NEWMARKET, Ontario, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the “Company”), announced today that President and COO Chris Bitsakakis will present at CIBC’s 23rd Annual Western Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of management’s presentation.



CIBC WESTERN INSITUTIONAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE WEBCAST DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday, January 30, 2020 TIME: 11:10 am ET (9:10 am MT) WEBCAST LINK: https://cibcvirtual.com/banff2020

Please connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the webcast to register.



Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.