BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: EGIF) today announced the adjournment of its Special Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on January 21, 2020, as initially adjourned to January 27, 2020.



The adjourned Special Meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., C.T., at the office of THL Credit Advisors LLC, 227 West Monroe Street, Suite 3200, Chicago, IL 60606. Shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2019 will be entitled to vote at the adjourned Special Meeting.

At the adjourned Special Meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve a new advisory agreement between THL Credit Advisors LLC (“THL Credit”) and the Fund, along with a new sub-advisory agreement between THL Credit and Eagle Asset Management, Inc. (“Eagle”). Additionally, shareholders will be asked to vote on the change in the Fund’s termination date from May 14, 2027 to May 14, 2024.

Although the substantial majority of the Fund's shareholders who have voted their shares in connection with the Special Meeting have voted in favor of each of these proposals, the Fund has not obtained the vote required to approve any of the proposals.

We encourage shareholders to vote their proxies by calling the toll-free number or accessing the website listed on your proxy card or voting instructions, or by returning a signed, dated, and marked proxy or voting instruction form in the postage-paid envelope as soon as possible. For votes to be counted at the adjourned Special Meeting, those votes must be received prior to 11:59 PM EST on February 9, 2020.

About Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that is advised by THL Credit and sub-advised by Eagle. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

About THL Credit Advisors LLC

THL Credit is an alternative credit investment manager for both direct lending and broadly syndicated investments through public and private vehicles, collateralized loan obligations, separately managed accounts and co-mingled funds. THL Credit maintains a variety of advisory and sub-advisory relationships across its investment platforms, including THL Credit, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRD), a publicly traded business development company, as well as THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE: TSLF), a diversified closed-end management investment company.

About Eagle Asset Management, Inc.

Founded in 1984, Eagle provides an array of fundamental equity and fixed income strategies designed to meet long- term goals of institutional and wealth clients. Eagle’s multiple independent investment teams overseeing separately managed accounts and funds have the autonomy to pursue investment decisions guided by their unique philosophies and strategies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements", which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Fund undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

Contact the Fund at 1.833.845.7513 or visit the Fund’s website at http://thlcreditegif.com for additional information.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The Fund filed with the SEC and mailed to its shareholders a definitive proxy statement (the “definitive proxy statement”) and other relevant materials. THE FUND’S SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER RELEVANT MATERIALS BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE FUND AND THE PROPOSALS SET FORTH THEREIN. Shareholders may obtain the definitive proxy statement and other relevant materials and any other documents filed by the Fund with the SEC, free of charge, from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders also may obtain free copies of the definitive proxy statement, the other relevant materials and other documents filed with the SEC from the Fund by contacting the Fund at 1.833.845.7513.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Fund and its Trustees and officers and employees of THL Credit and Eagle may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of the Fund’s shareholders. Shareholders of the Fund may obtain information about the Fund’s Trustees and executive officers, including their beneficial ownership of the Fund’s shares, in the Fund’s annual report for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed as part of Form N-CSR with the SEC on March 11, 2019. More detailed information regarding the identity of potential participants, and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, and information about THL Credit and Eagle, is set forth in the Fund’s definitive proxy statement filed as part of Form DEF 14A with the SEC on November 29, 2019. These documents may be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Contact

Andrew Park

THL Credit Advisors

212.829.3126