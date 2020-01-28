New York, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hose Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05790530/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the hose pipe market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, automotive, oil & gas, food & beverages, and agriculture industries. The global hose pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $26.5 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing construction activities, growth in vehicle production, and increasing agricultural yield.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the hose pipe industry, include development of self straighten to avoid twisting, and tangling and innovation of polyurethane safe soaker hose pipe.



The study includes the hose pipe market size and forecast for the global hose pipe market through 2024, segmented by product type, end use industries, material type, diameter type, working pressure type, and region.as follows:



Hose Pipe Market by End Use Industries [Volume (M lbs) and ($M) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Construction Automotive Oil and gas Food and beverages Agriculture Others



Hose Pipe Market by Product Type [Volume (M lbs) and ($M) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Hydraulic Pneumatic Others



Hose Pipe Market by Material Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Rubber Plastic Others



Hose Pipe Market by Diameter Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:



Small Diameter (< 5 inch) Large Diameter (> 5 inch)

Hose Pipe Market by Working Pressure Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Low Pressure Medium Pressure High Pressure



Hose Pipe Market by Region [Volume and ($M) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany The United Kingdom France Russia Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea The Rest of the World Brazil Argentina

Some of the of the hose pipes companies profiled in this report include Sumitomo Riko, Eaton, Gates Corporation, Parker Hannifin, and Nichrin and others.



The analyst forecasts that hydraulic hose pipes will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing demand from construction, automotive, and agriculture industry.



Within the hose pipe market, The analyst forecast that construction will remain the largest segment by end use industry over the forecast period and it is also expected to witness highest growth due to growth in commercial and residential construction.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of different end use industries such as construction, automotive, oil and gas, food and beverages, agriculture, and others.



Some of the features of “Hose Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” include:

Market size estimates: Global hose pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global hose pipe market size by product type, end use industries, material type, diameter type, and working pressure in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global hose pipe market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global hose pipe market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the hose pipe market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global hose pipe market by end use industries (construction, automotive, oli & gas food & beverages, agriculture, others), product type (hydraulic, pneumatic, chemical, and others), material type (rubber, plastic, and others), diameter type (large diameter and small diameter), working pressure type (low pressure, medium pressure, and high pressure) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

