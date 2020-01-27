NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of January 15, 2020, short interest in 2,414 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,232,404,262 shares compared with 8,231,112,337 shares in 2,425 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of December 31, 2019. The mid-January short interest represents 5.79 compared with 4.15 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,031 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,027,789,238 shares at the end of the settlement date of January 15, 2020 compared with 1,007,726,573 shares in 1,038 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 2.02 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 2.33.

In summary, short interest in all 3,445 Nasdaq® securities totaled 9,260,193,500 shares at the January 15, 2020 settlement date, compared with 3,463 issues and 9,238,838,910 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 4.79 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 3.82 for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

