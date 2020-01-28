PARIS and NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC, OTCQX - QNNTF), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat difficult-to-treat and resistant hypertension and heart failure, today announced the appointment of Benoît Gueugnon as Vice-President Finance. He will succeed Marc Karako who is leaving the Company.



Benoît graduated from the Normandy Business School and holds a Masters II Degree in Audit & Corporate Finance. Benoît brings strong financial experience to Quantum Genomics senior management team, having previously served as Senior Financial Auditor at KPMG Paris. He joined Quantum Genomics in 2018 as Group Financial Controller and worked closely with Marc Karako.

Jean-Philippe Milon, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Genomics said: « I thank Benoît, who since beginning with Quantum Genomics in 2018, has demonstrated enthusiasm and his efficiency, particularly in driving the execution of Quantum Genomic’s recently signed partnership with Biolab. I am very pleased to promote him to this strategic position. His energy and skillset are strong assets for our Company. »

Benoît Gueugnon commented: “I express my gratitude to Jean-Philippe, the Quantum Genomics management team and its board of directors for this opportunity. I look forward to continue supporting Quantum Genomics in this new capacity, and at this exciting time for the Company in which it is launching a Phase III clinical trial in difficult-to-treat and resistant hypertension, and looks to sign new partnerships in 2020.”

