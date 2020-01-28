NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon has once again been ranked highest for overall network performance in the US, according to the latest findings from RootMetrics, the nation’s most rigorous and scientific network tester.



Verizon’s network swept the awards across all six categories of testing during the second half of 2019, including overall network performance, reliability, speed, data, call and text.



“Regardless of any competitor claims, these results back up what our customers already know: Verizon consistently provides the nation’s most reliable network experience,” said Kyle Malady, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Verizon. “Our engineers are very proud of these results. It’s their hard work day in and day out to deliver an unmatched network experience that makes Verizon the most awarded network in the US.”



While 5G network results were not factored into RootMetrics’ 2H 2019 scoring at the national, state, or metro levels, early 5G tests found: “Verizon’s 4G LTE speeds were faster than the low-band 5G median download speeds of T-Mobile in Chicago and Los Angeles and identical to AT&T’s low-band 5G median download speed in Los Angeles.”

Highlights from RootMetrics’ report

Key findings from RootMetrics’ US State of the Mobile Union 2H 2019 report include:

Nationally, Verizon’s network reliability RootScore was 96.3, the highest in the industry.

“Verizon won or shared an incredible 246 State RootScore Awards out of 300 possible award opportunities in 2H 2019, which was easily the highest total among all carriers.”

In its metro area report, measuring network performance across 125 of the most populated cities around the country, Verizon earned 660 RootScore awards out of 750 possible awards. The nearest competitor to Verizon garnered 401 awards.

Verizon’s network registered median download speeds faster than 30 Mbps in more markets (91) than any other carrier.

“Verizon once again delivered the strongest combination of stellar reliability and fast speeds among all networks.”

RootMetrics conducts real-world tests by driving more than 225,000 miles across the United States, covering all 50 states and 125 metro areas. Their testers conducted almost four million tests across six categories, both outdoors and in almost 8,000 indoor locations. Their scientific methodology tests networks side-by-side, at the same time and in the same locations.

Based on RootMetrics® by IHS Markit's RootScore® Reports: 2H 2019. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on 4 national mobile networks across all available network types. Experiences may vary. RootMetrics awards are not an endorsement of Verizon. Visit RootMetrics.com for more details.

