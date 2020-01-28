COPENHAGEN, Denmark, January 28, 2020 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) today announced the appointment of Dr. Laurence De Moerlooze to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. De Moerlooze joins Bavarian Nordic from Takeda Vaccines, where she has served since 2017 as Vice President and Global Program Lead for vaccines against Zika virus and Norovirus.

Prior to joining Takeda, she worked at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for more than 15 years, holding various leading roles in medical affairs and vaccine development working with numerous life-saving vaccines including Rabipur/Rabavert and Encepur.

Dr. De Moerlooze will take up the position in April 2020.

“I am pleased to welcome Laurence to Bavarian Nordic and to our executive team. Laurence brings a wealth of knowledge from the vaccine industry and will add important and valuable R&D and commercial experience to our company as we continue to expand our business,” said Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic.

“I am delighted to join Bavarian Nordic at such a key time for the Company. I look forward to putting my experience and commitment to the service of the organization in the development of life-saving vaccines and immunotherapies. I am also eager to help bring the newly acquired rabies and tick-borne encephalitis vaccines to patients who need them most,” said Laurence De Moerlooze.

