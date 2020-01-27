NEWMARKET, Ontario, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the “Company”), announced today that President and COO Chris Bitsakakis will present at CIBC’s 23rd Annual Western Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of management’s presentation.
CIBC WESTERN INSITUTIONAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE WEBCAST DETAILS:
|DATE:
|Thursday, January 30, 2020
|TIME:
|11:10 am ET (9:10 am MT)
|WEBCAST LINK:
|https://cibcvirtual.com/banff2020
Please connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the webcast to register.
Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.
AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process over 450 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America’s largest custom rubber compounding companies and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a leading supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. AirBoss Defense Group is a world leader in the supply of survivability solutions to the defense and first responder industries. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com.
AirBoss of America
Newmarket, Ontario, CANADA
Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.
AIRBOSS - CORPORATE COLOUR LOGO.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: