balance (1)
|Income
|Yield
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Community Banking
|$
|88,187
|$
|2,458
|5.54
|%
|$
|114,342
|$
|2,970
|5.15
|%
|SBA
|60,062
|2,472
|8.19
|%
|72,316
|2,726
|7.48
|%
|LASG:
|Originated
|463,092
|17,742
|7.62
|%
|409,575
|15,541
|7.53
|%
|Purchased
|337,284
|16,521
|9.74
|%
|305,600
|15,223
|9.88
|%
|Total LASG
|800,376
|34,263
|8.52
|%
|715,175
|30,764
|8.53
|%
|Total
|$
|948,625
|$
|39,193
|8.22
|%
|$
|901,833
|$
|36,460
|8.02
|%
|(1) Includes loans held for sale.
The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018, transactional income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 increased by $241 thousand, while regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $665 thousand due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was 10.2%, a decrease from 10.3% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:
|Total Return on Purchased Loans
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Income
|Return (1)
|Income
|Return (1)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Regularly scheduled interest and accretion
|$
|6,525
|7.51
|%
|$
|5,860
|7.57
|%
|Transactional income:
|Gain on loan sales
|-
|0.00
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|Gain on real estate owned
|395
|0.45
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|Other noninterest income
|-
|0.00
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|Accelerated accretion and loan fees
|1,955
|2.25
|%
|2,109
|2.73
|%
|Total transactional income
|2,350
|2.70
|%
|2,109
|2.73
|%
|Total
|$
|8,875
|10.21
|%
|$
|7,969
|10.30
|%
|
|Six Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Income
|Return (1)
|Income
|Return (1)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Regularly scheduled interest and accretion
|$
|12,580
|7.42
|%
|$
|11,621
|7.54
|%
|Transactional income:
|Gain on loan sales
|-
|0.00
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|Gain on real estate owned
|395
|0.24
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|Other noninterest income
|-
|0.00
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|Accelerated accretion and loan fees
|3,941
|2.32
|%
|3,602
|2.34
|%
|Total transactional income
|4,336
|2.56
|%
|3,602
|2.34
|%
|Total
|$
|16,916
|9.98
|%
|$
|15,223
|9.88
|%
|(1)
|The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales and gains on real estate owned recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
2. Noninterest income decreased by $208 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018, principally due to the following:
3. Noninterest expense decreased by $114 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to the following:
4. Income tax expense decreased by $76 thousand to $2.0 million, or an effective tax rate of 28.9%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $2.1 million, or an effective tax rate of 28.7%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
As of December 31, 2019, nonperforming assets totaled $21.3 million, or 1.76% of total assets, as compared to $16.7 million, or 1.45% of total assets, as of June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to one LASG originated loan totaling $2.7 million and three LASG purchased loans totaling $2.1 million that were placed on nonaccrual, offset by the payoff of one nonperforming Community Banking loan totaling $1.1 million during the six months ended December 31, 2019.
As of December 31, 2019, past due loans totaled $28.4 million, or 2.84% of total loans, as compared to past due loans totaling $14.6 million, or 1.50% of total loans as of June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to nine LASG purchased loans totaling $9.6 million, three LASG originated loans totaling $2.8 million, and six SBA loans totaling $1.9 million, becoming past due during the six months ended December 31, 2019.
As of December 31, 2019, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 14.3%, compared to 12.9% at June 30, 2019, and the Total capital ratio was 18.5% at December 31, 2019, as compared to 18.0% at June 30, 2019. Capital ratios were affected by earnings and lower average assets in the quarter.
|NORTHEAST BANK
|BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|December 31, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|2,699
|$
|2,482
|Short-term investments
|83,641
|54,425
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|86,340
|56,907
|Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
|72,895
|75,774
|Equity securities, at fair value
|7,038
|6,938
|Total investment securities
|79,933
|82,712
|Residential real estate loans held for sale
|989
|3,179
|SBA loans held for sale
|1,342
|731
|Total loans held for sale
|2,331
|3,910
|Loans:
|Commercial real estate
|679,959
|668,496
|Commercial and industrial
|234,815
|232,839
|Residential real estate
|84,142
|71,218
|Consumer
|1,862
|2,507
|Total loans
|1,000,778
|975,060
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|5,405
|5,702
|Loans, net
|995,373
|969,358
|Premises and equipment, net
|10,390
|5,582
|Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net
|2,505
|1,957
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|3,010
|1,258
|Intangible assets, net
|217
|434
|Loan servicing rights, net
|2,424
|2,851
|Bank-owned life insurance
|16,858
|17,057
|Other assets
|8,035
|11,832
|Total assets
|$
|1,207,416
|$
|1,153,858
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|66,917
|$
|68,782
|Savings and interest checking
|114,952
|101,061
|Money market
|269,057
|270,835
|Time
|487,983
|501,693
|Total deposits
|938,909
|942,371
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|60,000
|15,000
|Subordinated debt
|14,884
|14,829
|Lease liability
|5,196
|323
|Other liabilities
|25,027
|27,755
|Total liabilities
|1,044,016
|1,000,278
|
Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Shareholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares
|issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019
|-
|-
|Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized;
|9,007,230 and 8,997,326 shares issued and outstanding at
|December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively
|9,007
|8,997
|Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized;
|44,783 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019
|45
|45
|Additional paid-in capital
|78,380
|78,095
|Retained earnings
|77,039
|67,581
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,071
|)
|(1,138
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|163,400
|153,580
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,207,416
|$
|1,153,858
|NORTHEAST BANK
|STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Six Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Interest and dividend income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|19,490
|$
|18,934
|$
|39,193
|$
|36,460
|Interest on available-for-sale securities
|442
|425
|893
|784
|Other interest and dividend income
|326
|970
|665
|1,851
|Total interest and dividend income
|20,258
|20,329
|40,751
|39,095
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|4,181
|3,982
|8,497
|7,664
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|218
|125
|343
|242
|Subordinated debt
|282
|573
|563
|1,174
|Obligation under capital lease agreements
|32
|6
|68
|14
|Total interest expense
|4,713
|4,686
|9,471
|9,094
|Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses
|15,545
|15,643
|31,280
|30,001
|Provision for loan losses
|243
|101
|106
|633
|Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses
|15,302
|15,542
|31,174
|29,368
|Noninterest income:
|Fees for other services to customers
|414
|340
|827
|832
|Gain on sales of SBA loans
|304
|942
|556
|1,793
|Gain on sales of residential loans held for sale
|212
|104
|425
|279
|Net unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities
|(25
|)
|50
|15
|10
|Gain (loss) on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral
|314
|(24
|)
|312
|(64
|)
|and premises and equipment, net
|Bank-owned life insurance income
|108
|110
|350
|219
|Other noninterest income
|10
|23
|28
|29
|Total noninterest income
|1,337
|1,545
|2,513
|3,098
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|5,926
|5,699
|12,312
|11,208
|Occupancy and equipment expense
|849
|957
|1,747
|2,084
|Professional fees
|445
|656
|837
|1,190
|Data processing fees
|1,002
|830
|1,986
|1,431
|Marketing expense
|55
|130
|148
|253
|Loan acquisition and collection expense
|481
|585
|1,092
|1,024
|FDIC insurance premiums (credits)
|(1
|)
|81
|(19
|)
|162
|Intangible asset amortization
|109
|109
|217
|218
|Other noninterest expense
|923
|856
|1,824
|1,687
|Total noninterest expense
|9,789
|9,903
|20,144
|19,257
|Income before income tax expense
|6,850
|7,184
|13,543
|13,209
|Income tax expense
|1,983
|2,059
|3,901
|3,550
|Net income
|$
|4,867
|$
|5,125
|$
|9,642
|$
|9,659
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|9,048,171
|9,048,397
|9,046,004
|9,022,161
|Diluted
|9,223,137
|9,201,557
|9,217,544
|9,192,643
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.57
|$
|1.07
|$
|1.07
|Diluted
|0.53
|0.56
|1.05
|1.05
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.02
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|NORTHEAST BANK
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Investment securities
|$
|81,009
|$
|442
|2.17
|%
|$
|85,325
|$
|425
|1.98
|%
|Loans (1) (2) (3)
|945,985
|19,490
|8.20
|%
|909,721
|18,934
|8.26
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|2,079
|18
|3.44
|%
|1,652
|24
|5.76
|%
|Short-term investments (4)
|77,268
|308
|1.59
|%
|168,768
|946
|2.22
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,106,341
|20,258
|7.28
|%
|1,165,466
|20,329
|6.92
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|2,781
|2,600
|Other non-interest earning assets
|42,725
|31,344
|Total assets
|$
|1,151,847
|$
|1,199,410
|Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|NOW accounts
|$
|70,737
|$
|77
|0.43
|%
|$
|74,027
|$
|69
|0.37
|%
|Money market accounts
|269,880
|1,094
|1.61
|%
|373,409
|1,461
|1.55
|%
|Savings accounts
|34,317
|15
|0.17
|%
|35,004
|14
|0.16
|%
|Time deposits
|464,424
|2,995
|2.57
|%
|443,779
|2,438
|2.18
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|839,358
|4,181
|1.98
|%
|926,219
|3,982
|1.71
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|36,250
|218
|2.39
|%
|15,000
|125
|3.31
|%
|Subordinated debt
|14,871
|282
|7.54
|%
|24,087
|573
|9.44
|%
|Capital lease obligations
|5,365
|32
|2.37
|%
|490
|6
|4.86
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|895,844
|4,713
|2.09
|%
|965,796
|4,686
|1.92
|%
|Non-interest bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits and escrow accounts
|85,894
|81,223
|Other liabilities
|9,940
|6,513
|Total liabilities
|991,678
|1,053,532
|Shareholders' equity
|160,169
|145,878
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,151,847
|$
|1,199,410
|Net interest income
|$
|15,545
|$
|15,643
|Interest rate spread
|5.19
|%
|5.00
|%
|Net interest margin (5)
|5.59
|%
|5.33
|%
|(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
|(2) Includes loans held for sale.
|(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
|(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
|(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
|NORTHEAST BANK
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Six Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Investment securities
|$
|81,545
|$
|893
|2.18
|%
|$
|86,599
|$
|784
|1.80
|%
|Loans (1) (2) (3)
|948,625
|39,193
|8.22
|%
|901,833
|36,460
|8.02
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|1,669
|37
|4.41
|%
|1,652
|49
|5.88
|%
|Short-term investments (4)
|68,808
|628
|1.82
|%
|170,705
|1,802
|2.09
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,100,647
|40,751
|7.36
|%
|1,160,789
|39,095
|6.68
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|2,705
|2,585
|Other non-interest earning assets
|39,127
|31,289
|Total assets
|$
|1,142,479
|$
|1,194,663
|Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|NOW accounts
|$
|68,071
|$
|137
|0.40
|%
|$
|71,866
|$
|124
|0.34
|%
|Money market accounts
|267,379
|2,162
|1.61
|%
|389,757
|3,008
|1.53
|%
|Savings accounts
|34,397
|30
|0.17
|%
|35,590
|28
|0.16
|%
|Time deposits
|474,270
|6,168
|2.59
|%
|424,965
|4,504
|2.10
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|844,117
|8,497
|2.00
|%
|922,178
|7,664
|1.65
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|25,625
|343
|2.66
|%
|15,000
|242
|3.20
|%
|Subordinated debt
|14,856
|563
|7.54
|%
|24,042
|1,174
|9.69
|%
|Capital lease obligations
|5,527
|68
|2.45
|%
|525
|14
|5.29
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|890,125
|9,471
|2.12
|%
|961,745
|9,094
|1.88
|%
|Non-interest bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits and escrow accounts
|85,491
|81,615
|Other liabilities
|8,760
|8,126
|Total liabilities
|984,376
|1,051,486
|Shareholders' equity
|158,103
|143,177
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,142,479
|$
|1,194,663
|Net interest income
|$
|31,280
|$
|30,001
|Interest rate spread
|5.25
|%
|4.80
|%
|Net interest margin (5)
|5.65
|%
|5.13
|%
|(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
|(2) Includes loans held for sale.
|(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
|(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
|(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
|NORTHEAST BANK
|SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|
Net interest income
|$
|15,545
|$
|15,737
|$
|17,288
|$
|15,033
|$
|15,643
|Provision (credit) for loan losses
|243
|(136
|)
|262
|414
|101
|Noninterest income
|1,337
|1,176
|1,151
|1,866
|1,545
|Noninterest expense
|9,789
|10,354
|18,504
|9,752
|9,903
|Net income (loss)
|4,867
|4,776
|(603
|)
|4,828
|5,125
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|9,048,171
|9,043,761
|9,041,926
|9,044,230
|9,048,397
|Diluted
|9,223,137
|9,211,874
|9,041,926
|9,198,077
|9,201,557
|
Earnings (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.53
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.57
|Diluted
|0.53
|0.52
|(0.07
|)
|0.52
|0.56
|Operating earnings per common share (4):
|Basic
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.57
|Diluted
|0.53
|0.52
|0.59
|0.52
|0.56
|Dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.01
|Return (loss) on average assets
|1.68
|%
|1.68
|%
|(0.20
|%)
|1.63
|%
|1.70
|%
|Return (loss) on average equity
|12.09
|%
|12.18
|%
|(1.58
|%)
|13.00
|%
|13.94
|%
|Net interest rate spread (1)
|5.19
|%
|5.31
|%
|5.55
|%
|4.81
|%
|5.00
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|5.59
|%
|5.72
|%
|5.95
|%
|5.20
|%
|5.33
|%
|Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3)
|57.98
|%
|61.22
|%
|100.35
|%
|57.71
|%
|57.62
|%
|Noninterest expense to average total assets
|3.38
|%
|3.64
|%
|6.18
|%
|3.29
|%
|3.28
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities
|123.50
|%
|123.81
|%
|121.71
|%
|121.65
|%
|120.67
|%
|Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP) (4)
|1.68
|%
|1.68
|%
|1.81
|%
|1.63
|%
|1.70
|%
|Operating return on average equity (non-GAAP) (4)
|12.09
|%
|12.18
|%
|14.18
|%
|13.00
|%
|13.94
|%
|Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) (4)
|57.98
|%
|61.22
|%
|55.15
|%
|57.71
|%
|57.62
|%
|Operating noninterest expense to average total assets (non-
GAAP) (4)
|3.38
|%
|3.64
|%
|3.40
|%
|3.29
|%
|3.28
|%
|As of:
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Nonperforming loans:
|Originated portfolio:
|Residential real estate
|$
|1,586
|$
|1,515
|$
|2,772
|$
|2,317
|$
|2,595
|Commercial real estate
|8,032
|4,530
|3,892
|3,336
|2,764
|Commercial and industrial
|622
|87
|1,284
|1,495
|1,420
|Consumer
|59
|136
|148
|236
|216
|Total originated portfolio
|10,299
|6,268
|8,096
|7,384
|6,995
|Total purchased portfolio
|8,489
|7,834
|6,671
|5,366
|5,351
|Total nonperforming loans
|18,788
|14,102
|14,767
|12,750
|12,346
|Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net
|2,505
|1,936
|1,957
|2,014
|1,463
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|21,293
|$
|16,038
|$
|16,724
|$
|14,764
|$
|13,809
|Past due loans to total loans
|2.84
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.50
|%
|2.16
|%
|1.95
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|1.88
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.32
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|1.76
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.16
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|0.54
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.57
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
|28.77
|%
|37.44
|%
|38.61
|%
|44.38
|%
|42.99
|%
|Commercial real estate loans to total capital (5)
|292.58
|%
|262.92
|%
|282.05
|%
|251.02
|%
|242.38
|%
|Net loans to core deposits (6)
|106.52
|%
|102.59
|%
|103.33
|%
|94.19
|%
|94.84
|%
|Purchased loans to total loans, including held for sale
|36.65
|%
|35.50
|%
|33.37
|%
|33.27
|%
|35.17
|%
|Equity to total assets
|13.53
|%
|14.08
|%
|13.31
|%
|12.44
|%
|12.44
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|16.48
|%
|16.92
|%
|15.89
|%
|16.23
|%
|16.04
|%
|Total capital ratio
|18.52
|%
|19.07
|%
|18.01
|%
|19.33
|%
|19.15
|%
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|14.26
|%
|14.06
|%
|12.86
|%
|13.58
|%
|13.20
|%
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|163,400
|$
|158,101
|$
|153,580
|$
|153,188
|$
|148,491
|Less: Preferred stock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Common shareholders' equity
|163,400
|158,101
|153,580
|153,188
|148,491
|Less: Intangible assets (7)
|(2,641
|)
|(2,940
|)
|(3,285
|)
|(3,485
|)
|(3,583
|)
|Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|160,759
|$
|155,161
|$
|150,295
|$
|149,703
|$
|144,908
|Common shares outstanding
|9,052,013
|9,038,912
|9,042,109
|9,041,868
|9,048,863
|Book value per common share
|$
|18.05
|$
|17.49
|$
|16.98
|$
|16.94
|$
|16.41
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (8)
|17.76
|17.17
|16.62
|16.56
|16.01
|
(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.
|(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.
|(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income.
|(4) Operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average equity, operating efficiency ratio, and operating noninterest expense to average total assets utilize net operating earnings (non-GAAP). Net operating earnings is calculated as net loss of $603 thousand, less non-recurring reorganization expense, net of tax, of $6.0 million, for net operating earnings of $5.4 million.
|(5) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.
|(6) Core deposits include all non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand. Loans include loans held for sale.
(7) Includes the core deposit intangible asset and loan servicing rights asset.
|(8) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders' equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.
