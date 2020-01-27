FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) (“Misonix” or the “Company”), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, announced today that it will report its fiscal 2020 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to review the results. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.



To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 888/254-3590 (domestic) or 323/994-2093 (international) conference ID 1448702. Participants may also listen to a live webcast of the call through the “Events and Presentations” section under “Investor Relations” on Misonix’s website at www.misonix.com . A webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the live event at www.misonix.com .

Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected. Questions and answers will be taken only from participants on the conference call. For the webcast, please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.

Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) designs, manufactures and markets minimally invasive ultrasonic medical devices used for precise bone sculpting, removal of soft and hard tumors and tissue debridement, primarily in the areas of neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wound care and maxillo-facial surgery. The Company combined its SonicOne wound debridement application with the recently acquired TheraSkin product, a leading cellular skin substitute indicated for all wound treatments. The Company’s sales force operates as two divisions, Surgical (Neuro and Spine Applications) and Wound. At Misonix, Better Matters to us. That is why throughout the Company’s history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of products that radically improve patient outcomes. Additional information is available on the Company's web site at www.misonix.com .

