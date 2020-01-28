Charleston, WV, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Most people know that remaining at a healthy weight can help prevent common health conditions such as heart disease and diabetes. However, many people don’t associate a lowered cancer risk with healthy weight maintenance as well. A new study finds that in women aged 50 and above, losing only four pounds of their body weight can lower breast cancer risk. In fact, excess body weight has long been associated with an increase in cancer risk for men and women alike. This occurs due to the fact that fat cells increase the body’s level of inflammation, which can be a breeding ground for cancer to develop. Additionally, dietary and lifestyle choices notably go hand in hand with weight gain, also contributing to a potentially precancerous environment based on what we consume. Those who keep their weight down generally tend to eat healthier and/or are engaged in routine exercise. Not to be misunderstood, a healthy diet and exercise does not guarantee that certain cancers will not develop. However, it does significantly lower those risks and for those who may have a family history of cancer, maintaining one’s weight becomes even more important.

Unfortunately, maintaining our weight is hardly ever easy in today’s industrialized world. Desk jobs, food quality, food affordability, busy schedules and several other factors make sustained weight loss difficult. This particularly why medical weight loss programs such as Diet Demand are so useful in helping clients lose weight and keep it off for long-term health improvements. Most who struggle to keep their weight off simply don’t have the support and expertise they need to lose weight effectively. The average fad diet doesn’t address the needs of the individual, nor does it keep weight off in the long-term. Just as we would consult a medical professional regarding any other health condition, weight loss that is doctor-supervised helps you hit those targeted weight loss goals quickly and effectively.

Diet Demand customizes each client’s diet plans beginning with an assessment of one’s eating habits, health status, emotional barriers, and a range of other factors that have contributed to weight gain. Their telemedicine based weight loss program offers expedited shipping of high-quality and effective diet aids and requires no in-person visits for the ultimate and privacy. Diet Demand’s clients are seeing major success with over 94% hitting their targets!

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

