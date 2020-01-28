New York, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Collagen Peptide Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05381128/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on collagen peptide market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on the collagen peptide market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global collagen peptide market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global collagen peptide market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the IGR- Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Increasing usage of collagen in nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages industries

• The rising number of fitness enthusiast population

2) Restraints

• Stringent regulations in some countries

3) Opportunities

• Increasing R&D activities for the development of novel drug formulations from collagen peptides



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global collagen peptide market is segmented on the basis of source, and application.



The Global Collagen Peptide Market by Source

• Bovine Collagen Peptide

• Porcine Collagen Peptide

• Chicken Collagen Peptide

• Fish Collagen Peptide

• Other Sources



The Global Collagen Peptide Market by Application

• Bone And Joint Health

• Nutraceuticals

• Cosmeceuticals

• Food And Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Other Application



Company Profiles

• Amicogen, Inc.

• BioCell Technology, LLC

• Capsugel Belgium NV

• Catalent, Inc.

• ChinaTech Peptide Co. Ltd.

• Gelita AG

• Norland Products Inc

• Rousselot

• Roxlor Group

• Weishardt International

• Other Companies



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the collagen peptide market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the collagen peptide market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global collagen peptide market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

