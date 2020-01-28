Zurich, 28 janvier 2020 – Amun, le premier émetteur à proposer des produits d'investissement passifs entièrement garantis avec des crypto-monnaies comme actifs sous-jacents, a publié son rapport trimestriel sur le secteur des actifs numériques. Cette revue exhaustive présentée par l'équipe de recherche d'Amun dévoile sa thèse sur deux des plus grands phénomènes du quatrième trimestre 2019 : la croissance des transactions sur les marchés de crypto-actifs, notamment Binance, et la maturation des méthodes de preuve de participation ou Proof-of-stake (PoS) pour les écosystèmes du Binance Coin (BNB) et de Tezos (XTZ).

« La leçon la plus importante du dernier trimestre de 2019 est qu'à l'avenir, le principal moteur des prix de marché des crypto-actifs sera les événements macroéconomiques mondiaux tels que les changements de stratégie économique ou les tensions géopolitiques de la Chine, plutôt que les événements microéconomiques ou spécifiques à l'industrie », commente le responsable de la recherche d'Amun, Lanre Ige. Ce point est important à noter pour les investisseurs au cours des prochaines années, car il affectera profondément sa stratégie d'investissement pour les crypto-actifs.

Parmi les principales conclusions du rapport figurent :

• Le quatrième trimestre 2019 a été dominé par l’intérêt croissant de divers États pour l’industrie des crypto-actifs –la Chine en particulier – ainsi que par la croissance du nombre de produits crypto-actifs sur les marchés dérivés, que ce soit dans des cadres réglementés et non réglementés.

• Le quatrième trimestre 2019 a vu une série d'acquisitions et de levées de fonds qui indiquent une possible consolidation des nombreuses sociétés qui offrent actuellement aux utilisateurs des moyens de négocier et d'échanger des crypto-actifs. Deux bourses, Binance et Coinbase, sont les mieux placées pour bénéficier de ce mouvement de consolidation ; nous prévoyons qu'elles en seront les leaders au cours de l’année 2020.

• Le Binance coin (BNB) est un instrument idéal pour bénéficier du succès probable à long terme de Binance, ainsi que du potentiel de Binance Chain, la blockchain native de BNB, en tant que facilitateur d'applications financières décentralisées

• Tezos présente une alternative pérenne à la principale plate-forme de contrats intelligents. Son utilisation jusqu'à présent réussie de la gouvernance de blockchain renforcera la confiance dans les crypo-actifs

• 2020 devrait être une année pleine de développements passionnants pour les actifs de preuve de participation étant donné l'intérêt croissant pour des actifs comme Cosmos et Tezos, ainsi que le lancement imminent d'Ethereum 2.0 qui créera l'événement en s’imposant comme une alternative fiable et viable à la preuve de participation (Proof of stake) énergivore de Bitcoin

Pour en savoir plus sur ce rapport: https://www.amun.com/research/state-of-crypto-q4-2019/





A propos d’Amun

Amun rend l'investissement dans les crypto-actifs aussi simple que l'achat d'actions à travers des courtiers ou banquiers traditionnels. Les investisseurs peuvent facilement investir dans des crypto-monnaies en achetant un ETP classique (ou tracker) de la suite d'ETP 21Shares lancée par Amun composée de onze trackers crypto : l'Amun Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL: SW) , Amun Bitcoin (ABTC: SW), Amun Ethereum (AETH: SW), Amun XRP (AXRP: SW), AMUN Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH: SW), Amun Binance ETP (ABNB: SW), Amun Tezos ETP (AXTZ: SW), Amun Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA: SW), Amun Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS: SW) et Amun Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON: SW). L'ensemble de la gamme est cotée sur SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss et Boerse Stuttgart en CHF, USD et EUR. Fondée en 2018, Amun est dirigée par une équipe d'entrepreneurs en série talentueux et de professionnels bancaires expérimentés du monde technologique et financier. Incorporée à Zoug, avec des bureaux à Zurich, Berlin et New York, la société a lancé plusieurs premières mondiales, y compris le premier indice cryptographique coté (HODL) en novembre 2018. Amun possède plus de 50 millions de dollars en AuM au total.





