SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, January 31, Rodizio Grill® America’s First Brazilian Steakhouse®, will open flagship location in Orlando, Fla. This location marks the brand’s fifth restaurant in Florida.



More than twenty years ago, Brazil native Ivan Utrera opened the first Brazilian Steakhouse in the United States. “Rodizio Grill is my love letter to my homeland of Brazil, as well as everyone who enjoys family, friends and abundant food,” stated Utrera, Founder of Rodizio Grill. “I am beyond excited to bring our concept to the most desirable location in Orlando and be part of the vibrant dining and lifestyle scene. Our unique spirit of fun, adventure and ‘alegria’ (joy) delivers a truly authentic Brazilian dining experience that is not only memorable, but unlike any other.”

Located off International Drive at Pointe Orlando, Rodizio Grill is in epicenter of Orlando’s primary tourism district, just minutes from major theme parks and within walking distance of Orange County Convention Center and other renowned landmarks including WonderWorks’ famous upside-down building. Highly regarded as the coveted site in Orlando, Rodizio Grill’s newest location at Pointe Orlando will become a celebration destination and family favorite for residents and visitors alike. With seating capacity of 500, the restaurant has seven private and semi-private banquet spaces available to host corporate events.

Established in 1995, Rodizio Grill was the first Brazilian “churrasco” steakhouse in the United States. Nearly twenty-five years later, the brand remains known for its playful Brazilian spirit, authentic menu offerings and family-friendly atmosphere. The unique concept features rotisserie grilled meat, expertly seasoned and carved tableside by traditionally dressed Gauchos. While the meats are the main attraction, they are complemented with an award-winning gourmet salad bar, marked by original salads, fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, and authentic hot side dishes. Rodizio Grill’s reputation hinges on its unparalleled selection of real, fresh-pressed juices, homemade Brazilian Limeades, signature cocktails and an extensive wine list featuring a variety of Brazilian imported wine and beer. At the end of the meal, guests can enjoy a selection of exclusive, homemade Brazilian desserts. The whole experience comes at a competitive, affordable price so the whole family can celebrate together.

Rodizio Grill is now accepting reservations for the Grand Opening weekend. Visit Rodizio.com to make a reservation or to learn more.

About Rodizio Grill®:

Established in 1995, Rodizio Grill® The Brazilian Steakhouse™ is the first authentic Brazilian steakhouse in the U.S., founded by Ivan Utrera, who wanted to bring this popular Brazilian Churrascaria concept, along with cherished family recipes, to the USA from his home country of Brazil. Rodizio Grill’s all-inclusive menu offers unlimited Brazilian sides, over 30 gourmet salads, and rotisserie grilled meats and grilled items, carved tableside by Rodizio Gauchos. For more information, visit Rodizio.com.

Ashlee Hille

Director of Marketing

marketing@rodiziogrill.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be7c7683-8d7f-48e0-afd5-e5f734855c8e.