CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Stratus Energy Inc. (TSX.V - NSE) (“New Stratus” or the “Corporation”) announces the re-pricing of its non-brokered private placement of units of the Corporation ("Units") for total gross proceeds of up to $2,250,000 previously announced on November 12, 2019 (the “Offering”). The Units have been priced at $0.20 per Unit (down from $0.30 per Unit), with each Unit being comprised of one common share of the Corporation (“Common Share”) and ‎one common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable for ‎one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.30 per Common Share for a ‎period of 24 months from the date of issuance of the Warrant.

The Corporation may pay finders a finder’s fee of up to 3.0% of the gross ‎proceeds of the Offering payable in Common Shares at a price of $0.20 per Common Share. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration activities in its block VMM-18 and general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares and the Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering, and any ‎Common Shares issued upon the exercise of Warrants, will be subject to a hold ‎period of four months plus one day from the date of closing of the Offering, ‎except as permitted by applicable securities legislation and the rules of the TSXV. ‎The Offering is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.‎

Contact Information:

Jose Francisco Arata

Chief Executive Officer

jfarata@newstratus.energy

PH: +1-929-433-8849‎

Forward-Looking Information and Reader Advisory

