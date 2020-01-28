Municipality Finance Plc

Stock Exchange Release

28 January 2020 at 8 am (EET)

Municipality Finance Plc financial calendar in 2020

In this stock exchange release Municipality Finance Plc provides its financial calendar for 2020. The calendar includes the planned publication dates of Municipality Finance’s financial reports.

The financial statements of Municipality Finance for the year 2019 will be published on 13 February 2020. An investor webcast on financial statements is arranged in English on 14 February at 1 pm (EET). The webcast will be available at https://munifin.videosync.fi/financial-statements-2019 .

The annual report 2019 will be published on 4 March 2020. On the same date Municipality Finance will also publish the Pillar III disclosure based on the Capital Requirements Regulation, the Corporate Governance Statement and the remuneration report.

The half year report for the period 1 January – 30 June 2020 will be published on 14 August 2020.

The financial reports are published in English and in Finnish.

The Annual General Meeting of Municipality Finance Plc is planned be held on 25 March 2020.

MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC

Harri Luhtala

Executive Vice President, Finance, CFO

Tel. +358 50 592 9454

MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland's largest credit institutions: the company's balance sheet totals EUR 37 billion. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland.

MuniFin's mission is to build a better future in line with the principles of responsibility and in cooperation with its customers. MuniFin's customers are Finnish municipalities, municipal federations, municipally controlled companies and non-profit housing corporations. Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs.

MuniFin's customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. It is the most active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.

The Municipality Finance Group also includes the subsidiary company, Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd.

Read more: www.munifin.fi