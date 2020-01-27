RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:”OCFC”), (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced that net income was $23.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $26.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income was $88.6 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, as compared to $71.9 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period.

The results of operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 included merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, non-recurring professional fees, and reduction in income tax expense from the revaluation of state deferred tax assets as a result of a change in the New Jersey tax code, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $2.3 million. The results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 included merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, non-recurring professional fees, compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, and reduction in income tax expense from the revaluation of state deferred tax assets as a result of a change in the New Jersey tax code, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $16.3 million. Excluding these items, core earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 were $25.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, and $104.8 million, or $2.07 per diluted share, respectively.  (Please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for further details).

Highlights for the quarter are described below:

  • Loan and deposit growth were both strong. Record loan originations of $504.4 million provided total loan growth of $124.5 million while deposits increased $107.9 million. The Company has a solid loan pipeline of $327.7 million at December 31, 2019, with strong contributions from the New York and Philadelphia markets.
  • On January 1, 2020, the Company completed its acquisitions of Two River Bancorp (“Two River”) and Country Bank Holding Company, Inc. (“Country Bank”). Two River added $1.1 billion to assets, $938 million to loans, and $942 million to deposits. Country Bank added $798 million to assets, $616 million to loans, and $654 million to deposits.
  • As a result of the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions on January 1, 2020, consolidated assets were $10.2 billion, loans were $7.8 billion, and deposits were $7.9 billion.
  • The Company anticipates full integration of operations and the elimination of eight duplicate branches in Two River’s market areas in May 2020, resulting in cost savings in future periods, and full integration of operations of Country Bank later in the year. The Bank also expects to consolidate an additional five branches independent of the acquisitions; bringing the total number of branches consolidated to 53 over the past four years.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “The Company delivered strong results for the year with continued growth in core earnings per share and the achievement of record annual core earnings of $104.8 million. With a solid loan pipeline, our prospects for continued organic loan growth in 2020 are bright.” Mr. Maher added, “With the addition of Two River and Country Bank on January 1, 2020, we welcome their stockholders, employees, and customers into the growing OceanFirst family.”

The Company also announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared its ninety-second consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock.  The dividend, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, of $0.17 per share will be paid on February 19, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 5, 2020.

Results of Operations

On January 31, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of Sun Bancorp Inc. (“Sun”) and its results of operations are included in the consolidated results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, but are excluded from the results of operations for the period from January 1, 2018 to January 31, 2018.

On January 31, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Capital Bank of New Jersey (“Capital Bank”) and its results of operations from February 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019 are included in the consolidated results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, but are excluded from the results of operations for the corresponding prior year periods.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $23.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, as compared to $26.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $88.6 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, as compared to $71.9 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period.  Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 included merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, non-recurring professional fees, and reduction in income tax expense from the revaluation of state deferred tax assets as a result of a change in the New Jersey tax code, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $2.3 million. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 included merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, non-recurring professional fees, compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, and reduction in income tax expense from the revaluation of state deferred tax assets as a result of a change in the New Jersey tax code, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $16.3 million. Net income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 included merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and reduction of income tax expense from the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“Tax Reform”), which increased net income, net of tax benefit, by $696,000 for the quarter and decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $22.2 million for the year. Excluding these items, net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 decreased over the prior year period, while net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased over the prior year period.

Net interest income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 increased to $63.4 million and $256.0 million, respectively, as compared to $61.8 million and $240.5 million, respectively, for the same prior year periods, reflecting an increase in interest-earning assets.  Average interest-earning assets increased by $601.0 million and $595.9 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. The averages for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, were favorably impacted by $332.1 million and $341.9 million, respectively, of interest-earning assets acquired from Capital Bank. The remaining increase in average interest-earning assets was due to organic growth. Average loans receivable, net, increased by $639.1 million and $612.5 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. The increases attributable to the acquisition of Capital Bank were $248.4 million and $250.3 million, respectively. The remaining increase in average loans receivable, net, of $390.7 million and $362.2 million, respectively, was due to organic loan growth. The net interest margin for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 decreased to 3.48% and 3.62%, respectively, from 3.71% for the same prior year periods. For the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 0.98% and 0.96%, respectively, from 0.80% and 0.70%, respectively, in the corresponding prior year periods. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.64% and 0.61% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to 0.48% and 0.39%, respectively, in the same prior year periods.

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, decreased by $38,000, as compared to the prior linked quarter. The net interest margin decreased to 3.48% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 3.55% for the prior linked quarter, while average interest-earning assets increased by $125.9 million. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 0.62% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, the provision for loan losses was $355,000 and $1.6 million, respectively, as compared to $506,000 and $3.5 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods, and $305,000 in the prior linked quarter.  Net loan charge-offs were $139,000 and $1.4 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $750,000 and $2.6 million, respectively, in the corresponding prior year periods, and net loan recoveries of $196,000 in the prior linked quarter. Non-performing loans totaled $17.8 million at December 31, 2019, as compared to $17.5 million at September 30, 2019, and $17.4 million at December 31, 2018.

For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, other income increased to $11.2 million and $42.2 million, respectively, as compared to $8.7 million and $34.8 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods. The increases were partly due to the impact of the Capital Bank acquisition, which added $465,000 and $1.5 million to other income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. Excluding the Capital Bank acquisition, the increase in other income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was primarily due to an increase in derivative fee income of $2.1 million, as compared to the corresponding prior year period. Excluding the Capital Bank acquisition, the increase in other income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was primarily due to an increase in derivative fee income of $4.6 million and a decrease in the loss from real estate operations of $3.5 million, partially offset by decreases in fees and service charges of $1.3 million, rental income of $810,000 received primarily for January and February 2018 on the Company’s executive office, and decrease in the gain on sales of loans of $653,000, mostly related to the sale of one non-performing commercial loan relationship during the first quarter of 2018.

Operating expenses increased to $47.6 million and $189.1 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to $39.1 million and $186.3 million, respectively, in the same prior year periods. Operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 included $5.3 million of merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and non-recurring professional fees, while operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 included $22.8 million of merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, non-recurring professional fees, and compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer. This compares to $1.3 million and $30.1 million, respectively, of merger related and branch consolidation expenses, in the same prior year periods. Excluding the impact of merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, non-recurring professional fees, and compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, the change in operating expenses over the prior year was due to the Capital Bank acquisition, which added $1.4 million and $6.3 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively. Excluding the Capital Bank acquisition, the remaining increase in operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 over the prior year period was primarily due to increases in compensation and employee benefits expense of $2.6 million, professional fees of $1.2 million, partially offset by decrease in Federal Deposit Insurance Company (“FDIC”) expense of $559,000, primarily as a result of assessment credits awarded by the FDIC. Excluding the Capital Bank acquisition, the remaining increase in operating expenses, for the year ended December 31, 2019 from the prior year period, was primarily due to increases in professional fees of $2.3 million, check card processing of $1.6 million, compensation and employee benefits expense of $1.3 million, and data processing of $1.0 million, partially offset by decreases in FDIC expense of $1.6 million, and occupancy of $1.1 million.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, operating expenses, excluding merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and non-recurring professional fees, increased $2.2 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to increases in compensation and employee benefits expense of $1.2 million, data processing of $680,000, and professional fees of $538,000.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, operating expenses included $1.3 million of non-recurring professional fees associated with the restructuring of the Company’s retail online and mobile banking vendor contract. The restructured contractual terms are expected to result in an annual cost savings of 48%, or approximately $1.6 million annually, beginning in January 2020, and the earnback on the contract restructuring charge is anticipated to occur over the next ten months.

The provision for income taxes was $3.2 million and $18.8 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to $4.3 million and $13.6 million, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The effective tax rate was 11.9% and 17.5% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to 13.8% and 15.9%, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The lower effective tax rate in the current year periods is primarily due to reduction in income tax expense of $2.2 million from the revaluation of state deferred tax assets as a result of a change in the New Jersey tax code. Excluding the impact of the New Jersey tax code change, the effective tax rate for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 was  20.2% and 19.6%. The lower effective tax rate in the prior year periods was primarily due to Tax Reform which required the Company to revalue its deferred tax asset, resulting in a tax benefit of $1.9 million, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. The remaining variance is due to larger tax benefits from employee stock option exercises in the prior year periods.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased by $730.0 million to $8.246 billion at December 31, 2019, from $7.516 billion at December 31, 2018, primarily as a result of the acquisition of Capital Bank, which added $494.7 million to total assets. Loans receivable, net, increased by $628.5 million, to $6.208 billion at December 31, 2019, from $5.579 billion at December 31, 2018, primarily due to acquired loans of $307.8 million. As part of the acquisition of Capital Bank, the Company’s goodwill balance increased to $374.6 million at December 31, 2019, from $338.4 million at December 31, 2018. Other assets increased by $95.4 million to $119.5 million at December 31, 2019, from $24.1 million at December 31, 2018, primarily due to consideration held in escrow in advance of the acquisition closings on January 1, 2020, of $47.0 million. The core deposit intangible decreased to $15.6 million at December 31, 2019, from $17.0 million at December 31, 2018 due to amortization of core deposit intangible, partially offset by the increase from the acquisition of Capital Bank.

Deposits increased by $514.2 million, to $6.329 billion at December 31, 2019, from $5.815 billion at December 31, 2018, primarily due to acquired deposits of $449.0 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio at December 31, 2019 was 98.1%, as compared to 96.0% at December 31, 2018.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $1.153 billion at December 31, 2019, as compared to $1.039 billion at December 31, 2018. The acquisition of Capital Bank added $76.4 million to stockholders’ equity. On December 18, 2019, the Company announced the authorization of the Board of Directors of the 2019 Stock Repurchase Program to repurchase approximately 5% of the Company’s outstanding common stock up to an additional 2.5 million shares. This amount is in addition to the remaining 167,996 shares available under the existing 2017 Repurchase Program. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company repurchased 1.1 million shares under these repurchase programs at a weighted average cost of $23.12. Tangible stockholders’ equity per common share increased to $15.13 at December 31, 2019, as compared to $14.26 at December 31, 2018.

Asset Quality

The Company’s non-performing loans increased to $17.8 million at December 31, 2019, as compared to $17.4 million at December 31, 2018. Non-performing loans do not include $13.3 million of purchased credit-impaired (“PCI”) loans acquired in the Capital Bank, Sun, Ocean Shore Holding Co. (“Ocean Shore”), Cape Bancorp, Inc. (“Cape”), and Colonial American Bank (“Colonial American”) acquisitions (“Acquisition Transactions”). The Company’s other real estate owned totaled $264,000 at December 31, 2019, as compared to $1.4 million at December 31, 2018.

At December 31, 2019, the Company’s allowance for loan losses was 0.27% of total loans, a decrease from 0.30% at December 31, 2018. These ratios exclude existing fair value credit marks of $30.3 million at December 31, 2019 on loans acquired from the Acquisition Transactions, and $31.6 million at December 31, 2018 on loans acquired from Sun, Ocean Shore, Cape and Colonial American. These loans were acquired at fair value with no related allowance for loan losses. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total non-performing loans was 94.41% at December 31, 2019, as compared to 95.19% at December 31, 2018.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”).  The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, non-recurring professional fees, compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, the impact to income tax expense related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as required under Tax Reform, and reduction in income tax expense from the revaluation of state deferred tax assets as a result of a change in the New Jersey tax code, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies.  Please refer to Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Annual Meeting

The Company also announced today that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, at the OceanFirst Bank Administrative Offices located at 110 West Front Street, Red Bank, New Jersey. The record date for stockholders to vote at the Annual Meeting is April 3, 2020.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  The direct dial number for the call is (888) 338-7143.  For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available.  To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529, Replay Conference Number 10137684 from one hour after the end of the call until April 28, 2020.  The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by Internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com in the Investor Relations section.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $10.2 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s press releases are available by visiting us at www.oceanfirst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence.  The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain.  Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to:  changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area,  accounting principles and guidelines and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations.  These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.  The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)

  December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)  
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $120,544  $140,901  $120,792 
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 150,960  127,308  100,717 
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net (estimated fair value of $777,290 at December 31, 2019, $826,964 at September 30, 2019, and $832,815 at December 31, 2018) 768,873  819,253  846,810 
Equity investments, at estimated fair value 10,136  10,145  9,655 
Restricted equity investments, at cost 62,356  62,095  56,784 
Loans receivable, net 6,207,680  6,081,938  5,579,222 
Loans held-for-sale   110   
Interest and dividends receivable 21,674  21,739  19,689 
Other real estate owned 264  294  1,381 
Premises and equipment, net 102,691  103,721  111,209 
Bank Owned Life Insurance 237,411  236,190  222,482 
Deferred tax asset 50,067  66,148  63,377 
Assets held for sale 3,785  5,156  4,522 
Other assets 119,465  69,033  24,101 
Core deposit intangible 15,607  16,605  16,971 
Goodwill 374,632  374,537  338,442 
Total assets $8,246,145  $8,135,173  $7,516,154 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Deposits $6,328,777  $6,220,855  $5,814,569 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 519,260  512,149  449,383 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with retail customers 71,739  65,067  61,760 
Other borrowings 96,801  96,667  99,530 
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 13,884  16,230  14,066 
Other liabilities 62,565  79,677  37,488 
Total liabilities 7,093,026  6,990,645  6,476,796 
Total stockholders’ equity 1,153,119  1,144,528  1,039,358 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $8,246,145  $8,135,173  $7,516,154 
             


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

  For the Three Months Ended, For the Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31,
  2019 2019 2018 2019 2018
  |--------------------- (Unaudited) ---------------------| (Unaudited)  
Interest income:          
Loans $70,298  $69,715  $65,320  $279,931  $249,549 
Mortgage-backed securities 3,552  3,761  3,947  15,300  16,034 
Debt securities, equity investments and other 3,225  3,411  3,091  13,563  11,071 
Total interest income 77,075  76,887  72,358  308,794  276,654 
Interest expense:          
Deposits 10,214  9,817  7,068  38,432  22,578 
Borrowed funds 3,507  3,678  3,449  14,391  13,574 
Total interest expense 13,721  13,495  10,517  52,823  36,152 
Net interest income 63,354  63,392  61,841  255,971  240,502 
Provision for loan losses 355  305  506  1,636  3,490 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 62,999  63,087  61,335  254,335  237,012 
Other income:          
Bankcard services revenue 2,641  2,658  2,511  10,263  9,228 
Trust and asset management revenue 478  557  524  2,102  2,245 
Fees and services charges 4,710  4,679  4,910  18,500  19,461 
Net gain on sales of loans 1    14  16  668 
Net unrealized (loss) gain on equity investments (63) 89  83  267  (199)
Net loss from other real estate operations (95) (108) (837) (330) (3,812)
Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance 1,375  1,431  1,292  5,420  5,105 
Other 2,184  2,237  251  5,927  2,131 
Total other income 11,231  11,543  8,748  42,165  34,827 
Operating expenses:          
Compensation and employee benefits 22,518  21,276  18,946  89,912  83,135 
Occupancy 4,071  4,159  4,333  17,159  17,915 
Equipment 1,775  2,062  2,315  7,719  8,319 
Marketing 840  562  940  3,469  3,415 
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments 296  297  856  2,227  3,713 
Data processing 4,078  3,398  3,318  14,814  13,286 
Check card processing 1,557  1,639  1,305  5,956  4,209 
Professional fees 3,641  2,580  1,217  9,338  4,963 
Other operating expense 3,815  3,902  3,581  14,968  13,509 
Amortization of core deposit intangible 998  1,009  983  4,027  3,811 
Branch consolidation expense 268  1,696  240  9,050  3,151 
Merger related expenses 3,742  777  1,048  10,503  26,911 
Total operating expenses 47,599  43,357  39,082  189,142  186,337 
Income before provision for income taxes 26,631  31,273  31,001  107,358  85,502 
Provision for income taxes 3,181  6,302  4,269  18,784  13,570 
Net income $23,450  $24,971  $26,732  $88,574  $71,932 
Basic earnings per share $0.47  $0.50  $0.56  $1.77  $1.54 
Diluted earnings per share $0.47  $0.49  $0.55  $1.75  $1.51 
Average basic shares outstanding 49,890  50,491  47,709  50,166  46,773 
Average diluted shares outstanding 50,450  50,966  48,411  50,746  47,657 
                


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)

LOANS RECEIVABLE  At
   December 31,
 2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Commercial:           
Commercial and industrial  $396,434  $406,580  $392,336  $383,686  $304,996 
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 792,653  787,752  771,640  802,229  740,893 
Commercial real estate - investor 2,296,410  2,232,159  2,143,093  2,161,451  2,023,131 
Total commercial  3,485,497  3,426,491  3,307,069  3,347,366  3,069,020 
Consumer:           
Residential real estate 2,321,157  2,234,361  2,193,829  2,162,668  2,044,523 
Home equity loans and lines 318,576  330,446  341,972  351,303  353,609 
Other consumer 89,422  98,835  109,015  116,838  121,561 
Total consumer 2,729,155  2,663,642  2,644,816  2,630,809  2,519,693 
Total loans 6,214,652  6,090,133  5,951,885  5,978,175  5,588,713 
Deferred origination costs, net 9,880  8,441  8,180  7,360  7,086 
Allowance for loan losses (16,852) (16,636) (16,135) (16,705) (16,577)
Loans receivable, net $6,207,680  $6,081,938  $5,943,930  $5,968,830  $5,579,222 
Mortgage loans serviced for others $50,042  $54,457  $90,882  $92,274  $95,100 
 At
December 31,
2019
Average Yield		          
Loan pipeline (1):           
Commercial4.20% $219,269  $126,578  $212,712  $122,325  $129,839 
Residential real estate3.56  105,396  189,403  82,555  63,598  49,800 
Home equity loans and lines5.35  3,049  3,757  2,550  4,688  6,571 
Total4.00% $327,714  $319,738  $297,817  $190,611  $186,210 


 For the Three Months Ended 
 December 31,
 2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018		 
 Average Yield           
Loan originations:            
Commercial4.05% $264,938  $315,405  $123,882  $172,233  $151,851  
Residential real estate3.49  226,492  156,308  120,771  75,530  92,776  
Home equity loans and lines5.27  12,961  10,498  14,256  13,072  15,583  
Total3.83% $504,391  $482,211  $258,909  $260,835 (2)$260,210 (3)
Loans sold  $110  $ (4)$403 (4)$495  $728 (4)

(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.
(2) Excludes purchased loans of $100.0 million for residential real estate.
(3) Excludes purchased loans of $49.5 million for other consumer and $753,000 for residential real estate.
(4) Excludes the sale of small business administration loans of $3.5 million, under-performing residential loans of $2.9 million, and under-performing commercial loans of $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.


DEPOSITS At
  December 31,
 2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Type of Account          
Non-interest-bearing $1,377,396  $1,406,194  $1,370,167  $1,352,520  $1,151,362 
Interest-bearing checking 2,539,428  2,400,331  2,342,913  2,400,192  2,350,106 
Money market deposit 578,147  593,457  642,985  666,067  569,680 
Savings 898,174  901,168  909,501  922,113  877,177 
Time deposits 935,632  919,705  921,921  949,593  866,244 
  $6,328,777  $6,220,855  $6,187,487  $6,290,485  $5,814,569 
                     


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)

ASSET QUALITYDecember 31,
 2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Non-performing loans:         
Commercial and industrial$207  $207  $207  $240  $1,587 
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied4,811  4,537  4,818  4,565  501 
Commercial real estate - investor2,917  4,073  4,050  4,115  5,024 
Residential real estate7,181  5,953  5,747  8,611  7,389 
Home equity loans and lines2,733  2,683  2,974  3,364  2,914 
Total non-performing loans17,849  17,453  17,796  20,895  17,415 
Other real estate owned264  294  865  1,594  1,381 
Total non-performing assets$18,113  $17,747  $18,661  $22,489  $18,796 
Purchased credit-impaired (“PCI”) loans$13,265  $13,281  $13,432  $16,306  $8,901 
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days$14,798  $19,905  $20,029  $21,578  $25,686 
Troubled debt restructurings:         
Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above)$6,566  $6,152  $6,815  $6,484  $3,595 
Performing18,042  18,977  19,314  19,690  22,877 
Total troubled debt restructurings$24,608  $25,129  $26,129  $26,174  $26,472 
Allowance for loan losses$16,852  $16,636  $16,135  $16,705  $16,577 
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable (1)0.27% 0.27% 0.27% 0.28% 0.30%
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total non-performing
loans		94.41  95.32  90.67  79.95  95.19 
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable0.29  0.29  0.30  0.35  0.31 
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets0.22  0.22  0.23  0.28  0.25 

(1) The loans acquired from Capital Bank, Sun, Ocean Shore, Cape, and Colonial American were recorded at fair value.  The net credit mark on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan losses, was $30,260, $32,768, $36,026, $35,204, and $31,647 at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.


NET CHARGE-OFFS For the Three Months Ended
  December 31,
 2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018		 
Net Charge-offs:           
Loan charge-offs $(445) $(353) $(1,138) $(868) $(1,133) 
Recoveries on loans 306  549  212  376  383  
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $(139) $196  $(926)(1)$(492) $(750)(1)
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized) 0.01% NM*  0.06% 0.03% 0.05% 
Net charge-off detail - (loss) recovery:           
Commercial $163  $256  $(58) $(58) $(871) 
Residential mortgage and construction (61) 12  (728) (425) 210  
Home equity loans and lines (240) (10) (121) (4) (62) 
Other consumer (1) (62) (19) (5) (27) 
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $(139) $196  $(926)(1)$(492) $(750)(1)

(1) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018 are $429 and $243, respectively, relating to under-performing loans sold.

*   Not Meaningful


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

 For the Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018
(dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost
Assets:                 
Interest-earning assets:                 
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments$43,495  $196  1.79% $40,932  $264  2.56% $53,023  $236  1.77%
Securities (1)1,008,461  6,581  2.59  1,039,560  6,908  2.64  1,037,039  6,802  2.60 
Loans receivable, net (2)                 
Commercial3,442,771  42,416  4.89  3,350,868  42,104  4.99  3,061,999  39,045  5.06 
Residential2,309,741  22,469  3.89  2,225,837  21,527  3.87  2,036,024  20,688  4.06 
Home Equity323,878  4,243  5.20  335,691  4,678  5.53  356,088  4,656  5.19 
Other94,350  1,170  4.92  104,310  1,406  5.35  78,832  931  4.69 
Allowance for loan loss net of deferred loan fees(7,932)     (8,381)     (9,198)    
Loans Receivable, net6,162,808  70,298  4.53  6,008,325  69,715  4.60  5,523,745  65,320  4.69 
Total interest-earning assets7,214,764  77,075  4.24  7,088,817  76,887  4.30  6,613,807  72,358  4.34 
Non-interest-earning assets977,413      984,421      890,304     
Total assets$8,192,177      $8,073,238      $7,504,111     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing checking$2,562,059  4,477  0.69% $2,467,879  4,311  0.69% $2,407,400  3,120  0.51%
Money market592,116  1,243  0.83  597,896  1,208  0.80  585,117  894  0.61 
Savings899,051  308  0.14  905,605  300  0.13  878,617  263  0.12 
Time deposits931,228  4,186  1.78  920,032  3,998  1.72  848,361  2,791  1.31 
Total4,984,454  10,214  0.81  4,891,412  9,817  0.80  4,719,495  7,068  0.59 
FHLB Advances412,073  2,075  2.00  394,124  2,208  2.22  354,296  1,930  2.16 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase68,257  85  0.49  62,296  73  0.46  60,901  43  0.28 
Other borrowings96,712  1,347  5.53  96,578  1,397  5.74  99,431  1,476  5.89 
Total interest-bearing liabilities5,561,496  13,721  0.98  5,444,410  13,495  0.98  5,234,123  10,517  0.80 
Non-interest-bearing deposits1,393,002      1,396,259      1,177,321     
Non-interest-bearing liabilities92,014      88,868      56,705     
Total liabilities7,046,512      6,929,537      6,468,149     
Stockholders’ equity1,145,665      1,143,701      1,035,962     
Total liabilities and equity$8,192,177      $8,073,238      $7,504,111     
Net interest income  $63,354      $63,392      $61,841   
Net interest rate spread (3)    3.26%     3.32%     3.54%
Net interest margin (4)    3.48%     3.55%     3.71%
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)    0.64%     0.62%     0.48%

(continued)

  For the Year Ended
  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost
Assets:            
Interest-earning assets:            
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $57,742  $1,299  2.25% $49,683  $896  1.80%
Securities (1) 1,048,779  27,564  2.63  1,073,454  26,209  2.44 
Loans receivable, net (2)            
Commercial 3,329,396  168,507  5.06  3,012,521  149,965  4.98 
Residential 2,204,931  87,729  3.98  1,965,395  79,805  4.06 
Home Equity 339,896  18,284  5.38  357,137  17,991  5.04 
Other 107,672  5,411  5.03  35,424  1,788  5.05 
Allowance for loan loss net of deferred loan fees (8,880)     (9,972)    
Loans Receivable, net 5,973,015  279,931  4.69  5,360,505  249,549  4.66 
Total interest-earning assets 7,079,536  308,794  4.36  6,483,642  276,654  4.27 
Non-interest-earning assets 964,920      880,836     
Total assets $8,044,456      $7,364,478     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing checking $2,517,068  16,820  0.67% $2,336,917  9,219  0.39%
Money market 605,607  4,919  0.81  571,997  2,818  0.49 
Savings 906,086  1,195  0.13  877,179  990  0.11 
Time deposits 929,488  15,498  1.67  858,978  9,551  1.11 
Total 4,958,249  38,432  0.78  4,645,071  22,578  0.49 
FHLB Advances 387,925  8,441  2.18  382,464  7,885  2.06 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 64,525  276  0.43  66,340  168  0.25 
Other borrowings 98,095  5,674  5.78  94,644  5,521  5.83 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,508,794  52,823  0.96  5,188,519  36,152  0.70 
Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,325,836      1,135,602     
Non-interest-bearing liabilities 80,028      56,098     
Total liabilities 6,914,658      6,380,219     
Stockholders’ equity 1,129,798      984,259     
Total liabilities and equity $8,044,456      $7,364,478     
Net interest income   $255,971      $240,502   
Net interest rate spread (3)     3.40%     3.57%
Net interest margin (4)     3.62%     3.71%
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)     0.61%     0.39%

(1) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost.
(2) Amount is net of deferred loan fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and estimated loss allowances and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.
(3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current year’s presentation.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

  December 31,
 2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Selected Financial Condition Data:          
Total assets $8,246,145  $8,135,173  $8,029,057  $8,092,948  $7,516,154 
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 150,960  127,308  123,610  122,558  100,717 
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net 768,873  819,253  863,838  900,614  846,810 
Equity investments, at estimated fair value 10,136  10,145  10,002  9,816  9,655 
Restricted equity investments, at cost 62,356  62,095  59,425  55,663  56,784 
Loans receivable, net 6,207,680  6,081,938  5,943,930  5,968,830  5,579,222 
Deposits 6,328,777  6,220,855  6,187,487  6,290,485  5,814,569 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 519,260  512,149  453,646  418,016  449,383 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 168,540  161,734  158,619  165,753  161,290 
Stockholders’ equity 1,153,119  1,144,528  1,137,295  1,127,163  1,039,358 


  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31,
 2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Selected Operating Data:          
Interest income $77,075  $76,887  $78,410  $76,422  $72,358 
Interest expense 13,721  13,495  13,573  12,034  10,517 
Net interest income 63,354  63,392  64,837  64,388  61,841 
Provision for loan losses 355  305  356  620  506 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 62,999  63,087  64,481  63,768  61,335 
Other income 11,231  11,543  9,879  9,512  8,748 
Operating expenses 43,589  40,884  43,289  41,827  37,794 
Branch consolidation expenses 268  1,696  6,695  391  240 
Merger related expenses 3,742  777  931  5,053  1,048 
Income before provision for income taxes 26,631  31,273  23,445  26,009  31,001 
Provision for income taxes 3,181  6,302  4,465  4,836  4,269 
Net income $23,450  $24,971  $18,980  $21,173  $26,732 
Diluted earnings per share $0.47  $0.49  $0.37  $0.42  $0.55 
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income $3,501  $2,769  $3,663  $4,027  $3,918 

(continued)

  At or For the Three Months Ended
  December 31,
 2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1):          
           
Performance Ratios (Annualized):          
Return on average assets (2) 1.14% 1.23% 0.94% 1.10% 1.41%
Return on average tangible assets (2) (3) 1.19  1.29  0.99  1.15  1.48 
Return on average stockholders' equity (2) 8.12  8.66  6.73  7.82  10.24 
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (2) (3) 12.33  13.18  10.32  11.97  15.60 
Stockholders' equity to total assets 13.98  14.07  14.16  13.93  13.83 
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (3) 9.71  9.73  9.76  9.53  9.55 
Net interest rate spread 3.26  3.32  3.45  3.59  3.54 
Net interest margin 3.48  3.55  3.66  3.78  3.71 
Operating expenses to average assets (2) 2.31  2.13  2.53  2.45  2.07 
Efficiency ratio (2) (4) 63.82  57.86  68.14  63.97  55.37 
Loans to deposits 98.09  97.77  96.06  94.89  95.95 


  At or For the Year Ended December 31,
  2019 2018
Performance Ratios:    
Return on average assets (2) 1.10% 0.98%
Return on average tangible assets (2) (3) 1.16  1.02 
Return on average stockholders' equity (2) 7.84  7.31 
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (2) (3) 11.96  11.16 
Net interest rate spread 3.40  3.57 
Net interest margin 3.62  3.71 
Operating expenses to average assets (2) 2.35  2.53 
Efficiency ratio (2) (4) 63.44  67.68 

(continued)

  At or For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Wealth Management:          
Assets under administration $195,415  $194,137  $199,554  $200,130  $184,476 
Nest Egg 34,865  23,946  9,755  4,052   
Per Share Data:          
Cash dividends per common share $0.17  $0.17  $0.17  $0.17  $0.17 
Stockholders’ equity per common share at end of  period 22.88  22.57  22.24  22.00  21.68 
Tangible stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period (3) 15.13  14.86  14.57  14.32  14.26 
Common shares outstanding at end of period 50,405,048  50,700,586  51,131,804  51,233,944  47,951,168 
Number of full-service customer facilities: 56  56  60  63  59 
Quarterly Average Balances          
Total securities $1,008,461  $1,039,560  $1,080,690  $1,067,150  $1,037,039 
Loans receivable, net 6,162,808  6,008,325  5,948,312  5,767,887  5,523,745 
Total interest-earning assets 7,214,764  7,088,817  7,096,216  6,914,948  6,613,807 
Total assets 8,192,177  8,073,238  8,068,899  7,839,316  7,504,111 
Interest-bearing transaction deposits 4,053,226  3,971,380  4,051,539  4,036,584  3,871,134 
Time deposits 931,228  920,032  934,470  932,341  848,361 
Total borrowed funds 577,042  552,998  566,785  504,498  514,628 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,561,496  5,444,410  5,552,794  5,473,423  5,234,123 
Non-interest bearing deposits 1,393,002  1,396,259  1,302,147  1,211,934  1,177,321 
Stockholder’s equity 1,145,665  1,143,701  1,131,165  1,097,984  1,035,962 
Total deposits 6,377,456  6,287,671  6,288,156  6,180,859  5,896,816 
Quarterly Yields          
Total securities 2.59% 2.64% 2.64% 2.64% 2.60%
Loans receivable, net 4.53  4.60  4.78  4.85  4.69 
Total interest-earning assets 4.24  4.30  4.43  4.48  4.34 
Interest-bearing transaction deposits 0.59  0.58  0.58  0.52  0.44 
Time deposits 1.78  1.72  1.66  1.50  1.31 
Borrowed funds 2.41  2.64  2.70  2.73  2.66 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.98  0.98  0.98  0.89  0.80 
Net interest spread 3.26  3.32  3.45  3.59  3.54 
Net interest margin 3.48  3.55  3.66  3.78  3.71 
Total deposits 0.64  0.62  0.62  0.57  0.48 

(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
(2) Performance ratios for each period include merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, non-recurring professional fees, compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, the reduction in income tax expense from the revaluation of state deferred tax assets as a result of a change in the New Jersey tax code and the impact to income tax expense related to Tax Reform. Refer to Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation for impact of these items.
(3) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets relating to goodwill and core deposit intangible.
(4) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
OTHER ITEMS
 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31,
 2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Core earnings:          
Net income $23,450  $24,971  $18,980  $21,173  $26,732 
Non-recurring items:          
Add:  Merger related expenses 3,742  777  931  5,053  1,048 
Branch consolidation expenses 268  1,696  6,695  391  240 
Non-recurring professional fees 1,274  750       
Compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer     1,256     
Income tax benefit related to change in New Jersey tax code (2,205)        
Income tax benefit related to Tax Reform         (1,854)
Less:  Income tax (benefit) expense on items (793) (663) (1,867) (1,039) (130)
Core earnings $25,736  $27,531  $25,995  $25,578  $26,036 
Core diluted earnings per share $0.51  $0.54  $0.51  $0.51  $0.54 
           
Core ratios (annualized):          
Return on average assets 1.25% 1.35% 1.29% 1.32% 1.38%
Return on average tangible assets 1.31  1.42  1.36  1.39  1.45 
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 13.53  14.53  14.14  14.46  15.19 
Efficiency ratio 56.73  53.56  56.26  56.60  53.54 


  For the Years Ended December 31,
  2019 2018
Core earnings:    
Net income $88,574  $71,932 
Non-recurring items:    
Add:  Merger related expenses 10,503  26,911 
Branch consolidation expenses 9,050  3,151 
Non-recurring professional fees 2,024   
Compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer 1,256   
Income tax benefit related to change in New Jersey tax code (2,205)  
Income tax benefit related to Tax Reform   (1,854)
Less:  Income tax (benefit) expense on items (4,362) (5,991)
Core earnings $104,840  $94,149 
Core diluted earnings per share $2.07  $1.98 
     
Core ratios:    
Return on average assets 1.30% 1.28%
Return on average tangible assets 1.37  1.34 
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 14.16  14.61 
Efficiency ratio 55.78  56.76 

(continued)

COMPUTATION OF TOTAL TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TOTAL TANGIBLE ASSETS

  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Total stockholders’ equity $1,153,119  $1,144,528  $1,137,295  $1,127,163  $1,039,358 
Less:          
Goodwill 374,632  374,537  374,592  375,096  338,442 
Core deposit intangible 15,607  16,605  17,614  18,629  16,971 
Tangible stockholders’ equity $762,880  $753,386  $745,089  $733,438  $683,945 
           
Total assets $8,246,145  $8,135,173  $8,029,057  $8,092,948  $7,516,154 
Less:          
Goodwill 374,632  374,537  374,592  375,096  338,442 
Core deposit intangible 15,607  16,605  17,614  18,629  16,971 
Tangible assets $7,855,906  $7,744,031  $7,636,851  $7,699,223  $7,160,741 
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 9.71% 9.73% 9.76% 9.53% 9.55%

(continued)

ACQUISITION DATE - FAIR VALUE BALANCE SHEET

The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Capital Bank, net of the total consideration paid (in thousands):

  At January 31, 2019
(in thousands) Capital Bank
Book Value		 Purchase
Accounting
Adjustments		 Estimated
Fair Value
Total Purchase Price:     $76,834 
Assets acquired:      
Cash and cash equivalents $59,748  $  $59,748 
Securities 103,798  (23) 103,775 
Loans 312,320  (4,542) 307,778 
Accrued interest receivable 1,387  3  1,390 
Bank Owned Life Insurance 10,460    10,460 
Deferred tax asset 1,605  2,362  3,967 
Other assets 9,384  (4,404) 4,980 
Core deposit intangible   2,662  2,662 
Total assets acquired 498,702  (3,942) 494,760 
Liabilities assumed:      
Deposits (448,792) (226) (449,018)
Other liabilities (827) (4,294) (5,121)
Total liabilities assumed (449,619) (4,520) (454,139)
Net assets acquired $49,083  $(8,462) $40,621 
Goodwill recorded in the merger     $36,213 

The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. As the Company finalizes its review of the acquired assets and liabilities, certain adjustments to the recorded carrying values may be required.

On January 1, 2020, the Company completed its acquisitions of Two River Bancorp (“Two River”) and Country Bank Holding Company, Inc. (“Country Bank”). The following table summarizes the estimated assets acquired and liabilities assumed at the date of acquisition (dollars in millions).

  At January 1, 2020
  OceanFirst
Financial Corp.		 Two River Country Bank Consolidated
         
Total assets $8,246  $1,109  $798  $10,153 
Loans 6,208  938  616  7,762 
Deposits 6,329  942  654  7,925 
Shares issued 50,405,048  5,818,687  4,418,000  60,641,735 
Total transaction value N/A  $197  $113  N/A 
         


Company Contact:                                                                                                               

Michael J. Fitzpatrick
Chief Financial Officer
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 7506
Email: Mfitzpatrick@oceanfirst.com 