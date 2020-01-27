Fleet of 75 six-car commuter trains, designed and engineered locally in Australia, are already increasing transport capacity and ridership in Queensland

With 70 per cent of Queensland’s future population growth targeted in the South-East region, the NGR fleet will bring a significant capacity increase to meet the growing demand for rail services

Mobility technology solution provider Bombardier Transportation recently celebrated the introduction into passenger service of the final New Generation Rollingstock (NGR) train for the Queensland Government. In addition to delivering the 75 commuter trains, Bombardier will also maintain the entire fleet at its Wulkuraka maintenance centre near Ipswich, Queensland for a period of 32 years.

“Our highly efficient commuter cars have been performing well, providing passengers in Queensland with a safe and comfortable ride. Bombardier is providing mobility solutions through its NGR and Gold Coast projects, helping the Queensland Government deliver its economic and public transportation development programs,” said Wendy McMillan, President, South East Asia and Australia, Bombardier Transportation.

She added, “This significant milestone of the last NGR train delivery in Queensland was achieved thanks to close collaboration between Queensland’s Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR), Queensland Rail, Bombardier and our partners. Bombardier has created more than 2,000 local jobs across the industry and supply chain throughout this project.”

The trains have been rigorously tested and commissioned to the highest requirements of TMR and Queensland Rail at the Wulkuraka maintenance facility. In addition, they have travelled more than eight million in-service kilometres and conducted over 150,000 passenger journeys since the first trains started service in December 2017.

Last year, Bombardier Transportation signed a contract for $335.7 million AUD with the Queensland Government to deliver modifications to the NGR trains currently being introduced to the South-East Queensland rail network. Bombardier is leading the Qtectic consortium contracted to deliver the NGR project and will undertake the work to upgrade the trains in line with the government’s revised design specifications with an industry partner. The NGR core project team led by TMR, Queensland Rail and Bombardier Transportation worked closely together with the disability sector to ensure the upgraded trains meet the needs of all Queenslanders. Queensland’s train fleet will be one of the most accessible in the country once the upgrades are complete.

Bombardier has been investing in Australia for more than 70 years. As a trusted rail industry partner with over 1,000 local employees, Bombardier designs, engineers, manufactures and maintains rolling stock across Australia, along with providing signalling, rail equipment, asset management and through-life support to customers and operators.

