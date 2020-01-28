BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) will release the December 2019 Quarterly Report on Thursday 30 January 2020. Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay will conduct a briefing at 10am AEST (Brisbane time). A live audio webcast of this briefing will be available on Orocobre’s website www.orocobre.com . Written questions may be submitted via the webcast.



An archive copy of the briefing and Q&A session will subsequently be made available on the Company website.

