PORT ANGELES, Wash., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) (“Company”), the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles (“Bank” or "First Federal"), today reported net income of $2.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the preceding quarter and $2.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in 2018.

"We delivered solid financial results for 2019, achieving revenue growth while maintaining a very strong balance sheet,” stated Matthew P. Deines, President and CEO. “Loans grew 4% during the quarter, while total deposits grew 3% during the same period, with 69% of our deposit base consisting of core deposits. We remain focused on building long-term customer relationships, offering a diverse array of banking products and services, and creating value for our customers and shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter highlights (at or for the quarter ended December 31, 2019)

  • Fourth quarter net income totaled $2.2 million, compared to $2.5 million generated in the preceding quarter and up 4.1% compared to $2.1 million in the fourth quarter a year ago;
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.25 for the preceding quarter, and increased from $0.21 for the fourth quarter of 2018;
  • Loans receivable increased 4.4% to $878.4 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $841.1 million at September 30, 2019, and increased 1.7% when compared to $863.9 million a year ago, primarily due to growth in commercial business loans;
  • Deposits increased 3.2% during the quarter and increased 6.5% from one year prior, reaching $1.0 billion at year-end, due to various deposit strategies;
  • Repurchased 105,600 shares of our common stock at an average price of $17.33 per share during the quarter, and 477,837 shares at an average price of $16.36 per share during the year, under our 2017 stock repurchase plan. There were 25,209 remaining shares authorized for repurchase under this plan as of December 31, 2019; and
  • The Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase plan of up to 535,097 shares, or approximately 5% of shares outstanding, to commence in 2020 upon completion of the 2017 plan.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased $57.0 million, or 4.6%, during the quarter to $1.31 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.25 billion three months earlier, and increased $48.6 million, or 3.9%, compared to $1.26 billion at December 31, 2018. The quarterly increase in total assets is primarily due to growth in net loans receivable and investment securities, and the year over year increase is primarily due to an increase in cash and equivalents and net loans receivable.

Investment securities increased $26.7 million during the quarter to $315.6 million at December 31, 2019, and increased $9.1 million compared to $306.5 million at December 31, 2018. "We continue to focus on growing loan production, reflecting our strategic efforts to increase loans receivable and decrease investment securities as a percentage of earning assets over the long term," said Regina Wood, EVP/Chief Financial Officer.

At December 31, 2019, U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities ("MBS agency") comprised the largest portion of our investment portfolio at 50.8%, and totaled $160.2 million, unchanged from the previous quarter end. Other investment securities were $147.1 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $27.7 million from $119.4 million three months earlier. Total investment securities increased $9.1 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $306.5 million at December 31, 2018, which included a $16.9 million decrease in mortgage-backed securities and a $26.0 million increase in other investment securities. The year over year increase was the result of new investment purchases, partially offset by sales, prepayment activity, and normal amortization activity during the year. The estimated average life of the total investment securities portfolio was 5.0 years, and the average repricing term was approximately 3.7 years as of December 31, 2019. "We anticipate the investment portfolio will continue to provide additional interest income, as well as a source of liquidity to fund loan growth and a means with which to manage interest rate risk. During the most recent quarter, we marked all held to maturity investments as available for sale in order to provide greater flexibility to manage changes in the investment portfolio," said Wood.

Total loans, excluding loans held for sale, increased $37.7 million to $883.8 million at December 31, 2019 from $846.1 million at September 30, 2019, and increased $14.0 million during the year from $869.7 million a year ago. "During the quarter, we joined the Northpointe Bank Mortgage Participation Program, which provides interim financing to mortgage originators based on the contractual sale agreement of a mortgage loan, adding $22.9 million in commercial business loans to our portfolio," said Terry Anderson, EVP/Chief Credit Officer. "In addition, we continue our efforts to grow the loan portfolio, utilizing a combination of organic originations and prudent wholesale and loan participation opportunities."

Loans receivable consisted of the following at the dates indicated:

 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Three Month Change One Year Change
 (Dollars in thousands)
Real Estate:         
One-to four-family$306,014  $302,337  $336,178  $3,677  $(30,164)
Multi-family96,098  62,173  82,331  33,925  13,767 
Commercial real estate255,722  254,058  253,235  1,664  2,487 
Construction and land37,187  64,954  54,102  (27,767) (16,915)
Total real estate loans695,021  683,522  725,846  11,499  (30,825)
          
Consumer:         
Home equity35,046  36,898  37,629  (1,852) (2,583)
Auto and other consumer112,119  111,312  87,357  807  24,762 
Total consumer loans147,165  148,210  124,986  (1,045) 22,179 
          
Commercial business loans41,571  14,325  18,898  27,246  22,673 
          
Total loans883,757  846,057  869,730  37,700  14,027 
Less:         
Net deferred loan fees206  117  292  89  (86)
Premium on purchased loans, net(4,514) (4,649) (3,947) 135  (567)
Allowance for loan losses9,628  9,443  9,533  185  95 
Total loans receivable, net$878,437  $841,146  $863,852  $37,291  $14,585 
          

Total deposits increased 3.2% to $1.0 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $970.7 million at September 30, 2019 and increased 6.5% when compared to $940.3 million a year ago. Savings accounts increased 17.8% compared to a year ago, mainly due to a focused savings account offering, to $169.0 million at December 31, 2019, and represent 16.9% of total deposits; transaction accounts increased 5.5% compared to a year ago to $276.5 million at December 31, 2019, and represent 27.6% of total deposits; and certificates of deposit increased 17.9% compared to a year ago, mainly due to increased utilization of brokered certificates of deposits, to $308.1 million at year-end, and represent 30.8% of total deposits.

 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Three Month Change One Year Change
 (In thousands)
Savings$168,983  $173,786  $143,412  $(4,803) $25,571 
Transaction accounts276,496  274,660  262,152  1,836  14,344 
Money market accounts248,086  243,189  273,344  4,897  (25,258)
Certificates of deposit308,080  279,065  261,352  29,015  46,728 
Total deposits$1,001,645  $970,700  $940,260  $30,945  $61,385 

Total shareholders' equity was virtually unchanged at $176.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $177.3 million three months earlier, and was $172.3 million a year earlier. Book value per common share was $16.48 at December 31, 2019 and $15.42 at December 31, 2018. The increase in book value per share compared to a year ago was primarily due to the retirement of 477,837 shares, at a cost of $7.8 million, during 2019.

Operating Results

Net interest income before provision for loan losses remained relatively stable at $9.2 million for the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $9.4 million for both the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year 2019, net interest income before the provision for loan losses increased 2.9% to $37.9 million, compared to $36.8 million in 2018. Primarily due to loan growth, the Company recorded a $249,000 provision for loan losses during the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares to a recapture of provision for loan losses of $170,000 for the preceding quarter, and a provision for loan losses of $272,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year, the provision for loan losses was $669,000, compared to $1.2 million in 2018.

Total interest income decreased to $11.8 million for the fourth quarter 2019 compared to $12.3 million for the previous quarter, mainly due to a decrease in interest and fees on loans receivable, and $12.1 million for the fourth quarter a year ago, mainly due to a combination of a decrease in interest on investment securities and a decrease in interest and fees on loans receivable.

Total interest expense decreased to $2.6 million for the fourth quarter 2019 compared to $2.8 million for the preceding quarter, and $2.7 million for the fourth quarter a year ago. "We continue to offer competitive rates to our customers to attract and retain deposits. In addition, we believe the decreased cost to utilize short-term FHLB advances remains a good alternative for managing our balance sheet mix," said Wood.

The net interest margin decreased three basis points to 3.14% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.17% for the third quarter of 2019, and decreased five basis points from 3.19% for the fourth quarter in 2018. "The increased competition for deposits in our markets, combined with the three interest rate reductions during the last six months, contributed to our net interest margin compression during the quarter," said Wood. For 2019, net interest margin was 3.20%, which was unchanged compared to 2018.

Noninterest income increased 26.5% to $2.4 million for the fourth quarter 2019 from $1.9 million for the third quarter 2019, and increased 50.3% compared to $1.6 million for the fourth quarter in 2018. The increase during the fourth quarter of 2019 included a $779,000 gain on sale of investment securities. Loan and deposit service fees totaled $994,000 for the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $1.0 million for the preceding quarter and $1.2 million for the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year 2019, noninterest income increased 18.5% to $7.0 million, compared to $5.9 million in 2018.

Noninterest expense totaled $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $8.4 million for the preceding quarter and $8.2 million for the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year, noninterest expense increased modestly to $33.1 million, compared to $32.9 million in 2018. The year-over-year increase is attributable to higher compensation and benefits and advertising costs, partly offset by lower professional fees.

Capital Ratios and Credit Quality

Capital levels for both the Company and its operating bank, First Federal, remain in excess of applicable regulatory requirements and the Bank was categorized as "well-capitalized" at December 31, 2019.

Nonperforming loans increased $474,000 to $1.8 million at December 31, 2019, from $1.3 million at September 30, 2019, mainly attributable to an increase in nonperforming auto and other consumer loans of $373,000 and one- to four-family residential loans of $112,000. Nonperforming loans to total gross loans remained low at 0.2% at December 31, 2019, which was unchanged compared to both three months earlier and a year ago. The percentage of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was solid at 536.1% at December 31, 2019, 714.3% at September 30, 2019, and 553.3% at December 31, 2018, mainly reflecting the change in nonperforming assets over those same periods. Classified loans increased $329,000 to $5.0 million at December 31, 2019 from $4.6 million at September 30, 2019, mainly attributable to auto loans, and was $3.4 million at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was unchanged at 1.1% at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

About the Company

First Northwest Bancorp, a Washington corporation, is the bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles. First Federal is a Washington state-chartered savings bank primarily serving communities in Western Washington State with thirteen banking locations - eight located within Clallam and Jefferson counties, two in Kitsap County, two in Whatcom County, and a lending center in King County.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding our mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety or range of factors including, but not limited to: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; the credit risks of lending activities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")-which are available on our website at www.ourfirstfed.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press Release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf and the Company's operating and stock price performance may be negatively affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect the Company’s operations and stock price performance.


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

          
 December 31, September 30, December 31, Three Month One Year
ASSETS2019 2019 2018 Change Change
          
Cash and due from banks$13,519  $15,659  $15,430  (13.7)% (12.4)%
Interest-bearing deposits in banks35,220  40,822  10,893  (13.7) 223.3 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value315,580  251,196  262,967  25.6  20.0 
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost  37,649  43,503  (100.0) (100.0)
Loans held for sale503  2,055    (75.5) 100.0 
Loans receivable (net of allowance for loan losses of $9,628, $9,443, and $9,533)878,437  841,146  863,852  4.4  1.7 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost6,034  4,931  6,927  22.4  (12.9)
Accrued interest receivable3,931  3,726  4,048  5.5  (2.9)
Premises and equipment, net14,342  14,443  15,255  (0.7) (6.0)
Mortgage servicing rights, net871  926  1,044  (5.9) (16.6)
Bank-owned life insurance, net30,027  29,754  29,319  0.9  2.4 
Prepaid expenses and other assets8,872  8,003  5,520  10.9  60.7 
          
Total assets$1,307,336  $1,250,310  $1,258,758  4.6% 3.9%
          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY         
          
Deposits$1,001,645  $970,700  $940,260  3.2% 6.5%
Borrowings112,930  85,324  136,552  32.4  (17.3)
Accrued interest payable373  262  521  42.4  (28.4)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities14,392  14,838  8,071  (3.0) 78.3 
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance1,145  1,876  1,090  (39.0) 5.0 
          
Total liabilities1,130,485  1,073,000  1,086,494  5.4  4.0 
          
Shareholders' Equity         
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding      n/a n/a
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 75,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 10,731,639 at December 31, 2019; issued and outstanding 10,800,932 at September 30, 2019; and issued and outstanding 11,170,018 at December 31, 2018107  108  112  (0.9) (4.5)
Additional paid-in capital102,017  102,786  105,825  (0.7) (3.6)
Retained earnings86,156  85,143  81,607  1.2  5.6 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax(1,539) (672) (4,731) (129.0) 67.5 
Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares(9,890) (10,055) (10,549) 1.6  6.2 
          
Total shareholders' equity176,851  177,310  172,264  (0.3) 2.7 
          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,307,336  $1,250,310  $1,258,758  4.6% 3.9%
          


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  (Unaudited)

 Quarter Ended Three One
 December 31, September 30, December 31, Month Year
 2019 2019 2018 Change Change
INTEREST INCOME         
Interest and fees on loans receivable$9,505  $10,095  $9,654  (5.8)% (1.5)%
Interest on mortgage-backed and related securities1,070  1,087  1,301  (1.6) (17.8)
Interest on investment securities1,065  921  1,044  15.6  2.0 
Interest-bearing deposits and other54  65  50  (16.9) 8.0 
FHLB dividends64  92  74  (30.4) (13.5)
Total interest income11,758  12,260  12,123  (4.1) (3.0)
          
INTEREST EXPENSE         
Deposits2,171  2,141  1,742  1.4  24.6 
Borrowings427  691  985  (38.2) (56.6)
Total interest expense2,598  2,832  2,727  (8.3) (4.7)
          
Net interest income9,160  9,428  9,396  (2.8) (2.5)
          
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES249  (170) 272  246.5  (8.5)
          
Net interest income after provision for loan losses8,911  9,598  9,124  (7.2) (2.3)
          
NONINTEREST INCOME         
Loan and deposit service fees994  1,000  1,237  (0.6) (19.6)
Mortgage servicing fees, net of amortization33  44  33  (25.0)  
Net gain on sale of loans247  655  121  (62.3) 104.1 
Net gain on sale of investment securities779      100.0  100.0 
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance273  147  147  85.7  85.7 
Other income97  70  74  38.6  31.1 
Total noninterest income2,423  1,916  1,612  26.5  50.3 
          
NONINTEREST EXPENSE         
Compensation and benefits4,902  4,771  4,650  2.7  5.4 
Data processing645  680  664  (5.1) (2.9)
Occupancy and equipment1,233  1,161  1,125  6.2  9.6 
Supplies, postage, and telephone205  208  205  (1.4)  
Regulatory assessments and state taxes210  209  172  0.5  22.1 
Advertising512  197  203  159.9  152.2 
Professional fees214  278  311  (23.0) (31.2)
FDIC insurance premium  (72) 76  100.0  (100.0)
FHLB prepayment penalty  344    (100.0) n/a 
Other700  648  759  8.0  (7.8)
Total noninterest expense8,621  8,424  8,165  2.3  5.6 
          
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES2,713  3,090  2,571  (12.2) 5.5 
          
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES495  580  441  (14.7) 12.2 
          
NET INCOME$2,218  $2,510  $2,130  (11.6)% 4.1%
          
Basic and diluted earnings per share$0.23  $0.25  $0.21  (8.0)% 9.5%
          


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

 Twelve Months Ended One
 December 31, Year
 2019 2018 Change
INTEREST INCOME     
Interest and fees on loans receivable$40,166  $36,446  10.2%
Interest on mortgage-backed and related securities4,606  5,031  (8.4)
Interest on investment securities3,965  3,831  3.5 
Interest on deposits and other244  186  31.2 
FHLB dividends332  311  6.8 
Total interest income49,313  45,805  7.7 
      
INTEREST EXPENSE     
Deposits8,304  5,350  55.2 
Borrowings3,144  3,663  (14.2)
Total interest expense11,448  9,013  27.0 
      
Net interest income37,865  36,792  2.9 
      
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES669  1,174  (43.0)
      
Net interest income after provision for loan losses37,196  35,618  4.4 
      
NONINTEREST INCOME     
Loan and deposit service fees3,893  4,167  (6.6)
Mortgage servicing fees, net of amortization176  188  (6.4)
Net gain on sale of loans1,077  577  86.7 
Net gain on sale of investment securities836  77  985.7 
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance708  595  19.0 
Other income322  315  2.2 
Total noninterest income7,012  5,919  18.5 
      
NONINTEREST EXPENSE     
Compensation and benefits18,999  18,946  0.3 
Data processing2,623  2,645  (0.8)
Occupancy and equipment4,642  4,473  3.8 
Supplies, postage, and telephone883  890  (0.8)
Regulatory assessments and state taxes783  625  25.3 
Advertising1,081  1,002  7.9 
Professional fees1,121  1,410  (20.5)
FDIC insurance premium82  307  (73.3)
FHLB prepayment penalty344    100.0 
Other2,559  2,559   
Total noninterest expense33,117  32,857  0.8 
      
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES11,091  8,680  27.8 
      
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES2,077  1,575  31.9 
      
NET INCOME$9,014  $7,105  26.9%
      
      
Basic earnings per share$0.92  $0.69  33.3%
Diluted earnings per share0.91  0.68  33.8 


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data
(Unaudited)

 As of or For the Quarter Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Performance ratios: (1)         
Return on average assets0.71% 0.81% 0.65% 0.70% 0.68%
Return on average equity4.99  5.65  4.77  5.12  4.96 
Average interest rate spread2.86  2.87  2.81  2.89  2.92 
Net interest margin (2)3.14  3.17  3.10  3.16  3.19 
Efficiency ratio (3)74.4  74.3  74.5  71.9  74.2 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities131.8  130.6  128.3  128.5  129.0 
Book value per common share$16.48  $16.42  $16.15  $15.78  $15.42 
          
Asset quality ratios:         
Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (4)0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1%
Nonperforming loans to total gross loans (5)0.2  0.2  0.1  0.2  0.2 
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans (5)536.1  714.3  753.8  607.7  553.3 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable1.1  1.1  1.1  1.1  1.1 
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans         
          
Capital ratios (First Federal):         
Tier 1 leverage12.2% 12.0% 11.6% 11.4% 11.5%
Common equity Tier 1 capital17.6  18.0  17.4  16.9  17.0 
Tier 1 risk-based17.6  18.0  17.4  16.9  17.0 
Total risk-based18.7  19.1  18.5  18.0  18.2 
          
Other Information:         
Average total assets$1,242,780  $1,241,014  $1,271,085  $1,267,444  $1,246,868 
Average interest-earning assets1,167,805  1,167,353  1,198,848  1,193,684  1,177,006 
Average total loans849,741  867,647  888,757  876,639  858,075 
Average equity177,759  177,671  174,437  172,446  171,861 
Average deposits985,788  957,736  943,136  943,567  934,072 
          
          


(1)Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate.
(2)Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3)Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income.
(4)Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets.
(5)Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data
(Unaudited) (continued)

 As of or For the Twelve Months Ended
 December 31,
 2019 2018
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:   
Performance ratios:   
Return on average assets0.72% 0.58%
Return on average equity5.13  4.09 
Average interest rate spread2.91  2.98 
Net interest margin (1)3.20  3.20 
Efficiency ratio (2)73.8  76.9 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities129.8  129.3 
    
Asset quality ratios:   
Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (3)0.1% 0.1%
Nonperforming loans to total gross loans (4)0.2  0.2 
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans (4)536.2  553.3 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable1.1  1.1 
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans0.1   
    
Other Information:   
Average total assets$1,255,581  $1,217,344 
Average interest-earning assets1,181,923  1,148,469 
Average total loans870,696  826,055 
Average equity175,578  173,631 
Average deposits957,557  897,656 
    
    


(1)Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2)Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income.
(3)Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets.
(4)Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.

Contact:
Matthew P. Deines, President and Chief Executive Officer
Regina Wood, EVP and Chief Financial Officer
First Northwest Bancorp
360-457-0461


 